Okaloosa County, FL

WEAR

1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after domestic-related shooting in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is hospitalized and another is in custody after a domestic-related shooting in Florosa Thursday afternoon. Okaloosa County deputies say they are investigating a domestic-related shooting on Lakeview Street in Florosa. The hospitalized individual's injury is considered non-life threatening, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's...
Q98.5

Florida Man Used 87-Year-Old Woman To Mop Up Dog Urine

A man from Pensacola, Florida has been accused of using an 87-year-old woman as a mop to clean up dog urine, per an arrest report from police. 56-year-old Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker was arrested last Thursday and charged with elderly abuse. According to the arrest report, the incident, which was...
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Arrest made in Panama City Beach shooting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man is charged with aggravated battery after he allegedly shot another man in the lower back, Panama City Beach police said. The incident happened at about 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Escanaba Avenue. Panama City Beach Police said they were called to the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Crossing guards start ‘Operation Bundle Up’ after seeing need among students

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The crossing guard division under Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office launched ‘Operation Bundle Up’ this school year to help students in need stay warm and dry. Deputy Tom Henry, School Resource Office for Destin High School, is spearheading the clothing drive. Henry said the project started because a Wright Elementary […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Attempted bank robber caught after leaving phone at bank, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) – An attempted bank robber in Florida was arrested after she left her phone at the bank, allowing police to learn her identity, officials said. According to the Pensacola Police Department, 51-year-old Resheca Marshall entered the bank with a note demanding more than $3,000 before...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Former Martelli Enterprises employees allegedly steal $100,000, sell items: Escambia County Sheriff deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A subcontractor and a former employee of an international quilting company in Pensacola were charged with fraud after allegedly charging the company credit card $100,000, stealing products and selling them elsewhere, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. James Chad Lambeth, 48, was charged with stolen property, illegal use of […]
PENSACOLA, FL
mypanhandle.com

One person shot during dispute in PCB home

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A shooting at a home on Escanaba Avenue in Panama City Beach Tuesday night sent one man to the hospital and another to jail, according to investigators with the Panama City Beach Police Department. Police said 61-year-old Danny Ray Hood got into an...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Crestview man wanted for domestic violence arrested, Okaloosa Co. deputies

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Joshua Colley was taken into custody Monday after fleeing officers over the weekend. Colley was located at a home off Clover St. near the Auburn community northeast of Crestview. OCSO shut down roads to different neighborhoods Sunday to search for Colley after he fled […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Perry Lee Gayle, 63 in Sunny Hills for Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia

A Southport man is behind bars after a traffic stop yields methamphetamine. At approximately 11:45 a.m. today, a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Sunny Hills Blvd. Deputies made contact with the driver, 63-year-old, Perry Lee Gayle. During the stop, a department issued K-9 was deployed and positively alerted on the vehicle, indicating the presence of narcotics.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Lifesaving medical transport coming to Walton Co.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders said they can’t wait any longer on Healthmark Regional Medical Center in DeFuniak Springs. The hospital temporarily shut down for maintenance in March and never reopened. That left the area without an emergency room. They said if they’re going to have to transport patients longer distances, […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
defuniakherald.com

DeFuniak Springs City Council announces top candidates for city manager position

The DeFuniak City Council held its regular meeting on Jan. 9, 2023, at the Walton County Courthouse. Council member Josh Sconiers was absent. A proclamation was made honoring the 135th Anniversary of the Walton-DeFuniak Library. It was formally opened on Dec. 20, 1887, as a result of the efforts of the Ladies Library Association and Alice Fellows was the first paid librarian.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL

