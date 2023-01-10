ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 7

BeBigger
2d ago

Alabama needs the funding the lottery can provide. The Bible says not to take food from your neighbors mouth, however my opinion, lottery and casinos are forms of entertainment. many people abuse things. alcohol, food, drugs and gambling. but that wouldn't make it a sin for someone only doing it for entertainment. you can't prevent abuse from another person

Reply
3
Jay Jay
2d ago

The odds of winning may be slim but if you don't have a ticket your chance is 0. Kay Ivey we need the lottery .

Reply
4
fayeellis56
2d ago

Do anyone ever win the lottery in Alabama but we take all our money across state line,come on Kay Ivey enough is enough.

Reply
3
Related
AL.com

Alabama withstands Hogs’ charges to beat Arkansas, improve to 4-0 in SEC

Largely bottled up by Arkansas’ top-10 defense in the first half Wednesday night in Fayetteville, Alabama’s pair of NBA-bound freshmen stole the show in the second half. Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney combined for 26 of the Tide’s first 41 second-half points in an 84-69 win over the Razorbacks, coming up big in key moments to score Alabama’s most consequential SEC win so far this season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama

DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

A few snow flurries possible in parts of Alabama tonight

Severe storms today and snow tonight? It’s possible for north Alabama. The National Weather Service said a few snow flurries will be possible late tonight and into Friday morning after a cold front moves through Alabama. That front is bringing the possibility of severe weather to the entire state...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC Action News

Strong storms move into Georgia after tornadoes hit Alabama

Parts of Georgia are under a tornado warning as strong storms move across the South. "Seek shelter now," the National Weather Weather Service warned people in Griffin on Thursday afternoon. Tornadoes were already reported in Alabama Thursday, causing injuries and damage. In Selma, officials are asking people to stay off...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos

Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

New study involving Alabama patients sorts long COVID into four types

Researchers relying partly on reports of Alabamians experiencing long COVID have created four new subcategories of the disease to help doctors route patients toward the best treatments. The study was published last month in Nature Medicine. Researchers relied on data from Alabama, Florida, Georgia and New York. According to the...
ALABAMA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

05 Most Affordable Beach Towns in Alabama

Most Affordable Beach Towns in Alabama: Want to dip your toes into soft white sands as you go for an evening stroll on the beach, soaking in the beauty of a glorious sunset? A house in a beach town can make this an everyday reality. For the Web-Story of this...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
66K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy