Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Related
Downtown Moline Brewing Company Has Permanently Closed It’s Doors
This downtown Moline bar has permanently closed its doors to the public, and its handcrafted beer will no longer be served in the Quad Cities. "What happened to the Moline location? One week they were about to start serving food then the next week they were closed…gone….see ya!" -Facebook Comment.
You Won’t Believe What’s Coming To The Former Schnuck’s In Bettendorf
We know the future of the former Schnuck's and Marshall's location in Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf. Did you want a Trader Joe's in that spot in Bettendorf? Prepare yourself for this bombshell. The Schnuck's in Duck Creek Plaza has sat empty for over two years after it closed back...
WQAD
Quad Cities passenger says she's lucky her flight wasn't impacted by FAA outage
Linda Keizer said she was worried about her flight being delayed or canceled. She shared her experience of traveling from Hawaii to Chicago to the Quad Cities.
How Well Do YOU Know Music? Find Out Bettendorf’s Tangled Wood TONIGHT With New Music Bingo!
If you think so, you can check it out EVERY Wednesday Night at 7pm at The Tangled Wood (Bettendorf). B-I-N-G-O + Name That Tune + Sing-a-longs = Rock Star Bingo. If you know what song contains these lyrics, you would probably love Rock Star Bingo!. “And she’s watching him with...
KWQC
Credit Island Park and Natural Historic Preserve to close Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday, Credit Island Park and Natural Historic Preserve will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for work crews. According to a media release from Credit Island officials, crews will be working on tree removal and preparation for a new playground. Officials say the park...
KWQC
New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Jester FEC acquired the former Schnucks and Marshalls at Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf to add growing portfolio of family entertainment centers, according to a press release. Construction of a new indoor theme park will begin this Spring. The park will include go karts, bowling miniature...
Malibu Jack’s Coming To Iowa? New Indoor Theme Park Opening In Bettendorf This Fall
A new indoor theme park is coming to Bettendorf this fall!. According to a press release sent out today from Jester FEC, the Lexington, Kentucky company has purchased the former Schnucks and Marshalls stores at Bettendorf’s Duck Creek Plaza on Middle Road and will be building a new indoor theme park there this year, with a fall 2023 opening date slated.
KCJJ
New retailer at Iowa City Marketplace confirmed by mall owner
The Iowa City Marketplace has officially confirmed that a new national retailer will be moving in to the former Lucky’s Market location this year. The Gazette reports that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet bills itself as the country’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise. They sell an ever-changing inventory consisting of items like housewares, electronics, home improvement items, books and toys.
WATCH: Dwyer & Michaels Go On The 11 O’Clock News
Yesterday, the guys went on the 11AM news on KWQC to promote the upcoming 40th Annual Rod & Custom Auto Show (which is this weekend), and we got our hands on the interview with Morgan Ottier. Dwyer showed up all business, to talk about the car show, which he's been...
Getting Married? Bridal Expo Hitting Quad-Cities This Weekend
NABE, pronounced (Nah-bay), stands for Not Another Bridal Expo. Instead of the typical bridal expo we’re all used to, NABE throws a wedding. Now you can ditch the list and plan your wedding with a wedding. Meet vendors as they do what they love on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023....
One Pile of Dog Poop Can Cost Davenport Pet Parents A Lot of Money
Dog owners in Davenport, for the sake of your bank accounts, you need to make sure you're always cleaning up your pet's poops. My apartment building has had a seemingly worsening problem of people letting their dogs go number two outside in the parking lot and not taking the time to clean it up. So then unless I want to step in a steaming pile of ew, I have to hopscotch my way to my car.
KWQC
Progress is coming for the city of Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Building upon the progress already in motion for the City of Rock Island, and in 2023 the city will only get better. City leaders gathered at the Quad City Botanical Center to hold a state of the city address. Mayor Mike Thoms, along with other local officials used the meeting today to expand upon work that began in 2022.
KWQC
Update on the demolition of the old I-74 bridge
The agreement aims to resolve longstanding claims that the requirement to use authorized dealerships can interfere with agricultural production. Rock Island Police Department received several reports of car break-ins over the weekend in the neighborhood of Douglas Park. New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza. Updated: 10 hours...
Illinois Author Sean Leary Signing Books Today At Davenport’s Book Rack
Quad-Cities author Sean Leary will be signing copies of his books today from noon to 3 p.m. at The Book Rack, 4764 Elmore Ave., Davenport!. Among Leary’s books he’ll be signing are The Arimathean, his novel about what if the three wise men were ninja wizards sent to protect Joseph and Mary from being killed by Herod before Jesus’ birth, and his award-winning short story collection, Every Number Is Lucky To Someone, which was nominated for an Oprah’s Book Club Pick.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island mayor rattles off many wins in 2022
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms accentuated many positives in a 2023 “State of the City” address Monday during joint meeting of Rock Island Kiwanis and Rotary clubs at the QC Botanical Center. The city – which still “rocks,” he said – accomplished much over the past year, including:...
[UPDATED] Cedar Rapids Man Killed in I-380 Crash South of Cedar Rapids
For the second time in three days, there's been a fatal accident on an area interstate. This time the incident happened on I-380, between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, traffic on Northbound I-380 had slowed because of a towing operation near mile marker 9, which is about a mile south of the Swisher/Shueyville interchange.
WGIL - Galesburg's news
Regional hospital purchases 40 acres in Galesburg. Here’s what we know
Graham Health System’s expansion into Galesburg continues as the growing medical company has acquired more land on the far north side of town. The Canton-based health care group, which recently opened a convenient care clinic in Galesburg, has purchased approximately 40 acres of land near the intersection of North Seminary Street and Carl Sandburg Drive for an undisclosed use. Most recently utilized as farm land, the large tract spans from Burger King south to the Circle Drive subdivision, and west to houses that face Broad Street.
Harlem Globetrotters Dribble Into Moline’s Vibrant Arena Tonight
The famous basketball and comedy troupe will dribble into Moline’s Vibrant Arena TONIGHT at 7 p.m. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
1470 WMBD
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
Big Names Coming To Eastern Iowa Music Festival This Summer
An Eastern Iowa music festival is bringing in some big-time talent for their June concert series!. The lineup is all set for the 2023 Tailgate N' Tallboys music festival in Clinton, Iowa! The three-day event runs from June 8-10th at the Clinton Riverfront. All three days are packed with big-name country stars!
QuadCities.com
Moline, IL
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.https://www.QuadCities.com
Comments / 1