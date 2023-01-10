Read full article on original website
8 must-read books in early 2023
Whether you've made a resolution to read more or just want to refresh your to-be-read, the new year is a great time to figure out your upcoming book schedule. Luckily, 2023 promises to be a fantastic year for book lovers, with plenty of new releases and highly anticipated returns to look forward to. Here are a few options worth considering: January: Ghost Music by An Yu (Jan. 10) If you enjoyed An Yu's enchanting debut novel Braised Pork, her follow-up should definitely be on your TBR. In Ghost Music, Yu tells a semi-surreal tale of music and mysterious mushrooms centered around Song Yan, a former...
The Scandalous Diaries and Divorce of Mary Astor: "A Trial By Acting"
According to People Magazine in early 1987, "From childhood, Mary Astor's best friend was her diary. Unfortunately, she couldn't manage to be quite that faithful to her husband. Instead, the brainy actress began an impassioned affair in 1933 with the urbane playwright George S. Kaufman and confided every luscious detail to her little black book."
The Photo Books of 2023: Upcoming Titles You Can’t Miss
The French poet Stéphane Mallarmé once prophetically claimed: “Everything good will sooner or later end up in a book.” The same can be said for good photographs. Nothing tells 1,000 words better than a photo book, that perfect combination of photography, design and narrative. Readers certainly won’t be left wanting in 2023, with everything from blockbuster retrospectives to vernacular curiosities to add to the to-be-read pile. With the year now underway, here is a selection of the hottest forthcoming photo books you can’t miss.
Song of a GP: folk musicians tell stories of modern British lives for BBC
21st Century Folk paired songwriters such as Angeline Morrison with five people in north-east England
The Dizzying Debauchery of Babylon
For a lavish and expensive epic about 1920s Hollywood, Damien Chazelle’s new film, Babylon, introduces itself about as scatologically as possible. In its first sequence, a harried gofer named Manny Torres (played by Diego Calva) tries to transport an elephant into the Hollywood Hills for a big-shot producer’s party, a farcical task that ends with the elephant pooping on the camera lens—in a way, on the viewers themselves. We then cut to a giggling movie star getting urinated on as part of some private sexcapade while the party ensues on the floors below—a sweaty, drug-fueled orgy that Chazelle presents in a bravura unbroken take.
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
Spy x Family Musical Reveals Its Anyas With New Posters
Spy x Family is continuing to dominate the world this year by branching out with its very first live action effort with a new stage play musical making its way to Japan, and fans have gotten a look at who the play has chosen as the live-action version of Anya Forger! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has exploded into a whole new realm of success last year thanks to the debut of its official anime adaptation. Ending the year on a very strong note, the franchise headed into 2023 with a ton of new projects already in the works taking it into the future.
‘Babylon,’ ‘Tár’ and ‘Bardo’ Among Set Decorators Society of America Nominees
The Set Decorators Society of America has announced the nominees for the annual SDSA Awards. Among the films nominated are “Babylon,” “Tár,” “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” and “Bullet Train.” The awards celebrate excellence in the art of set decoration for film with the decor and design categories highlighting feature-length films of the 2022 season. Voting opens on Jan. 27 and closes on Feb. 2. Winners of the SDSA awards will be announced on Feb. 14 and streamed via the Set Decor YouTube channel. Best Achievement in Decor/Design of a Contemporary Feature Film “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”NetflixSet...
Taylor Swift performs Anti-Hero live for first time at The 1975 London gig
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s London concert, treating The 02 to her first live performance of Anti-Hero.After asking fans if it’s “okay” if she sings, she announced: “I was thinking of doing one that I’d never played live before.”“It would be presumptuous to say, ‘if you know it, sing it,’ but if you do ... sing it,” she said, before performing the hit single.The country-turned-pop star also surprised fans at HAIM’s gig at the same venue last year.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The Eras: Taylor Swift kicks off rehearsals for first stadium tour since 2019Who had the best-selling albums of 2022?Taylor Swift kicks off rehearsals for first stadium tour since 2019
French Romance ‘Lie With Me’ Sells to English-Speaking Markets for Be For Films (EXCLUSIVE)
Brussels-based Be For Films has closed a raft of deals on “Lie With Me,” Olivier Peyon’s romance drama starring well-known French actors including Guillaume de Tonquebec and Victor Belmondo. The movie is based on Philippe Besson’s book “Arrête avec tes mensonges.” The autobiographical novel was originally published in France by Editions Julliard in 2017 and won pair of awards including the Maison de la Presse prize in 2017. “Lie With Me” stars de Tonquebec as a prominent novelist Stéphane Belcourt who becomes the brand ambassador for a famous cognac celebrating their bicentennial. The gig leads him to return to his...
David Hockney to Present Latest iPad Paintings at Pace New York
On view from January 13 to February 25. At 85 years of age, David Hockney is still creating art with a childlike sense of wonder. Never ascribing to just traditional forms of art, such as painting or sculpture, Hockney’s penchant for technology has led him to cultivate a keen interest in the iPad over the past decade. Running concurrent to his new immersive exhibition in London, the acclaimed British artist is set to unveil a new solo exhibition of his iPad paintings at Pace Gallery’s 540 West 25th Street location in New York.
‘Catherine Called Birdy’: View Alternate Movie Poster Designed by Lena Dunham’s Mom (EXCLUSIVE)
Lena Dunham’s “Catherine Called Birdy” brings vibrancy and color to her adaptation of Karen Cushman’s beloved novel. Rich reds and blues fill the medieval world and fictional town of Stonebridge. The film, nominated for an Independent Spirit Award and Critics Choice Award, stars Bella Ramsey as a 14-year-old who rebels against the patriarchy when her father, played by Andrew Scott, proclaims she is to be married off. When building the aesthetics, Dunham wanted to steer clear of the “grays and browns” associated with medieval history. Speaking via Zoom from London, Dunham says, “This film is very much about the domestic life of...
8 Dark Academia Manga and Manhwa
There’s no denying that the term “dark academia” is everywhere these days. Not only is it an extremely popular sub-genre, but it’s also an aesthetic and subculture that has really taken off in recent years. No doubt you’ve seen all kinds of fashion and decor inspiration on social media, not to mention the bookish recommendations the term also sparks. So to get even more dark academia in your life while at the same time broadening your reading horizons, we’ll be talking about some dark academia manga and manhwa for you to peruse!
Franz Gertsch, Whose Hyperrealist Paintings Captured Icons of 70’s Counterculture, Has Died at 92
Franz Gertsch, the Swiss artist acclaimed for his huge hyperrealist paintings that captured the rapturous energy of ’60’s and ’70’s counterculture, died on December 21 at a hospital in Riggisberg, Switzerland. He was 92. The death was confirmed in a statement by the Museum Franz in Burgdorf, Switzerland, which maintains a large collection of his work. Mr. Gertsch is survived by his wife, Maria Meer, and five children. Over more than five decades, Gertsch devised painterly and printmaking techniques to capture not only the likeness of his subjects in breathtaking detail, but their essence. His early, meticulous landscapes ceded to sociological studies of the margins of Swiss...
Q&A: Filmmaker Alice Diop mines darkness in 'Saint Omer'
In 2016, French documentary filmmaker Alice Diop made an unusual decision. She decided to travel to a town in Northern France to watch the trial of a Senegalese woman, Fabienne Kabou, who one night in 2013 left her 15-month-old daughter on the beach to die. Diop didn’t tell anyone she was going. She wasn’t even quite sure herself. But what she witnessed over the course of those few days would inspire her first narrative film, “ Saint Omer,” which opens in U.S. theaters Friday. Quiet and haunting, “Saint Omer” is not your standard courtroom drama, nor is it a garish...
French artist reimagines the world after climate change and it is hauntingly beautiful
Whether we believe it or not, climate change is real and it is happening right now. Every day, we hear stories about how the actions of humankind are adversely affecting the delicate balance of this planet we call home. Unfortunately, despite seeing the warning signs, many of us avoid thinking about it. However, for French photographer and digital artist Fabien Barrau, turning a blind eye toward global warming just won't do. He is on a mission to shake us out of our slumber by depicting the full scope of the climatic apocalypse unraveling around us. His haunting creations aim to make us confront the truth that we are facing a dystopian future, reports Vice News.
Janet Malcolm, chronicler of psychiatry, shied away from self-analysis
- - - "I cannot write about myself as I write about the people I have written about as a journalist," Janet Malcolm conceded in an essay titled "Thoughts on Autobiography From an Abandoned Autobiography." The line is quoted in her daughter Anne's afterword to "Still Pictures: On Photography and Memory," Malcolm's posthumously published not-quite memoir.
Opera Photographer Frances Marshall Wins Portrait of Britain Award
(Credit: Frances Marshall) Frances Marshall co-founder of Marshall Light Studio and opera photographer is a recipient of the Portrait of Britain award. The British Journal of Photography’s Portrait of Britain award is an annual competition that explores the diversity of modern life in the UK. Winners will have their work displayed in the country’s largest photography exhibition located on digital screens across high streets, shopping malls, and train stations for one month. A hardcopy book will also be published by Hoxton Mini Press with the featured images.
Why Demonic Prep Boys Keep Appearing in the Dark Academia Canon
Time and time again I ask myself the question: Why do demonic prep boys keep appearing in the dark academia canon? Maybe we come to dark academia to experience impossibly old, dark, and mysterious academic institutions so we also need a mysterious boy. Maybe we come for that dark prep aesthetic so we need someone to fall for with leather loafers and a demonic soul. Or maybe we come to dark academia for dangerous magic — and so, what could be more fitting than a boy who embodies all that? Whatever it is, one thing dark academia authors are drawn to is demonic prep boys.
'Still Pictures' offers one more glimpse of writer Janet Malcolm
New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm, who died in 2021 at age 87, was a journalist who interrogated her own methods and motives as assiduously as she questioned her subjects. She continued this practice right through her last book. Still Pictures, her posthumously published quasi-memoir, is a series of recollections triggered...
