wdhn.com

Ashford High School parting ways with head football coach

ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Wednesday morning Robin Tyra, head football coach at Ashford High School, caused a stir after a Tweet of his alleged that he was no longer at the helm of the football program. In a tweet Wednesday morning, Tyra seemingly announced that he was no longer...
ASHFORD, AL
Hays Post

Hays Middle School athletes honored for winter success

Hays USD 489 Superintendent Ron Wilson honored various Hays Middle School athletes for success in their winter seasons at the school board meeting Monday night. Both the HMS seventh- and eighth-grade girls basketball teams were 16-0 and league champions. The eighth-grade girls B team was also a league champion with...
HAYS, KS
theroswellsting.com

Flag Football Finishes Season Strong

The girls’ varsity flag football team concluded their season in the quarterfinals. They played Allatoona High School where they unfortunately lost the very close game 13-6. According to Head Coach Emily Hoza, the key to getting so far in playoffs was “the drive to win.”. The varsity team...
ROSWELL, GA
KTEN.com

Grayson County recognizes Gunter High School athletic victories

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—Student athletes filled the courtroom as the Grayson County Commissioners' Court recognized the Gunter volleyball and football teams for their undefeated seasons and their state championship titles. Commissioners presented the Gunter volleyball and football coaches with framed statements of recognition. It was the third time the Gunter...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
WDSU

Salmen High School honors legendary coach Jay Carlin

SLIDELL, La. — Salmen High School in Slidell will pay tribute to its former and longtime basketball coach, mentor and champion. "My whole career, I was blessed with just some great kids and some talented basketball players. You know, it was a great ride," Coach Jay Carlin said. Carlin...
SLIDELL, LA

