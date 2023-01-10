Read full article on original website
Related
East Texas News
County felon named January’s featured fugitive
AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
State says crackdown saves millions in losses from credit card fraud
According to TDLR, the FCIC is the first of its kind in the US. It is a partnership between the TDLR and the District Attorney in Smith County.
KPLC TV
Texas contractor held accountable for not paying subcontractor at two churches
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Calcasieu District Attorney’s office is continuing its pledge of holding contractors accountable if they didn’t do what they were paid for by hurricane victims. The latest victims: two churches. The latest settlement reached by the D.A.’s Office involved water damage at Moss Bluff...
Texas Republicans Look to Usurp Power of Local Prosecutors Who Don’t Pursue Their Voter Fraud Agenda
Under new legislation proposed in Texas, the state’s Republican attorney general could send prosecutors from neighboring counties to investigate suspected cases of voter fraud in the state’s large Democratic counties. The bill is one of at least nine filed in Texas since the November midterm elections that would...
Should Greg Abbott expand migrant busing efforts?
The state is facing some serious problems. Texas is a wonderful and amazing place to explore and live in. It is so large that you may have to spend years traveling and seeing everything.
Austin Chronicle
Does an Expired Execution Drug Make Death Painful?
Either way, the state killed Robert Fratta Tuesday. Texas prison officials have already scheduled nine executions for 2023 – one of which took place Tuesday. That's more than in all of last year. The first three to be executed – Robert Fratta (killed Tuesday evening in Huntsville), Wesley Ruiz, and John Balentine – asked that the state investigate whether the drugs Texas uses in its lethal injections are expired and could cause pain and suffering in the execution process. So far, no court has granted the request.
Is Texas Gov. Abbott a hypocrite for this post on Twitter?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been blasted on social media for posts that people are saying are hypocritical. Gov. Abbott has posted a series of tweets promoting National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
Gilmer Mirror
Lawsuit challenges use of old lethal injection drugs as Texas prepares to execute Robert Fratta
“Lawsuit challenges use of old lethal injection drugs as Texas prepares to execute Robert Fratta” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for...
Over 5000 Personalized License Plate Requests Denied By Texas DMV In 2022
When you see a jumbled-up set of letters and numbers on a Texas personalized license plate, it's always fun to try to decipher the meaning. Some are pretty straightforward and easy to figure out while others are challenging while being extremely creative at the same time. Texas issues thousands of...
Study says Texas among most racially integrated U.S. states
Texas ranked well in the equality of employment, wealth and education, according to the analysis.
Move It Or Lose It: 3 Texas Cities Stop On World’s Worst For Traffic
It affects us all at one point in our lives. It's always at the worst time, especially in a hurry. You'll say some bad words, honk the horn, and be stuck in what feels like limbo. It's none other than traffic on the roadways. And yes, it so very, very...
Texas Snap Benefits Extended for January 2023 To Help Millions in Need
Going into the new year, Texas was not really sure if they would be participating in another extension for the nap benefits. According to The Office Of Texas Governor, on January 5 Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas health and human resource services commission will be providing more than 344.1 million in emergency supplemental nutritional assistance program also known as SNAP food benefits for the month of January and the allotment is expected to help at least 1.6 million Texas homes.
Austin Chronicle
Why 60,000+ Central Texans Could Lose Access to Ascension Hospitals Next Month
A month after The New York Times published a damning investigative piece on the "profits over patients" model of Ascension hospitals, news broke last week that a deal between Ascension Texas, the state's largest private hospital network, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the largest insurance company in Central Texas, is falling apart. If the two can't agree on a deal in the next three weeks, come Feb. 1 thousands of Central Texans could lose access to some of the most-relied-on hospitals and medical facilities in the area.
thewestsidegazette.com
The Youngest Judge in Texas
Knowledge, accountability, and trust will be the cornerstones of Judge Katherine “Kat” Thomas’s tenure at the 184th Criminal District Court. Thomas is committed to public service and restoring trust in our system. After earning a degree from Spelman College and an internship with President Barack Obama, she graduated from Howard Law and came back home to Houston. Thomas has made her career fighting to help others, and she’s working to make our communities safe.
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Activists Submit Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization, Police Reform And Abortion Rights On San Antonio Ballot
Texas activists have turned in more than 37,000 signatures to place a measure on the San Antonio ballot in May to decriminalize marijuana, prevent the enforcement of abortion restriction laws and ban no-knock warrants. A coalition of advocacy groups—including Ground Game Texas, SA Stands and the Immigrant Legal Resource Center...
brownwoodnews.com
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits Extend In Texas Through January
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that Texas Health and Human Services has been given permission from the US Department of Agriculture to extend the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through the month of January. The “Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.1 million…” wrote the Governor’s office. “The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households.”
Gilmer Mirror
Texas senators draw lots to determine how long their terms will be
“Texas senators draw lots to determine how long their terms will be” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, The...
Texas man accused of stealing Ruffles box truck from Walmart store
CONVERSE, Texas — A Texas man is accused of stealing a box truck full of Ruffles potato chips and other Lays products from a Walmart store and then leading police on a long chase across town, authorities said. Jeff Jetin, 27, was arrested Tuesday and charged with theft of...
Texas bill would make illegal voting conviction a felony
A Republican state senator filed the proposed bill on the first day of the 2023 legislative session.
Texas bill would ban LGBTQ-related discussion until high school
The bill mirrors Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law that bans sexuality discussions until third grade.
