The Jewish Press
Gay, Jewish NY State Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Threatens Criminal Investigation of YU
NY State Senator Brad Hoylman (D-27) on Wednesday released an announcement saying “State Senator Brad Hoylman, Senate Finance Chair Liz Krueger, and Senate Higher Education Chair Toby Ann Stavisky sent a letter to Yeshiva University President Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman condemning the discriminatory treatment of their LGBTQ students and demanding an accounting of public funds that appear to have been obtained by misrepresentations from YU. The university has been sued by the YU Pride Alliance for violating the New York City Human Rights Law by refusing to recognize the club.”
Gov. Hochul's New Plan Will Give Raises To Many In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan that will put more money in the paychecks of many workers in New York State.
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York City
During her State of the State address on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul highlighted her extensive plans to increase access to New York housing, including a suggestion that New York City is given the right to legalize basement apartments.
New York GOP says Santos ‘disgraced’ House, should resign
NEW YORK (AP) — Local Republican leaders in New York on Wednesday called for the immediate resignation of their new GOP congressman George Santos, who is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family heritage. “His lies were not...
Gov. Hochul stands by LaSalle as chief judge pick despite pushback from progressive lawmakers
Hector LaSalle would be the first Latino to lead New York's highest court, but he is facing opposition from many progressive-leaning lawmakers who feel his record is far too moderate.
New York State’s ‘Groundbreaking’ Plan To Build 800,000 New Homes
New York lawmakers announced a new statewide strategy to address New York's "once-in-a-generation housing crisis." On Tuesday, during her State of the State address, Gov. Hochul discussed bail reform, yearly raises of many residents, how to keep residents safe and more. 'Historic' Housing Shortage In New York State. Hochul also...
Real message from Kathy Hochul’s State of the State? Escape from New York
Early in her State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Hochul cited widespread fears of crime and the sky-high cost of living as threats to New York’s future. She said predictions of a recession mean “we will not be raising income taxes this year.” So far, so good, and she followed that with her smartest observation of the day, saying, “We’re already seeing signs of out-migration that we can no longer ignore.” Heart be still, maybe she finally gets it. Not a chance, not after she spent the next 40 minutes announcing a seemingly endless list of big-spending, big-government programs that would make...
Elise Stefanik offers $10M bounty over Kathy Hochul bail inaction
In a prod to Gov. Kathy Hochul, Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik has introduced federal legislation that would entice New York and other states to change their laws to “hold repeat offenders accountable and bolster public safety.” The measure — which seeks to give judges the authority to impose bail and detain dangerous defendants pending trial — would offer a federal bounty, of sorts, to states that comply. Stefanik’s “Stop Enabling Repeat Violence and Endangering Our Communities Act” is a response to Hochul’s public safety agenda released in her State of the State address Tuesday that critics said offered little change to...
waer.org
Long-time CNY members of the assembly and senate weigh in on Gov. Hochul's state of the state
Democrat Bill Magnarelli has seen many of these speeches in his 23 years in the assembly, and knows they don’t include many details. "Exactly how we're going to do all those things, exactly where the money is going to come from, exactly how they're going to fit into the budget process, none of that is spelled out yet."
Local leaders call on Gov. Hochul to crack down on ‘sticker stores’
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican lawmakers gathered in Watkins Glen on Thursday alongside regional law enforcement to call upon Governor Kathy Hochul to implement legislation and crack down on “sticker stores” for illegally dispensing and selling marijuana in the Southern Tier and New York State. In a joint statement, Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Phil […]
Gillibrand Announces Over $130 Million In Federal Funding To Help Assist And Revitalize New York’s Overburdened Health Care System
WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a video press conference to announce over $130 million in federal funding she secured to help assist and revitalize New York’s overburdened health care system. The spread of the COVID-19 XBB.1.5 sub-variant has fueled new challenges as public health workers...
Experts react to Gov. Kathy Hochul's new housing plan
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a directive Tuesday to create 800,000 new homes across the state in the next 10 years. Some housing experts are optimistic it could work.As she recounted her own parents' journey from trailer park to house, Hochul acknowledged the dire need for more homes for today's families."We know this is a big ask," the governor said during her State of the State Address, "and that's why localities will get help from the state.In her first year, the governor rolled out $25 billion in funding for 100,000 affordable homes over five years. To bring an...
Gov. Hochul quietly sneaks in proposal to ban sale of gas stoves, fuels outrage across New York
Here’s something that will leave a bad taste in people’s mouths. Gov. Kathy Hochul quietly snuck a proposal to outlaw new gas stoves into the “New York Housing Compact” she unveiled during her State of the State speech Tuesday — urging people to ditch their kitchens’ gas grills and go electric. The ban would affect old-timers and millennials who are obsessed with cast-iron pans, which are tricky to use on electric stoves. “This is plain stupid,” said a 70-year-old resident of Sea Gate, Brooklyn, who gave his name as Victor K. “We lost electricity before, during Hurricane Sandy. The only thing...
informnny.com
Jefferson County: US-11 road with most vehicle crash fatalities in 2020
(STACKER) – Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
rocklandreport.com
Statement from County Executive Ed Day
“Since Fall of 2021, I’ve adamantly spoken out against state legislation to create Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), as New York is a home rule state. Yesterday the Governor proposed expanding a property tax exemption that would allegedly reward homeowners who “build-out” ADUs, essentially incentivizing the development of these types of units. While there is no legislation currently in place requiring municipalities to allow ADUs, I fully believe that widespread construction of ADUs in suburban areas like Rockland County would be harmful to our community.
Mega Million Tickets Worth $7 Million Sold In New York State
Nearly a half-million winning Mega Million tickets were sold in New York State. Are you a winner?. The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18 with a gold Mega Ball of 9. No Jackpot Winner, But Many Winning Tickets Sold In New York...
CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State
Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
State of New York sending residents two one-time stimulus payments
If you're a New York taxpayer, here's some good news you'll want to hear: some additional money is coming to you soon. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Top New York City Restaurant Owner says Gov. Hochul’s Gas Stove Ban Would ‘Destroy’ His Industry
Harold Hutchison on January 10, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – In an interview with Tucker Carlson Tuesday, the owner of some of New York City’s top restaurants said New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to ban gas stoves in new buildings would “devastate” his business. “For 35 years, we’ve been attacked by everybody. We had organized crime in our industry in the 30s, 70s, 80s and 90s, in the 2000s, we had corrupt Wall Street and for the last three years we’ve had government overreach,” Stratis Morfogen told Carlson. “I mean, we’ve seen it during COVID, they did things The post Top New York City Restaurant Owner says Gov. Hochul’s Gas Stove Ban Would ‘Destroy’ His Industry appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYS Republicans call for crackdown on sticker stores
Three New York State legislators and local law enforcement leaders are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul and other democratic leaders to approve legislation and crack down on "sticker stores."
