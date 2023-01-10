Twins finalizing a deal to resign Carlos Correa, pending a physical

They do say that the third time’s the charm. The Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract with shortstop Carlos Correa, according to reports.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan announced the deal on Twitter Tuesday after a tumultuous offseason saw Correa attempt to sign with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets.

However, both deals fell through after Correa completed a physical with the teams, and concerns about any long-term deals arose.

Now, pending another physical, Correa will return to the Twins next season on a deal that has a vesting option that could max out at $270 million.

MLB analyst Jon Heyman shared that the majority of Correa's physical is complete, including the ankle that had caught the eye of the two previous clubs, and the Twins are likely to continue forward.