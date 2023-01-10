Read full article on original website
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff deputies investigate Fort Walton Beach shooting scene
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Walton Beach Police received multiple calls Thursday morning of gunshots in the area of Bear Rd and McFarlan Ave. OCSO posted to Twitter around 8:45 am on Jan. 12 about the scene. Deputies said the calls from residents came in around 6 […]
WEAR
1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after domestic-related shooting in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is hospitalized and another is in custody after a domestic-related shooting in Florosa Thursday afternoon. Okaloosa County deputies say they are investigating a domestic-related shooting on Lakeview Street in Florosa. The hospitalized individual's injury is considered non-life threatening, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's...
WEAR
Woman arrested for October crash in Escambia County that killed 44-year-old bicyclist
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 59-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash in Escambia County in October that left a bicyclist dead. Rachelle Johnson, 59, of Lillian, Alabama, is charged with:. DUI manslaughter. hit-and-run DUI causing injury. She is being held in Escambia County Jail on $75,000 bond.
Florida Man Used 87-Year-Old Woman To Mop Up Dog Urine
A man from Pensacola, Florida has been accused of using an 87-year-old woman as a mop to clean up dog urine, per an arrest report from police. 56-year-old Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker was arrested last Thursday and charged with elderly abuse. According to the arrest report, the incident, which was...
Arrest made in Panama City Beach shooting
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man is charged with aggravated battery after he allegedly shot another man in the lower back, Panama City Beach police said. The incident happened at about 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Escanaba Avenue. Panama City Beach Police said they were called to the […]
Crossing guards start ‘Operation Bundle Up’ after seeing need among students
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The crossing guard division under Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office launched ‘Operation Bundle Up’ this school year to help students in need stay warm and dry. Deputy Tom Henry, School Resource Office for Destin High School, is spearheading the clothing drive. Henry said the project started because a Wright Elementary […]
Mysuncoast.com
Attempted bank robber caught after leaving phone at bank, police say
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) – An attempted bank robber in Florida was arrested after she left her phone at the bank, allowing police to learn her identity, officials said. According to the Pensacola Police Department, 51-year-old Resheca Marshall entered the bank with a note demanding more than $3,000 before...
Former Martelli Enterprises employees allegedly steal $100,000, sell items: Escambia County Sheriff deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A subcontractor and a former employee of an international quilting company in Pensacola were charged with fraud after allegedly charging the company credit card $100,000, stealing products and selling them elsewhere, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. James Chad Lambeth, 48, was charged with stolen property, illegal use of […]
Okaloosa Co. hosting mandatory safety meeting for water rental businesses
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Public Safety team is hosting a required waterway safety meeting for all vendors operating on local waterways. This meeting will be held on Feb. 8 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center on Okaloosa Island at 1 p.m. This meeting is required as a pre-season safety […]
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office responds to Gulf Breeze Dollar Tree incident
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Many have reached out to WEAR News Monday night after a rumor of an alleged hostage situation taking place at the Dollar Tree on Gulf Breeze Parkway began circulating on social media. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says that alleged incident did not happen and there is no threat to the community.
mypanhandle.com
One person shot during dispute in PCB home
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A shooting at a home on Escanaba Avenue in Panama City Beach Tuesday night sent one man to the hospital and another to jail, according to investigators with the Panama City Beach Police Department. Police said 61-year-old Danny Ray Hood got into an...
Crestview man wanted for domestic violence arrested, Okaloosa Co. deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Joshua Colley was taken into custody Monday after fleeing officers over the weekend. Colley was located at a home off Clover St. near the Auburn community northeast of Crestview. OCSO shut down roads to different neighborhoods Sunday to search for Colley after he fled […]
1 arrested in Pen Air ATM bank fraud scheme: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with bank fraud after allegedly running a bank fraud scheme at the Pen Air ATM on West Garden Street, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Tahier Lamar Harper, 21, was charged with two counts of bank fraud, three counts of uttering a forged instrument, grand […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Perry Lee Gayle, 63 in Sunny Hills for Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia
A Southport man is behind bars after a traffic stop yields methamphetamine. At approximately 11:45 a.m. today, a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Sunny Hills Blvd. Deputies made contact with the driver, 63-year-old, Perry Lee Gayle. During the stop, a department issued K-9 was deployed and positively alerted on the vehicle, indicating the presence of narcotics.
WEAR
Deputies: DeFuniak Springs man arrested after fleeing traffic stop near Highway 90
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. -- DeFuniak Springs police located and arrested a man after he fled a traffic stop near the DeFuniak Motel on Highway 90 Wednesday afternoon. Justin Kiep, 28, is charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement. DeFuniak Springs police began searching for Kiep in the area between the...
wdhn.com
Pensacola man arrested after allegedly dragging 87-year-old woman on floor ‘like a mop’: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for elderly abuse after allegedly dragging an 87-year-old woman around on the floor, “using her as mop to clean up dog urine,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 12, ECSO deputies received...
Lovey’s journey: Deputies return stuffed animal lost at Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies came to the rescue after a beloved stuffed animal named Lovey got separated from her owner on Dec. 29 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport. A mother and daughter duo from Italy were traveling through Florida to California during a family holiday tour when 3-year-old Adeline lost Lovey. […]
Lifesaving medical transport coming to Walton Co.
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders said they can’t wait any longer on Healthmark Regional Medical Center in DeFuniak Springs. The hospital temporarily shut down for maintenance in March and never reopened. That left the area without an emergency room. They said if they’re going to have to transport patients longer distances, […]
Panhandle’s largest realtor group expands with new location
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Emerald Coast Association of Realtors broke ground Tuesday, Jan. 10 to being building the new Santa Rosa Beach office. The new 6,000-square-foot office by Huff Construction is located on Hwy. 98 just west of the Church Street intersection near the new Burger King. “With an ECAR presence among […]
defuniakherald.com
DeFuniak Springs City Council announces top candidates for city manager position
The DeFuniak City Council held its regular meeting on Jan. 9, 2023, at the Walton County Courthouse. Council member Josh Sconiers was absent. A proclamation was made honoring the 135th Anniversary of the Walton-DeFuniak Library. It was formally opened on Dec. 20, 1887, as a result of the efforts of the Ladies Library Association and Alice Fellows was the first paid librarian.
