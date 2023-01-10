BEAUMONT – A Houston man has been sentenced for stealing mail in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Dontae Dewey McGee, 23, pleaded guilty on June 21, 2022, to theft of mail and was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone. McGee was also ordered to pay $55,372.30 in restitution to victims.

