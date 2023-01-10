Read full article on original website
I will always treasure this book as it is my birth name and it was given to me by my neighbor when I was 12 and started going through all the changes girls go through around this age.
Tom Hanks defends casting his son in new movie 'A Man Called Otto': 'This is a family business'
Tom Hanks' new movie "A Man Called Otto" not only stars the actor as Otto Anderson, but also his son Truman as a young Otto. The actor defended his decision to cast his son in the movie he's also producing.
Popculture
'Elvis' Movie Returning to Theaters for Free Screenings
Warner Bros. is giving Elvis a big awards season push by bringing it back to theaters just in time for Elvis Presley's birthday on Jan. 8. The film will play in 10 cities for free that day, all with new introductions from star Austin Butler and director Baz Luhrmann. There will also be a special 2 p.m. screening at Graceland in Memphis.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best Kevin Costner movies, ranked
Very few actors were in great demand in the ’80s quite like Kevin Costner. Starring in several acclaimed projects since his debut, and still kicking it with the best of them four decades later, the Hollywood legend is an undeniable icon in the film industry. He has established himself, not just as a strong and captivating actor, but as a remarkable director as well.
A trailer for Judy Blume's 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' is here
The iconic Judy Blume novel has been a guide for generations of girls navigating the awkwardness of early adolescence and puberty. Soon, it will be on the big screen.
Every Celebrity Who Tragically Died on Christmas Day
From 'Grease' star Joan Blondell to music legend George Michael, numerous celebrities have sadly died on Christmas Day.
George Clooney Offered His Ex-Wife Whatever She Thought Was ‘Fair’ in Their Divorce
Here's a look at George Clooney's previous marriage to Talia Balsam, which ended with the actor offering Balsam whatever she thought was 'fair'.
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity
Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
BuzzFeed
22 Random-As-All-Heck Movie Lines People Claim They Quote On A Daily Basis
"Every time someone says, 'Dammit,' another person has to add 'Janet' at the end."
Kerry Washington and Husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s Relationship Timeline
A talented pair! Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha met by chance in 2009 and the couple’s connection has only grown since. The former Oakland Raiders player met the Scandal alum while she was doing a production of Race. “The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life,” she revealed in an October 2021 […]
John Lennon’s Ex-Wife Noted an Eerie Coincidence When She Heard He Died
The number nine was significant to John Lennon. His ex-wife couldn't stop thinking about this when she heard about his death.
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
John Wayne Realized He Made a ‘Terrible Mistake’ Rejecting an Iconic Role That Went to Clint Eastwood
Actor John Wayne felt terrible regret after turning down an iconic movie role that ultimately went to fellow Western star Clint Eastwood.
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Bob Dylan’s Neighbors Got Physically Sick From the Stench Coming From His Yard
Bob Dylan had a portable toilet in his yard. His neighbors said that the smell was so bad that it made them physically ill.
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Kevin Smith's Reaction To Finding Out That's Sigourney Weaver In Avatar 2 Is Pretty Great
Sigourney Weaver is 73. But she plays a teenager in Avatar: The Way of Water. And that blew Kevin Smith's mind.
Time Out Global
Five films that capture the essence of summer
In need of something to watch? ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has shared his top picks for films that capture the essence of summer. The hot, sultry days of summer are back and what better way to cool off than in the shade of a cinema with a film classic? Luckily for you, ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has saved us the trouble of picking and has revealed his top five films that capture the dreamy dog days of summer.
