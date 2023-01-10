ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
East Texas News

County felon named January’s featured fugitive

AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
COLDSPRING, TX
Austin Chronicle

Does an Expired Execution Drug Make Death Painful?

Either way, the state killed Robert Fratta Tuesday. Texas prison officials have already scheduled nine executions for 2023 – one of which took place Tuesday. That's more than in all of last year. The first three to be executed – Robert Fratta (killed Tuesday evening in Huntsville), Wesley Ruiz, and John Balentine – asked that the state investigate whether the drugs Texas uses in its lethal injections are expired and could cause pain and suffering in the execution process. So far, no court has granted the request.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Texas Snap Benefits Extended for January 2023 To Help Millions in Need

Going into the new year, Texas was not really sure if they would be participating in another extension for the nap benefits. According to The Office Of Texas Governor, on January 5 Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas health and human resource services commission will be providing more than 344.1 million in emergency supplemental nutritional assistance program also known as SNAP food benefits for the month of January and the allotment is expected to help at least 1.6 million Texas homes.
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

Why 60,000+ Central Texans Could Lose Access to Ascension Hospitals Next Month

A month after The New York Times published a damning investigative piece on the "profits over patients" model of Ascension hospitals, news broke last week that a deal between Ascension Texas, the state's largest private hospital network, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the largest insurance company in Central Texas, is falling apart. If the two can't agree on a deal in the next three weeks, come Feb. 1 thousands of Central Texans could lose access to some of the most-relied-on hospitals and medical facilities in the area.
TEXAS STATE
thewestsidegazette.com

The Youngest Judge in Texas

Knowledge, accountability, and trust will be the cornerstones of Judge Katherine “Kat” Thomas’s tenure at the 184th Criminal District Court. Thomas is committed to public service and restoring trust in our system. After earning a degree from Spelman College and an internship with President Barack Obama, she graduated from Howard Law and came back home to Houston. Thomas has made her career fighting to help others, and she’s working to make our communities safe.
HOUSTON, TX
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Submit Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization, Police Reform And Abortion Rights On San Antonio Ballot

Texas activists have turned in more than 37,000 signatures to place a measure on the San Antonio ballot in May to decriminalize marijuana, prevent the enforcement of abortion restriction laws and ban no-knock warrants. A coalition of advocacy groups—including Ground Game Texas, SA Stands and the Immigrant Legal Resource Center...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits Extend In Texas Through January

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that Texas Health and Human Services has been given permission from the US Department of Agriculture to extend the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through the month of January. The “Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.1 million…” wrote the Governor’s office. “The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households.”
TEXAS STATE
Gilmer Mirror

Texas senators draw lots to determine how long their terms will be

“Texas senators draw lots to determine how long their terms will be” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, The...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy