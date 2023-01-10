Read full article on original website
BeBigger
2d ago
Alabama needs the funding the lottery can provide. The Bible says not to take food from your neighbors mouth, however my opinion, lottery and casinos are forms of entertainment. many people abuse things. alcohol, food, drugs and gambling. but that wouldn't make it a sin for someone only doing it for entertainment. you can't prevent abuse from another person
3
Jay Jay
2d ago
The odds of winning may be slim but if you don't have a ticket your chance is 0. Kay Ivey we need the lottery .
4
fayeellis56
2d ago
Do anyone ever win the lottery in Alabama but we take all our money across state line,come on Kay Ivey enough is enough.
3
Alabama withstands Hogs’ charges to beat Arkansas, improve to 4-0 in SEC
Largely bottled up by Arkansas’ top-10 defense in the first half Wednesday night in Fayetteville, Alabama’s pair of NBA-bound freshmen stole the show in the second half. Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney combined for 26 of the Tide’s first 41 second-half points in an 84-69 win over the Razorbacks, coming up big in key moments to score Alabama’s most consequential SEC win so far this season.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Alabama bank slammed for Robert E. Lee, MLK holiday sign: ‘Pull your money out’
Alabama and Mississippi are the only two states in the union to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee on the same day. Every year, notices reminding bank customers, teachers and post office visitors of the joint holiday on the third Monday in January draw confusion. This year,...
weisradio.com
TORNADO WATCH Issued for Northern Half of Alabama, Northwest Georgia
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 33 Alabama counties, including the WEIS coverage area, as well as parts of Mississippi and Tennessee until 1 PM CST today. TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 17 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 655 AM CST THU JAN 12...
wcbi.com
Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
Alabama tornado risk increases: Live updates on today’s severe weather threat
The potential for severe weather -- and tornadoes -- continues for Alabama on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Severe storms --some with tornado warnings attached -- continued to track across parts of Alabama as of 1:30 p.m., and the threat will spread eastward during the day as a strong cold front moves through the state.
A few snow flurries possible in parts of Alabama tonight
Severe storms today and snow tonight? It’s possible for north Alabama. The National Weather Service said a few snow flurries will be possible late tonight and into Friday morning after a cold front moves through Alabama. That front is bringing the possibility of severe weather to the entire state...
Check Your Lottery Numbers: $1M Tickets Sold in October Haven’t Been Claimed
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Thinking of lining up at the mini-mart for a shot at a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot?. Maybe you should first dig into your coat pockets or your car’s glove box to make sure you don’t already have a winning ticket from an earlier drawing.
ABC Action News
Strong storms move into Georgia after tornadoes hit Alabama
Parts of Georgia are under a tornado warning as strong storms move across the South. "Seek shelter now," the National Weather Weather Service warned people in Griffin on Thursday afternoon. Tornadoes were already reported in Alabama Thursday, causing injuries and damage. In Selma, officials are asking people to stay off...
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music Legend
This fall of 2023 will mark the 100th birthday of the "King of Country Music," Hank Williams, whose life and legendary career began in our own state of Alabama. Read along for a look back at his life and rare photos and video of his career, family and untimely death at age 29. (Bonus rare footage at end of article!)
Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos
Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lights
An Alabama witness at Hoover reported watching and photographing a spinning disc of lights at 5:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New study involving Alabama patients sorts long COVID into four types
Researchers relying partly on reports of Alabamians experiencing long COVID have created four new subcategories of the disease to help doctors route patients toward the best treatments. The study was published last month in Nature Medicine. Researchers relied on data from Alabama, Florida, Georgia and New York. According to the...
Extra money, voter-fraud charges, radioactive material: Down in Alabama
For this next story I can’t pick on anybody because I have no right to judge people who lose things. I don’t know where my favorite Braves hat is. I couldn’t lay my hands on the men’s one-a-days this morning. And at this moment I don’t feel my truck keys in my pocket where they should be.
nomadlawyer.org
05 Most Affordable Beach Towns in Alabama
Most Affordable Beach Towns in Alabama: Want to dip your toes into soft white sands as you go for an evening stroll on the beach, soaking in the beauty of a glorious sunset? A house in a beach town can make this an everyday reality. For the Web-Story of this...
Krystal opens first store in Alabama after six years
On Tuesday, the popular southern classic, Krystal, will open its first Alabama store in six years.
Four Georgia Residents Win Big In Mega Millions Lottery Drawing
Here's how much they won.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Alabama
Alabama is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Alabama!
Alabama school schedule changes for Friday, Jan. 13 after tornadoes, storms hammer state
After devastating tornadoes and storms pelted the central part of the state on Thursday, at least one Alabama school district has announced changes for Friday in wake of the destruction, which killed at least five people, injured several others and damaged homes and other property. Possible tornadoes left a trail...
AL.com
Comments / 7