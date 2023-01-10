MUNA have announced a 14-date headline tour for the second quarter of 2023, heading all around North America from the middle of April to the middle of May. The full run – dubbed MUNA’s ‘Life’s So Fun’ tour – will sport opening sets from Nova Twins, and is due to kick off in Seattle on Monday April 17. From there, they’ll spend the rest of April hopping from San Francisco to Austin, Atlanta and Charlotte, before starting May off in Philadelphia. Shows in Boston and New York City will follow, with the rest of the itinerary taking to Washington, Harrisburg, Toronto, Chicago, St. Paul and Denver.

