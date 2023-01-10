Read full article on original website
PANTHERS CLAIM FORMER WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPION OFF WAIVERS FROM BUFFALO
Both players that were placed on the waiver wire on Tuesday have found new homes on Wednesday afternoon. First was Jake Leschyshyn, who was claimed by the Rangers from Vegas. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Florida Panthers have claimed defenceman Casey Fitzgerald off waivers from the Buffalo Sabres. Fitzgerald,...
SABRES LIKELY TO LOSE 2019 DRAFT PICK AFTER NOT AGREEING TO CONTRACT
The Buffalo Sabres are likely going to lose their 2019 third round pick Erik Portillo, after failing to come to a contract agreement. According to insider Jeff Marek, Portillo is looking into exploring free agency after his time at the University of Michigan is up. The Sabres are already sitting pretty in net with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi showing signs of being stars in the NHL, so a trade for his rights could also be in the works.
BREAKING - FORMER CONSULTANT SUES NHLPA FOR $100M
Per TSN's Rick Westhead, former NHLPA consultant Richard Rodier filed a $100M lawsuit against the NHL's Players' Association for - basically - manipulating data, which allowed the NHL to pay players less money. Allegedly. Full story:. Westhead writes, "Under the NHL and NHLPA's collective bargaining agreement, players receive 50 per...
COYOTES FORWARD DYLAN GUENTHER'S RIGHTS TRADED IN THE WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Arizona Coyotes forward Dylan Guenther is coming off a strong World Junior tournament that saw him score the 'golden goal' in the final against Czechia, giving Canada their second consecutive title. After the tournament, Guenther was sent back to the Coyotes, while Canada's other two NHL players, Brandt Clarke and...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Trade Rumor
The Cardinals will try to trade All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, according to Jordan Schultz of theScore. Hopkins, 30, is under contract for the next two years. He has a $30.75 million cap hit for the 2023 season. Despite how expensive the price tag for Hopkins is ...
What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
NHL ANNOUNCES ALL-STAR GAME HEAD COACHES
The NHL has announced the four head coaches for the 2023 All-Star Game. Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins (32-4-4) Metropolitan Division:. Rod Brind'Amour, Carolina Hurricanes (25-9-7) Central Division:. Pete DeBoer, Dallas Stars (25-11-6) Pacific Division:. Bruce Cassidy, Vegas Golden Knights (27-13-2) Photo Credit:. Montgomery: NHL.com. Brind'Amour: Gregg Forwerck / NHLI via...
Report: Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game to Be Played at This Stadium
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their seventh playoff game in the last four seasons, as they will host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is slated for 1:05 pm. The Bills are the 2 seed and the Dolphins are the 7 seed, as Buffalo never...
Chicago Bears mock draft 2023: Building around Justin Fields in 2023 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It provides them with an opportunity to
PREDS GM ON LOSING TOLVANEN: 'THIS COULD BE A MISTAKE ON OUR PART'
Perhaps it's stating the obvious, but there appears to be some regret from the Nashville Predators on letting go of forward Eeli Tolvanen. Tolvanen was put on waivers a few days ago, a move that surprised many. The former 30th overall pick just couldn't seem to get a foothold in the Preds lineup. It was pretty much a guarantee that Tolvanen would be picked up, and he ended up going to Seattle. In his first give games with the Kraken, Tolvanen has 3 goals and 2 assists, and is on a five game point streak. Nashville GM David Poile was asked about Tolvanen's recent success and whether putting him on waivers was the best move.
TANNER JEANNOT AND MARK KASTELIC CHUCK KNUCKS IN HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHT
We got a heavyweight fight on Monday night, and if Nashville's Tanner Jeannot is ever involved you know it's going to be a good one. While Jeannot is always a good watch for a fight, Predators' goalie Juuse Saros stole the show with a 38-save shutout en route to a 3-0 win over the Ottawa Senators.
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 5 Takes from 2023 OHL Trade Deadline
If the holidays are the “most wonderful time of the year,” then the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Trade Deadline might be the craziest. As the Windsor Spitfires were busy on the ice, general manager Bill Bowler was chaotic off of it, not only making his mark, but adding an exclamation point too.
AUSTON MATTHEWS TO SIT ON WEDNESDAY, CRITICS BLAME 'LOAD MANAGEMENT' ON CURRENT PLAYOFF FORMAT
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach confirmed that Auston Matthews will sit out of Wednesday's matchup against the Nashville Predators due to a nagging ailment. Naturally, the decision has spawned criticism from some directed at the NHL's current playoff format, and those folks may have a fair argument. The criticism centers around the idea that Keefe's decision to rest Matthews could be classified as 'load management,' a term borrowed from the NBA.
Ranking the top 10 Colorado Avalanche of all time
DENVER (BVM) – Since becoming the Colorado Avalanche in 1995 when the Quebec Nordiques moved to Denver, the team has won three Stanley Cups. With those Stanley Cups has come a plethora of talented skaters. A top 10 list of Avalanche skaters includes some of the best players in NHL history and also includes some current players. Here is a top 10 list of the best Colorado Avalanche players of all time.
SUBBAN NAMES TWO CANADIAN TEAMS HE WAS SURPRISED THAT DIDN'T WANT TO SIGN HIM
Its been nearly four months since P.K. Subban announced his retirement from the National Hockey League and in an interview recently with the Toronto Sun, the 33-year-old said he was a bit surprised that a pair of Canadian teams, the Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers, didn't want to sign him. Subban added that another contending team, the Carolina Hurricanes, were interested, but nothing came of that.
Bedard's record-setting World Juniors focus of 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
Projected No. 1 pick in 2023, other top prospects discussed with Sportsnet analyst Bukala. Connor Bedard was the star of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, with the projected top pick of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft setting records and winning the tournament's most valuable player award while helping Canada take home the gold medal.
Senators’ Prospect Report: World Juniors Recap
It can’t be very common for an NHL team to have a prospect finish in each place in the top four at the World Junior Championship, but that’s exactly what the Ottawa Senators had in 2023. They had a prospect on the team that finished first, second, third, and fourth at the tournament. Although the Senators’ prospects didn’t catch many headlines, they were big parts of their team’s success and certainly gave the fans much to talk about.
23-YEAR-OLD GOLDEN KNIGHTS FORWARD AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS FOR JANUARY 10TH
After a couple days of inactivity on the waiver wire, Tuesday saw a couple of placements by the Buffalo Sabres and Vegas Golden Knights. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Buffalo Sabres defenceman Casey Fitzgerald and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jake Leschyshyn have been placed on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to the AHL.
AN ALL-TIME NHL GREAT MARVELS AT CONNOR MCDAVID'S HIGHLIGHT REEL GOAL AGAINST THE DUCKS
Connor McDavid is up to Connor McDavid things again. In Wednesday night's shellacking of the Anaheim Ducks, the Oilers' captain took up-and-comer Trevor Zegras for a walk for a highlight reel tally:. What a sick joke this guy is. Almost as sick as the fact that McDavid is on pace...
DANAULT BEATS DOWN PULJUJARVI FOLLOWING HIT ON TEAMMATE (VIDEO)
The LA Kings put a beating on the Edmonton Oilers on the scoreboard Monday night, defeating them 6-3. Phil Danault also decided to put a beating on the Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi following a hit on teammate Viktor Arvidsson. Arvidsson was skating through the neutral zone when Puljujarvi caught him with...
