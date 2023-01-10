ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis pledges billions for environmental protection in Florida

By Sam Sachs
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pVOcR_0k9oHLij00

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs. The event was focused on the future of Florida’s environmental conservation efforts. Signage at the event read “Protecting Florida.”

The governor started the event by recapping his promises upon first taking office to protect Florida’s environment, including via what he called a “major, far reaching executive order,” saying the state would put its money where its mouth was to fight red tide, protect water quality, and show the state knew how important water was to tourism and industry overall.

Only 1 top prize left in these multi-million dollar Florida lottery games

“I’m happy to say that we’ve delivered on the promises we made that day, four years ago,” DeSantis said, calling back to coming down to Bonita Springs when he took office and committed Florida to environmental protection.

He said the current board for the South Florida Water Management District had done more in the past four years than any previous time of the district’s history, with a “record amount of water” flowing through South Florida to the Everglades and other areas.

Focusing on the new details of Florida’s conservation efforts, DeSantis said that the next four years were meant to build on the $1 billion increase for conservation over the first term of his governorship.

“What we ended up doing over four years was not $2.5 billion but $3.3 billion,” Desantis said. “Part of it is we were really committed to making a difference, we had good partners in the legislature.”

Man arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up Pensacola strip club

The governor also said the effort’s funding was due to strong tourism numbers and the economic impact of it to “fill our coffers” as it came to state revenue and budget projections.

“That would not have happend if we had turned Florida into a Fauciville,” DeSantis said. “It would not have been possible, so we had to make sure to do the right thing.”

He said of the $3.3 billion, $1.7 billion was for the Everglades, more than the past 12 years combined.

“Since our efforts, we’ve been able to expedite projects,” DeSantis said, saying that more than 50 projects had begun. “Of course, we have had fewer harmful discharges out of Lake Okeechobee over these last four years than we’ve had in the previous.”

DeSantis said that was due to a combination of working with the Army Corps of Engineers and new technology to manage algae blooms, as well as $1.6 billion used to update water quality and supply improvements, plus a grant for wastewater infrastructure and efforts to go from septic systems to sewer in the state. The governor highlighted legislative efforts as well as resilience projects to fortify Florida communities.

Dunedin couple accused of highway racing with baby in backseat

“If you noticed when Ian came through, the things that had been more recently hardened or fortified did a lot better,” DeSantis said. “In fact you would not have had the power on in some areas for maybe six or eight weeks, but you had some of the substations there had been big improvements to.”

The governor also mentioned the Florida Wildlife Corridor as an example of promises kept from his first term in office as well as make progress on improvements.

“We followed through and we did it to the hilt,” DeSantis said. Telling the audience at the event that state officials weren’t in Bonita Springs to relax, but to build on their success. “Today, on the fourth year anniversary of our original executive order, we are signing another executive order …to ensure that we continue our historic momentum and conserve Florida for future generations.”

He said the order would accomplish the following:

  • Pledging $3.5 billion over four years for conservation
  • Directs DEP to identify and prioritize strategies to expedite water quality restoration in Indian River Lagoon
  • Directs DEP to work with legislature on expanding wastewater grant program, to include non-point sources and agriculture runoff
  • Directs South Florida Water Management District to expedite Everglades restoration projects, including those that reduce risk of harmful discharges

The governor said the federal government was assisting at the Southern Reservoir, but said that “they don’t move quite as fast,” as state officials, but they didn’t want the projects to “languish in bureaucracy.” The governor also said he would have DEP strengthen basin management plans, working with the Dept. of Agriculture, as well as work on agriculture management strategies for runoff risks.

Pensacola man arrested after allegedly dragging 87-year-old woman on floor ‘like a mop’: ECSO

“We’ll also work to continue our progress towards reducing the frequency of algal blooms,” DeSantis said, mentioning blue-green algae and red tide task forces set up in previous efforts.

