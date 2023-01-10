ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Ash Jurberg

Gov. Abbott is using shipping containers as a wall on the Texas border

In just a few days, Title 42 will end, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is preparing his Operation Lone Star team members for the potential impact. Title 42 is part of U.S. law that deals with public health, social welfare, and civil rights and was used by former President Donald Trump in 2020, in part to expel migrants more quickly and without having to consider them for asylum. The title has been used to force 2 million migrants from the country.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

With border bursting at the seams, woman goes into labor as armed National Guard faces off with migrants

A pregnant woman went into labor at the Texas border as heavily armed National Guard troops faced off with tens of thousands of desperate migrants forced to wait longer than expected to flood into the US. The mom-to-be was among huge crowds — including young kids — gathered on the banks of the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas, where armored vehicles and endless stretches of barbed wire also kept them from attempting to cross from Mexico, with many destined for New York. They were expecting to be allowed in first thing Wednesday at the lifting of Title 42 restrictions — until...
EL PASO, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Texas releases photos building their own border wall

Texas is in the process of constructing new sections of its own border wall amid record-high numbers of illegal border crossings. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott shared photos of construction crews raising up sections of what appears to be a bollard barrier with a non-scalable plate at the top. The wall design is similar to the kind used throughout Donald Trump’s presidency.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Biden mangles migration data — moments after Mexican president thanked him for halting border wall

MEXICO CITY — President Biden confused illegal immigration statistics and details of a migration deal with Mexico Tuesday — moments after he was praised by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for not building “even one meter” of border wall. Biden incorrectly said the “majority” of border-crossing migrants were from four countries — when in fact those nationalities made up just 31% of apprehensions in November, the most recent month for which data is available. He also hailed Mexico for agreeing to accept the return of “3,000” migrants per month of that cohort when in fact the figure is 30,000. “You, President...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Border Patrol arrests migrants near El Paso church as city continues to deal with crisis

US Border Patrol rounded up illegal migrants camped out on streets near a Catholic church in El Paso, Texas on Tuesday, the agency confirmed to The Post. Federal agents continued checking migrants on the streets of the border town throughout Wednesday and took any who were not authorized asylum seekers into custody. An eyewitness said: “They were asking people across from the church where many of them are staying for documents. If they produced them, they let them go. If not, they took them in.” Sources said dozens were arrested by border agents and most likely expelled to Mexico. As The Post has documented,...
EL PASO, TX
straightarrownews.com

A Californian’s apology for the Texas immigration crisis

As President Biden visited the Texas border town of El Paso last Sunday, the Republican governor of the Lone Star State, Greg Abbott, accused the president of “avoiding sites where mass immigration occurs” and arriving “two years too late.” Others in the GOP are employing a more diplomatic tone. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) is leading a bipartisan group focused on immigration reform and even echoing some of Biden’s language in calls for reform. From his perch in his native California, Straight Arrow News contributor Ruben Navarrette has a unique and somewhat regretful perspective on the crisis at the U.S.-Mexican border.
TEXAS STATE

