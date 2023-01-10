Read full article on original website
Related
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora turns a never-before-seen part of the cinematic world into a digital playground
Big In 2023: Massive Entertainment on how Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora ties in with the series' silver screen lineage
Three robot sisters could become ‘the face of AI’ in 2023 and change your mind about creepy humanoids
THREE robot sisters could be about to give the Kardashians a run for their money as they seek to influence you to like AI in 2023. According to CNN, three humanoid robots - named Sophia, Grace, and Desdemona - could become the "friendly faces of AI." Artificial intelligence and robots...
Hidden Gems: The 4 Most Underrated Shows Streaming on Netflix
From 'Daybreak' to '1899,' here are four of the most underrated shows streaming on Netflix right now. Check out what you're missing.
TrustedReviews
Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video: Which streaming platform is better?
Netflix and Prime Video are two streaming services that offer a breadth of content, including plenty of exciting original movies and TV shows. But, which service is best? We’ve compared Netflix and Prime Video to help you decide which streaming site is right for you…. Pricing and subscription tiers.
wegotthiscovered.com
An underrated action movie that bombed under 2 different names scraps for survival on streaming
International action stars generally have patchy track records when it comes to cracking Hollywood, and it sums up Jet Li’s Stateside adventures in microcosm that his best-reviewed feature outside of his native shores is the divisive Mulan remake. In terms of leading roles, though, 2005’s Unleashed remains at the head of the pack.
Bob Ross´s business partners did not have Happy Little Accidents; they exploited him and took the rights to his name.
Bob Ross has become an international internet sensation. Bob Ross hosted The Joy of Painting, which aired on PBS from 1983-1994. However, his life wasn't full of happy accidents, as he describes in his paintings. There is much more to the life and story of Bob Ross.
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount and more (Dec. 23-26)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Top Gun: Maverick and Emily in Paris season 3
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage: Release Date And Other Things To Know About Netflix's Live Streaming Comedy Event
Chris Rock's next stand-up special is Netflix's first-ever live-streaming event.
Gamer finds late grandmother's video game collection - 26 copies of the same game
One gamer has shared a picture of their grandma’s old collection of games after discovering that she’d built up loads of copies of the exact same titles - seemingly because she didn’t know how to overwrite them. Reddit user KrisReed took to r/gaming with the image, and...
The Last Game Boy Color Game Released In North America Was Tied To A Blockbuster Film
Despite lasting a third as long as the original Game Boy (per Pocket-lint), the Game Boy Color made a significant splash in its market tenure. Hits that have been remastered like "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening," and the three "Pokémon" Game Boy Color games have remained fan favorites to this day. Outside of first-party titles, the movie industry cut out a slice of the pie as well. For example, Nintendo partnered with LucasArts and Disney Interactive to release "Star Wars Episode 1: Racer" and "Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue" respectively. One movie-based game even went down in history as the last official game for the Game Boy Color.
Eric Adams says NYC can’t cater to migrants’ ‘cultural taste’ on food
New York City won’t cater to the “cultural” tastes of migrants living in a massive Manhattan hotel, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday — as he vowed to end the epic waste of food they refuse to eat. “We’re going to provide food for people,” Adams said. “People may have a different cultural taste for certain food. We can’t do that. We can only provide nutrition, food for people.” Adams also expressed dismay over a Tuesday report by The Post that revealed how a ton of food was being thrown out daily at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. Adams said officials...
How can I watch The Last of Us? Where to stream HBO's new TV show in the UK
Without HBO Max in the UK, your TLOU TV show options are as follows, so here's where and how to watch from 15th Jan
Gizmodo
Turn Your Home Into a Vegas Casino With Arcade1Up's First Slot Machine
Walking through a Las Vegas casino is an assault on the senses, with rows and rows of slot machines packed with lights and speakers designed to lure in players. One of the most popular, which seems to be everywhere in sin city, is a machine based on the iconic game show, Wheel of Fortune, which Arcade1Up has now turned into a home version.
Prime Video overtakes Netflix as the top streaming service in the US
2022 was a chaotic year for streaming. Netflix lost millions of subscribers, prompting the service to launch an ad-supported plan and crack down on password sharing. HBO Max shockingly shelved a completed Batgirl movie and then started deleting content en masse from its service. Andor on Disney Plus completely revitalized the Star Wars franchise. But perhaps the biggest surprise of 2022 was Prime Video reportedly overtaking Netflix in market share.
How To Find The Secret 'Chris Houlihan' Room In The Legend Of Zelda: A Link To The Past
"The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" is one of the biggest trendsetters in gaming history. The SNES classic pretty much laid out the entire framework for what the "Zelda" series would be from that point on with its fantastic world design, impeccable animation, and plethora of secrets and collectibles that can be found all over through careful exploration. Regularly talked about among the best games of all time, "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" is the quintessential Zelda installment, offering a ton of replayability for those who want to find everything in the game.
Centre Daily
How to Get Dead Space 2 for Free
Fans of the Dead Space franchise are able to grab themselves a free copy of Dead Space 2. Here's how. A remake of EA's 2008 survival horror game of the same name, Dead Space is set to release on Jan. 27, 2023. The remake will retain the same plot as the original, but is being developed on EA's Frostbite engine, previously used to develop Star Wars: Squadrons and the single-player campaign of Star Wars Battlefront II.
Universal to Open Family-Friendly Theme Park in New Location
The proposed park, which remains unnamed, will be designed specifically for families with small children.
When will Avatar 2 be available on Amazon, Netflix, and Disney Plus?
Nobody should be surprised that Avatar: The Way of Water turned out to be a massive blockbuster. The movie made nearly $1.75 billion as of this writing, which is another post-pandemic box office record. It’s still more than a billion dollars shy of Avatar’s $2.92 billion box office take, but The Way of Water still has time to make up some of that difference. And if you’re waiting for Avatar 2 to hit streaming services like Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon, or HBO, then make yourself comfortable. You’re in for some extra waiting.
16 Screenshots Of Brides And Grooms Who Were Extremely Entitled About Their Wedding
"I am expecting everyone to spend AT LEAST $400 on the wedding gifts."
Alleged footage of PlayStation exclusive sci-fi RPG leaks online
The game is apparently in development at Sony XDEV
Comments / 0