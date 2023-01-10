ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twins finalizing a deal to resign Carlos Correa, pending a physical

By Joe Hiti
 2 days ago

They do say that the third time’s the charm. The Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract with shortstop Carlos Correa, according to reports.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan announced the deal on Twitter Tuesday after a tumultuous offseason saw Correa attempt to sign with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets.

However, both deals fell through after Correa completed a physical with the teams, and concerns about any long-term deals arose.

Now, pending another physical, Correa will return to the Twins next season on a deal that has a vesting option that could max out at $270 million.

MLB analyst Jon Heyman shared that the majority of Correa's physical is complete, including the ankle that had caught the eye of the two previous clubs, and the Twins are likely to continue forward.

Related
ClutchPoints

Byron Buxton’s hyped reaction to Carlos Correa reuniting with Twins

Apparently, the free agent journey for shortstop Carlos Correa will begin and end with the Minnesota Twins, and the news has outfielder Byron Buxton excited. After flirting with two other teams, Correa is returning to the Twins for six years and $200 million, and the contract has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins

Carlos Correa has agreed to a massive free-agent contract with a third team in as many weeks. Correa and the Minnesota Twins have come to terms on a six-year, $200 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared more details of the agreement. Correa will receive $200 million guaranteed and... The post Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Correa goes back to Minnesota, signs with Twins

The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract. Jon Heyman detailed the Mets’ two-week attempt to save the Correa contract, and also writes the team shouldn’t be down after not landing him. Steve Cohen needed Carlos Correa, even...
