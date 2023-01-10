ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

DPS: Man in coma after another driver flees three-vehicle crash on foot

By Alejandra Yañez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aw2s4_0k9oI4lQ00

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-vehicle crash near Edinburg that left one man in a coma.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that at 8:10 p.m. Sunday, a white 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Alamo Road south of Texas Road, east of Edinburg. The Silverado was behind a Toyota Tacoma also traveling northbound.

The driver of the Silverado failed to control speed and struck the Toyota, a release from DPS stated.

Weslaco man sentenced to eight years for deadly crash

The Toyota veered to the southbound lanes and collided with a Ford van. The driver of the Ford did not sustain any major injuries.

However, the man driving the Toyota was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained major injuries from the crash. He was transported to a local hospital and is in a coma, according to DPS.

The man driving the Silverado fled the scene on foot, failing to stop and render aid. Authorities are searching for that man.

Raymondville PD searches for teen who was reportedly last seen at party

DPS troopers urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the driver of the Chevrolet to call the DPS Office at (956) 565-7600.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

One dead in major accident on Military Highway

UPDATE: This story was updated at 3 p.m. to confirm the death of one individual involved in the crash and again at 3:44 p.m. with the victims name. LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Military Highway is shut down in both directions after a major accident in Los Indios left one dead, authorities say. Law enforcement […]
LOS INDIOS, TX
ValleyCentral

Troopers apprehend 14 migrants in high-speed pursuit

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers apprehended 14 migrants during a high-speed chase Wednesday near Mission. The driver was a repeat offender, DPS said. A video of the incident, provided by Lt. Christopher Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, revealed law enforcement pursued a Nissan Titan truck on Bentsen […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Traffic backed up on expressway near Rancho Viejo after crash

RANCHO VIEJO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A two-vehicle crash on the expressway near Rancho Viejo is causing backed-up traffic during rush hour. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, told ValleyCentral there were no major injuries involved in the crash. Sandoval said the crash involved two vehicles and is a common occurrence […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD respond to accident involving school bus

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating an auto accident that happened Thursday afternoon involving an Edinburg CISD school bus. Authorities responded to the intersection of Canton Road and 24th Street around 2 p.m., according to a press release from the City of Edinburg. Upon arrival, officers observed an Edinburg CISD school bus and […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Child struck by McAllen school bus, police say

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A child was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a school bus in McAllen Thursday, police said. At 4:30 p.m., McAllen police responded to a motor vehicle collision at the 1300 block of S. 17 1/2 Street. According to police, the collision involved a bicyclist and a McAllen […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man with 4 outstanding warrants arrested in Combes

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday by Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to Southbound 77 and FM 107 in reference to a wanted man. Upon arrival, deputies found Angel Matthew Aparicio, 27, detained by Combes police. Aparicio was suspected of having multiple […]
COMBES, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco to repave roads, resulting in traffic closures this week

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco will be prepping to repave roads this week causing road closures through Thursday, officials said. The city’s Public Works Street Division will prep 18th Street from Texas Boulevard to Live Oak Drive for repaving, which will take place next week. Live Oak Drive to 18th Street from Texas Boulevard will […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD recovers Tahoe stolen from Houston area

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department Patrol Division and South Texas Auto Task Force recovered a stolen vehicle from the Houston area. A 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe was recovered on Sam Pearl and Mexico boulevards near the border, moments before it was to be crossed into Mexico, according to law enforcement. According to police, […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Sheriff’s office says motorcyclist allegedly fled from deputies for ‘fun’

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen man has been arrested after he allegedly fled from deputies for “fun”, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Jesse Salas, 28, was taken into custody Monday on two charges for evading arrest with motor vehicle, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On Monday, on Southbound Expressway […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man repeatedly hit woman who was holding 1-year-old

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man who allegedly hit a woman repeatedly while she was holding a 1-year-old child. Alejandro Guerra was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with assault family violence and interference with an emergency call, according to the sheriff’s office. The charges stem from events on […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Mata sentenced for deadly 2020 stabbing in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo man was sentenced to state jail in connection to a deadly 2020 stabbing. Cornelio Mata Jr. was sentenced Wednesday to 33 years in state jail after pleading guilty to a charge of capital murder by terror threat/other felony, according to Hidalgo County records. An indictment charged Mata with fatally […]
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

Man Arrested In Brownsville After More Than $900K In Cash Found In Vehicle

A man is under investigation after trying to cross into Mexico with over 900-thousand dollars in unreported U.S. currency. The 21-year-old suspect was stopped for a routine inspection on the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge on Tuesday. A search found several vacuum-sealed bundles of currency hidden inside the vehicle. He’s...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man chokes woman; hits woman’s mother with the car

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested and accused of choking a woman and then hitting her mother with his vehicle, Brownsville Police Department said. Rodolfo Gomez, 24, was arrested Jan. 4 on charges of aggravated assault family violence and assault by strangulation, according to the police department. The arrest stems from events […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy