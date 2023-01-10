HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Despite all the clouds today, temperatures managed to find their way into the mid 40s across south central Nebraska. Cloud cover will be variable between partly to mostly cloudy this evening and through the overnight. Expect lows tomorrow morning in the low-mid 20s west to low-mid 30s east. The mild and quiet weather continues to end out the weekend. There will be some breaks in the clouds tomorrow morning but thicker clouds move in as we head into the afternoon as a weak storm system begins to move through central Kansas. Highs tomorrow will be well above average for January ranging from the low 40s northwest to the mid-upper 50s southeast.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO