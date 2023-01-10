ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Hochul delivers State of the State

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uxjjd_0k9oHeIQ00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered her first State of the State address as elected governor from the Assembly Chamber in Albany on Tuesday. The full address is available above or scroll down for the entire presentation in book form .

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09xKI2_0k9oHeIQ00
From top left, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Attorney General Letitia James, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, State Comptroller, Thomas P. DiNapoli, and Senate Majority Leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins greet New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. (AP/Hans Pennink)

Hochul talked about several priorities she plans to tackle this year. They include gun violence, crime, mental health, equal access to housing, climate change, affordable health care, and high inflation.

After an opening prayer from Reverend W. Franklin Richardson of the historic Baptist Church in Mount Vernon and opening remarks from Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, Hochul took the podium. She noted the hardships that New Yorkers have faced throughout 2022, as well as the over 840 bills she passed and signed as governor.

Lawmakers react to Hochul’s State of the State
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wopma_0k9oHeIQ00
Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, R-Lockport, arrives to hear New York Gov. Kathy Hochul deliver her State of the State address. (AP/Hans Pennink)

Hochul mentioned that—with economists predicting a recession—income taxes will not be raised for New Yorkers in 2023. She then addressed gun violence and crime within the state.

Investments to curb gun violence

In the 2023 New York State of the State address, Hochul discussed the nationwide rise in crime and gun violence, and the strategies and investments New York took to combat them. According to Hochul, stronger gun control measures and tougher prosecutions for gun trafficking cases helped keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPQo2_0k9oHeIQ00
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul arrives to deliver her State of the State address. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Hochul announces investments to curb gun violence

Bail reform laws need improvements

Despite the strong critique of New York’s bail reform in recent years, Gov. Kathy Hochul stood by it during her State of the State Address on Tuesday, though she said there was room for change.

Hochul says NY bail reform laws need improvements

$1B plan to expand mental health services across New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TY3aL_0k9oHeIQ00
New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado presides over the Senate Chamber during session prior the State of the State address. (AP/Hans Pennink)

Hochul announced major changes to the Empire State’s mental healthcare services ahead of her 2023 State of the State Address. These include expanding insurance coverage, adding more psychiatric beds, and expanding mental health services in schools.

Hochul announces $1B plan to expand mental health services across New York

Building 800,000 new homes over the next decade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EE6vJ_0k9oHeIQ00
New York Mayor Eric Adams listens to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul deliver her State of the State address in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Hochul also discussed the issue of equal access to housing among New Yorkers. “Over the last 10 years,” she said, “Our state has created 1.2 million jobs—but only 400,000 new homes.”

New York aims to build 800,000 new homes over the next decade

With that in mind, Hochul introduced the New York Housing Compact, a strategy meant to pull together many policy changes in order to build 800,000 new homes over the next decade.

Schools, state agencies will source more from local farms

Hochul touched on the rising average age of New York farmers, problems from the COVID-19 pandemic, immigration policies and their effect on farm workers, and high costs associated with farming at the local level.

To address this, Hochul plans to have the state buy more from local farms, invest in schools to cook fresh meals sourced from local farms, as well as work with farm owners to address worker shortages. She also laid out plans to promote urban agriculture and community green spaces.

Specifically, the plans said that more food grown in New York will be bought by state agencies and state-funded programs. Hochul plans to sign an executive order that directs state agencies to increase the amount of food they buy from local farmers by 30%.

Hochul: Schools, state agencies will source more from local farms in 2023

EmPower Plus program to improve home heating

Along the topic of housing and building new homes, Hochul also announced the “EmPower Plus” program, which will aim to improve home heating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34f41r_0k9oHeIQ00
Senator Deputy Majority Leader, Michael Gianaris, D-Astoria, listens to Gov. Kathy Hochul deliver her State of the State address in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Hochul announces EmPower Plus program to improve home heating

Hochul said that energy prices this winter are 20% to 30% more expensive compared to 2022. To help with the high energy costs, the program aims to retrofit the homes of low-income families by adding insulation, upgrading appliances, and switching from fossil fuels to clean, electric heating systems.

