Saratoga Springs, NY

Winter nature walks to be held at Bog Meadow Preserve

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XWyZk_0k9oIH9c00

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Saratoga PLAN’s Bog Meadow Brook nature trail will be transformed into a classroom on snowshoes this winter. The trail, developed in 1993, travels along an abandoned railroad that once connected the Spa City to various locations throughout the northeast.

The educational walks will take place on Thursdays from January 12 through February 16, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sponsored by Saratoga PLAN and Wilton Wildlife Preserve, people can register for one, two, or all six of the events. Participants will learn about the changes winter brings to the wetlands, with alternating themes each week.

Themes:

  • January 12 and February 2: Identifying animal tracks in the snow
  • January 19 and February 9: Animal adaptations to winter and winter bird identification
  • January 26 and February 16: Learning to identify trees in the winter
The walks have been developed and will be led by Environmental Education and Conservation Interns who were hired through a grant from the Land Trust Alliance’s New York State Conservation Partnership Program. Snowshoes will only be needed if the trails are snow-covered; in which case, they can be rented for $3 a pair.

Registration is strongly encouraged as winter parking at the trailhead is more limited than at other times of the year. Walks may be canceled due to inclement weather.

To register or for additional program information, visit Preserve and Park’s website and click on the “Public Programs” tab to access the online registration form. Registration can also be done by calling (518) 450-0321 .

Camp Santanoni in the Adirondack Park is set to host a trio of winter events over the next three months. The first is set for this weekend. All three weekends are a chance to enjoy special winter activities like cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and interpretive displays that document the history of the Santanoni Great Camp.
