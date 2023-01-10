Perhaps it's stating the obvious, but there appears to be some regret from the Nashville Predators on letting go of forward Eeli Tolvanen. Tolvanen was put on waivers a few days ago, a move that surprised many. The former 30th overall pick just couldn't seem to get a foothold in the Preds lineup. It was pretty much a guarantee that Tolvanen would be picked up, and he ended up going to Seattle. In his first give games with the Kraken, Tolvanen has 3 goals and 2 assists, and is on a five game point streak. Nashville GM David Poile was asked about Tolvanen's recent success and whether putting him on waivers was the best move.