Minimum wage should reflect inflation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLoXI_0k9oHeIQ00
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers her State of the State address. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Despite already taking actions towards increasing the minimum wage in New York , Governor Kathy Hochul says there are more steps New York can take to tackle the affordability crisis head-on.

Hochul: Minimum wage should reflect inflation

“As a matter of fairness and social justice, I am proposing a plan to peg the minimum wage to inflation. If costs go up, so will wages.”

Kathy Hochul
Governor of New York
2023SOTSBook Download Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Gay, Jewish NY State Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Threatens Criminal Investigation of YU

NY State Senator Brad Hoylman (D-27) on Wednesday released an announcement saying “State Senator Brad Hoylman, Senate Finance Chair Liz Krueger, and Senate Higher Education Chair Toby Ann Stavisky sent a letter to Yeshiva University President Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman condemning the discriminatory treatment of their LGBTQ students and demanding an accounting of public funds that appear to have been obtained by misrepresentations from YU. The university has been sued by the YU Pride Alliance for violating the New York City Human Rights Law by refusing to recognize the club.”
MAINE STATE
NEWS10 ABC

More GOP leaders call on Santos to resign

More GOP leaders are calling on Republican, George Santos to step down from his position as newly elected Congressman after he lied about his heritage, education, and career. All of this was revealed after he won New York's third Congressional District which covers parts of Long Island, Nassau County and Queens.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

Feds: New York State Trooper Bet On The Wrong Team

Legal sports wagering in New York saw about $15 billion in bets placed during the course of its first year in 2022. Still tens of millions of dollars continue to be wagered illegally in the Empire State. Federal prosecutors near Rochester were hunting down members of an illegal sports book ring when they got an unwanted surprise. A New York State Trooper was involved and working for the wrong team.
ROCHESTER, NY
New York Post

Hochul offers bail reform rollback that changes little in State of the State speech

 Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered a State of the State address — her first as New York’s elected governor — that offered little change to the controversial bail reform law passed by the legislative leaders seated behind her.   While talking tough Tuesday on the scourge of crime and shootings, her proposal would merely give judges a bit more discretion in setting bail for defendants accused of serious crimes. In addition, the governor glossed over the issue of recidivism, which the NYPD has repeatedly pointed to as a critical factor, with a small handful of repeat offenders responsible for major amounts of shoplifting arrests and other illegal activity. Under Hochul’s proposal,...
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Hochul, Sen. Schumer unveil new green hydrogen fuel facility

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County’s newest manufacturing facility, Plug Power, is expected to create 1,600 new jobs focused on clean energy. ”This is the foundation, this is the vision, this is the innovation that is leading us into a different future,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer headlined the announcement with […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Jake Wells

State of New York sending residents two one-time stimulus payments

If you're a New York taxpayer, here's some good news you'll want to hear: some additional money is coming to you soon. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
NEWS10 ABC

Most common jobs 150 years ago in New York

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the global economy, the current job market is a hot topic in the news cycle. But while the pandemic itself is, historically, something of an economic aberration, the U.S. economy that we know today has a long and storied history of expansions, recessions, and evolution.
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Bail reform mentioned in State of State

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In her State of the State address, Governor Kathy Hochul touched on the issue of bail reform—something Democrats and Republicans haven’t seen eye to eye on. “l believe there are several things we can agree upon,” said Hochul. “First that the size of someone’s bank account should not determine if someone […]
NEWS10 ABC

Hochul announces $1B mental health investment

Experts say nearly one in five adults in the U.S. live with mental illness. Part of Hochul’s State of the State addressed the new initiative to combat mental health and get people the help they need. "It’s about time, lets get it done! We can do this together. Lets get it done. Our people need this," said Governor Hochul on Tuesday.
NEWS10 ABC

Governor Hochul plans for NYS to invest more in Green Energy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Investing in Green energy is one of the big issues Governor Hochul plans to focus on this year. Recently, she announced the EMpower Plus Program. “It will help low income families retrofit their home by adding insulation, updating appliances, switching from fossil fuels to clean electric heating systems. And this program will reach […]
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy