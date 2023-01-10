ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

TrustedReviews

Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video: Which streaming platform is better?

Netflix and Prime Video are two streaming services that offer a breadth of content, including plenty of exciting original movies and TV shows. But, which service is best? We’ve compared Netflix and Prime Video to help you decide which streaming site is right for you…. Pricing and subscription tiers.
SVG

The Last Game Boy Color Game Released In North America Was Tied To A Blockbuster Film

Despite lasting a third as long as the original Game Boy (per Pocket-lint), the Game Boy Color made a significant splash in its market tenure. Hits that have been remastered like "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening," and the three "Pokémon" Game Boy Color games have remained fan favorites to this day. Outside of first-party titles, the movie industry cut out a slice of the pie as well. For example, Nintendo partnered with LucasArts and Disney Interactive to release "Star Wars Episode 1: Racer" and "Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue" respectively. One movie-based game even went down in history as the last official game for the Game Boy Color.
New York Post

Eric Adams says NYC can’t cater to migrants’ ‘cultural taste’ on food

New York City won’t cater to the “cultural” tastes of migrants living in a massive Manhattan hotel, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday — as he vowed to end the epic waste of food they refuse to eat. “We’re going to provide food for people,” Adams said. “People may have a different cultural taste for certain food. We can’t do that. We can only provide nutrition, food for people.” Adams also expressed dismay over a Tuesday report by The Post that revealed how a ton of food was being thrown out daily at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. Adams said officials...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gizmodo

Turn Your Home Into a Vegas Casino With Arcade1Up's First Slot Machine

Walking through a Las Vegas casino is an assault on the senses, with rows and rows of slot machines packed with lights and speakers designed to lure in players. One of the most popular, which seems to be everywhere in sin city, is a machine based on the iconic game show, Wheel of Fortune, which Arcade1Up has now turned into a home version.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BGR.com

Prime Video overtakes Netflix as the top streaming service in the US

2022 was a chaotic year for streaming. Netflix lost millions of subscribers, prompting the service to launch an ad-supported plan and crack down on password sharing. HBO Max shockingly shelved a completed Batgirl movie and then started deleting content en masse from its service. Andor on Disney Plus completely revitalized the Star Wars franchise. But perhaps the biggest surprise of 2022 was Prime Video reportedly overtaking Netflix in market share.
SVG

How To Find The Secret 'Chris Houlihan' Room In The Legend Of Zelda: A Link To The Past

"The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" is one of the biggest trendsetters in gaming history. The SNES classic pretty much laid out the entire framework for what the "Zelda" series would be from that point on with its fantastic world design, impeccable animation, and plethora of secrets and collectibles that can be found all over through careful exploration. Regularly talked about among the best games of all time, "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" is the quintessential Zelda installment, offering a ton of replayability for those who want to find everything in the game.
Centre Daily

How to Get Dead Space 2 for Free

Fans of the Dead Space franchise are able to grab themselves a free copy of Dead Space 2. Here's how. A remake of EA's 2008 survival horror game of the same name, Dead Space is set to release on Jan. 27, 2023. The remake will retain the same plot as the original, but is being developed on EA's Frostbite engine, previously used to develop Star Wars: Squadrons and the single-player campaign of Star Wars Battlefront II.
BGR.com

When will Avatar 2 be available on Amazon, Netflix, and Disney Plus?

Nobody should be surprised that Avatar: The Way of Water turned out to be a massive blockbuster. The movie made nearly $1.75 billion as of this writing, which is another post-pandemic box office record. It’s still more than a billion dollars shy of Avatar’s $2.92 billion box office take, but The Way of Water still has time to make up some of that difference. And if you’re waiting for Avatar 2 to hit streaming services like Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon, or HBO, then make yourself comfortable. You’re in for some extra waiting.

