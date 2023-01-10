DPS: Man in coma after another driver flees three-vehicle crash on foot

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-vehicle crash near Edinburg that left one man in a coma.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that at 8:10 p.m. Sunday, a white 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Alamo Road south of Texas Road, east of Edinburg. The Silverado was behind a Toyota Tacoma also traveling northbound.

The driver of the Silverado failed to control speed and struck the Toyota, a release from DPS stated.

The Toyota veered to the southbound lanes and collided with a Ford van. The driver of the Ford did not sustain any major injuries.

However, the man driving the Toyota was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained major injuries from the crash. He was transported to a local hospital and is in a coma, according to DPS.

The man driving the Silverado fled the scene on foot, failing to stop and render aid. Authorities are searching for that man.

DPS troopers urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the driver of the Chevrolet to call the DPS Office at (956) 565-7600.

