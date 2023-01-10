ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD ID's groper sought in months-long West Side spree

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police have identified a West Side groper who has sexually assaulted women since October.

According to police, the most recent incident occurred about 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 8 in front of 351 W. 71st St., when a 21-year-old woman was approached by the suspect, who police identified as Jovan Villafane, who grabbed and squeezed the victim's left buttock before fleeing westbound toward West 71st Street and Riverside Boulevard.

On Nov. 5, police said Villafane, 42, slapped a 30-year-old woman's buttocks around 12:26 p.m. as she walked northbound on 7th Avenue and West 11th Street before he fled to parts unknown.

In his first known attack, on Oct. 8 around 12:50 p.m. police said a 45-year-old woman was walking at the intersection of West End Avenue and West 72nd Street when the suspect riding a Citibike on the sidewalk reached his hand out and touched her buttocks.

Police released a surveillance image Tuesday of Villafane riding the bike.

Jovan Villafane, 42. Photo credit NYPD

The NYPD said none of the victims suffered physical injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Sonny Beringer
2d ago

When you see him call your Husbands Boyfriends, Fathers Uncle's Brothers, Cousins and, tell them to bring a bat and a friend.Let the bystanders know who he is and why.