The governor was joined by Secretary Shawn Hamilton of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, as well as Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wes Brooks and Chief Science Officer Dr. Mark Rains, as well as other officials from the South Florida Water Management District, all of whom discussed the challenges of conservation and their commitment to putting the work in.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

DeSantis and Florida Cabinet eye 12,000+ acres land conservation deals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet next week will consider a series of proposed land deals that include preserving more than 12,000 acres in Northwest Florida and keeping three ranches from future development. During a meeting Tuesday, DeSantis and the Cabinet will decide whether to...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Gov. DeSantis signs executive order protecting Florida environment, water quality

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-06 ( Now for Florida’s Environment), to further advance the protection of Florida’s environment and water quality. The Executive Order strategizes accountability, sound science, progress, and collaboration. It also includes a proposed $3.5 billion investment allocated over...
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

Moms for Liberty Want ‘Don’t Say LGBTQ’ Law Expanded to Cover K-8

The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade. The Parental Rights in Education law,...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

The Role HOA’s Play in Florida’s Housing Affordability Challenges

The Role HOA’s Play in Florida’s Housing Affordability Challenges. Bottom Line: A quick search of Florida housing affordability nets greater than 116,000 news stories which have been written about the issue. It’s not a new issue and it’s not an issue that’s unique to Florida or South Florida specifically. It’s also not one with an easy fix. When it comes to housing affordability, or commonly the lack thereof in our state, the factor which matters most is supply vs demand. The bottom line is that Florida is and has been one of the top two destinations for relocations for over a decade – experiencing the fastest rise in population of any state since the 1980’s and last year when Florida was the fastest growing state on a rate basis. With that kind of sustained demand, it’s led to paying a premium to live here. No matter where here is. And speaking of here, there’s another immovable object for most which adds to Florida’s housing affordability challenges. Property insurance. It’s an oft discussed topic. It’s a topic which was addressed in two special state legislative sessions last year, most recently in December. And it is one in which if the litigation issue is truly fixed the average policy holder will see about $680 in annual relief. But there’s one which appears to be a huge factor and is seldom discussed. The role HOA’s play.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Florida officials propose ban on tracking firearm, ammunition purchases

Florida officials have proposed a ban on the state tracking firearm and ammunition purchases, arguing that tracking them violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.  State Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson (R), state Sen. Danny Burgess (R) and state Rep. John Snyder (R) announced the proposed legislation on Tuesday. They said the legislation, which Simpson…
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

Letters to the Editor, Jan. 10

What would a clean water amendment accomplish for Marco?. With a Right to Clean and Healthy Waters (RTCHW), Floridians could file suit, and our courts, after reviewing the evidence, could order the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) to enforce standards and implement long-overdue Basin Management Action Plans (BMAPs). We...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Florida Phoenix

FL Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade. The Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by […] The post FL Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Florida's 'big loss' in GOP-controlled House

Long journey— Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan — who was first elected to Congress back in 2006 — embarked on a quest 15 months ago to win the coveted chairmanship of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. Helped by DeSantis— Along the way, the Sarasota Republican raised...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows

It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Fighting fentanyl, streamlining adoption: Alabama leaders outline priorities ahead of legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — During this week’s organizational session, Alabama lawmakers outlined some of the biggest issues they’ll aim to address in the upcoming legislative session. At the forefront of several lawmakers’ minds is a bill to create harsher penalties for offenders who traffic fentanyl. “It’s killing too many of our children. The thing about […]
ALABAMA STATE
wuwf.org

Democrats propose background checks for ammunition sales in Florida

Democrats in the Florida legislature are working to close a "loophole" in state law that allows people to buy ammunition without undergoing a background check. State law prohibits people with felony records from buying ammunition, but doesn't require everyone to undergo a criminal background check to purchase bullets and shells. Right now, a background check is required to purchase a gun.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Record Republican Advantage - Florida’s Voter Registration by Party

DEM: -111,320 (-1,177 last month) GOP: +201,790 (+28,468 last month) NPA/Other: +218,685 (+29,586 last month) The current breakout of registered voters looks like this... The Republican advantage relative to Democrats now stands at 356,212 voters – a shift in favor of Republicans totaling about 30,000 voters in the most recent month alone. For comparison's sake, Democrats held a 97,215-voter advantage in the 2020 Election Cycle for a remarkable shift of greater than 450 thousand voters in just two years. Also, at current pacing, it’s possible that by that by the 2024 election cycle NPA registrations could be threatening to overtake Democrats in the state. Notably, while republicans won all but five counties last November, there are thirteen of Florida’s 67 counties in which Democrats retain a registration advantage, including the TriCounty. In Palm Beach County specifically, the Democrat voter registration advantage has narrowed by 16,905 voters year over year – with Democrats holding an advantage of just over 104,000 voters.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Is a Gas Stove Ban Coming to Florida?

(Washington, DC) -- A federal safety agency may ban gas stoves over concerns that link them to childhood asthma. Bloomberg reports the Consumer Product Safety Commission says there are worries about dangerous indoor air pollutants they emit. The agency may establish standards for those emissions or ban them altogether. Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas didn't take too kindly to the report. He tweeted "come and take it."
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy