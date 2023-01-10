Read full article on original website
Nebraska American Legion department commander and other members censured
NORFOLK, Neb. (KOLN) -The American Legion in Nebraska has issued a public censure against its acting department commander and other members. The decision came late Friday morning at the Nebraska American Legion’s mid-winter conference. It comes after department commander Don Suchy and other Legion officers attended a pardon board meeting in September of 2022.
Nebraska DHHS to launch new Explore Benefits Tool
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will soon launch a new feature of the iServe Nebraska portal – Explore Benefits, an anonymous, mobile-friendly, pre-screening tool to help Nebraskans identify benefits for which they may qualify. The iServe Nebraska Portal is a key...
Pillen appoints Ricketts as Nebraska’s new Senator
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s official: Former Gov. Pete Ricketts is heading to Washington, D.C., to become Nebraska’s next senator. Days after Ben Sasse officially vacated his Senate seat, Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday morning announced he was appointing Ricketts as his replacement. “I’m very grateful for this...
Nebraska senators introduce ‘Parental Bill of Rights’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday, 10 Nebraska state senators introduced LB374, which aims to create a ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ when it comes to their child’s education. It’s in an effort to keep schools completely transparent about happenings inside the classroom. That bill allows parents more...
University of Nebraska-Lincoln releases annual salaries for assistant coaches
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The University of Nebraska-Lincoln released the annual salaries for several assistant coaches in the Nebraska Football Program on Friday. According to the Director of University Records, the annual compensation is as follows:. NamePositionAnnual Compensation. Marcus SatterfieldOffensive Coordinator/QB Coach$1,400,000. Ed FoleySpecial Teams Coordinator$550,000. EJ BarthelRunning Backs Coach$285,000. Evan...
Arizona man sentenced to 18 months in prison for making threats to several locations in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Arizona man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for making multiple threats to locations in Omaha over the phone. Officials said 42-year-old Andrew Isaac Abrams, of Tucson, Ariz., was sentenced in Omaha on Friday. Abrams was charged for threatening several persons over the phone.
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper warns against fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Across the country, law enforcement agencies are seizing more and more fentanyl. Just this week, two Nebraska State Patrol stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with Nebraska State Patrol said he remembers when, in 2017, a 40-pound fentanyl bust by NSP officers was the third largest in the country.
Deadline approaches in Nebraska for working capital loans due to drought
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The U.S. Small Business Administration reminded small non-farm businesses in Nebraska and Colorado of the Feb. 13 deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury. These low-interest loans are to offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought in the following primary counties that began April 19, 2022.
Former UNK baseball player killed in plane crash
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska-Kearney Thursday announced that a former former athlete and student was killed Wednesday in a plane crash in eastern Nebraska. UNK announced that Colton Hill, 24, was one of the two people killed in a crash near the Auburn airport. The accident happened...
Huskers dominate Gophers, 21-9
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The No. 16 Nebraska wrestling team defeated No. 12 Minnesota 21-9 to earn its first conference victory of the season in front of 3,821 fans at the Devaney Center. The Huskers (5-2, 1-0 Big Ten) won eight of 10 bouts, while earning a bonus point victory, to hand the Gophers (7-2, 0-2 Big Ten) their second conference loss of the season.
Navigating Veterans Affairs, access to its services
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are 22 million veterans in the U.S. -- and only 1,100 locations for their healthcare. An array of other support services are available through the VA system -- if veterans can get to them. Coming home, some say, is the hardest part. After Vietnam, the...
Huskers Fall to No. 3 Buckeyes, 76-67
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Sam Haiby put up season highs with 16 points and seven rebounds, but No. 3 Ohio State remained unbeaten with a 76-67 women’s basketball win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Buckeyes (18-0, 7-0 Big Ten) jumped to a 25-12 lead...
Barthel, Cooper impressed with Huskers returners
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - EJ Barthel doesn’t want to add a running back to Nebraska’s roster from the transfer portal. He feels the current players can help the Huskers win in 2023. Barthel, when meeting with Huskers reporters for the first time, listed Nebraska’s top five running backs and complimented each one. The new running backs coach seems especially high on Anthony Grant, Ajay Allen, and Rhamir Johnson.
Mild end to the weekend before a more active weather pattern sets up next week
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Despite all the clouds today, temperatures managed to find their way into the mid 40s across south central Nebraska. Cloud cover will be variable between partly to mostly cloudy this evening and through the overnight. Expect lows tomorrow morning in the low-mid 20s west to low-mid 30s east. The mild and quiet weather continues to end out the weekend. There will be some breaks in the clouds tomorrow morning but thicker clouds move in as we head into the afternoon as a weak storm system begins to move through central Kansas. Highs tomorrow will be well above average for January ranging from the low 40s northwest to the mid-upper 50s southeast.
Crete boys basketball edges out York in 7-point victory
CRETE, Neb. (KSNB) - The Crete boys basketball played host to York on Friday. In the end, the Cardinals defeat the Dukes, 50-43. See embedded video for highlights.
