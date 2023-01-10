Read full article on original website
Related
NME
NOFX announce last-ever live dates: “This is not a final tour like Mötley Crüe or Black Sabbath”
NOFX have announced details of their last-ever live dates, with the band promising they will be “done done” afterwards. The announcement follows frontman Fat Mike telling fans on Instagram last year that 2023 would be the band’s final year together. Now, NOFX have confirmed details of the...
Neutral Milk Hotel Announce Career-Spanning Vinyl Box Set, Share Previously Unreleased Song: Listen
Neutral Milk Hotel have announced a career-spanning vinyl box set. The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel includes both of the group’s LPs—1996’s On Avery Island and 1998’s In the Aeroplane Over the Sea—as well as live recordings, alternate takes, unreleased material, and more. The collection arrives February 24 via Merge. Among the perviously unreleased tracks included in the box set is “Little Birds,” which has been released digitally today for the first time. Hear it below and scroll down for images of the box set.
NME
MUNA announce ‘Life’s So Fun’ North American tour with Nova Twins
MUNA have announced a 14-date headline tour for the second quarter of 2023, heading all around North America from the middle of April to the middle of May. The full run – dubbed MUNA’s ‘Life’s So Fun’ tour – will sport opening sets from Nova Twins, and is due to kick off in Seattle on Monday April 17. From there, they’ll spend the rest of April hopping from San Francisco to Austin, Atlanta and Charlotte, before starting May off in Philadelphia. Shows in Boston and New York City will follow, with the rest of the itinerary taking to Washington, Harrisburg, Toronto, Chicago, St. Paul and Denver.
NME
Puscifer announce UK, Europe and US tour
Puscifer have announced a series of tour dates across the UK, Europe and United States this summer. The band, which is a side project of Tool and A Perfect Circle singer Maynard James Keenan, will kick off their tour in Daytona Beach, Florida, at Welcome To Rockville on May 18, before they arrive in the UK and Ireland in June.
How 'Time of the Season' Resurrected the Zombies
When the Zombies arrived at London’s Abbey Road studios in August 1967, their creativity was high but success was in the past. The British Invasion band had two innovative hits, 1964’s “She’s Not There,” followed the next year by “Tell Her No.”
NME
#TimsTwitterListeningParty to celebrate 15 years of Courteeners’ ‘St. Jude’
Courteeners are set to celebrate 15 years of their classic debut album ‘St. Jude‘ by going through it track by track as part of #TimsTwitterListeningParty. The band is my life. When it’s not going great, my life’s not going great”. The Manchester band are gearing up...
NME
What time is ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ season two released on Netflix?
Vikings: Valhalla returns for its second season on Netflix this month. Set 100 years after events in the original Vikings, the sequel spin-off charts the beginning of the end for the Viking age which culminates in the Battle of Stamford Bridge in 1066. Created by Jeb Stuart (Die Hard, The...
NME
Hundreds rally to save Manchester’s Taylor Swift cardboard cut-out
Hundreds are reportedly rallying to save a cardboard cut-out of Taylor Swift that has become a fixture of Manchester’s city centre. The cut-out of the pop star has been displayed in the window of a home looking out over the city close to the Cornbrook Metrolink stop since 2017.
NME
8 iconic gaming scenes brought to life by licensed music
Take a walk through our Hey! Listen columns, and you’ll find that the world of video game music is weird, wonderful, and remarkably varied. From Gran Turismo‘s Japanese jazz fusion roots to the wild connection between Queen and the Ogre Battle series, so many of our favourite original soundtracks have thoroughly fascinating backstories that are worth celebrating.
BBC
Duxford: The village rediscovering its lost pubs and ale houses
When Mike Priestley laid on a lost pub crawl in Duxford, he expected just one or two people to turn up. He was stunned when more than 100 joined his historical trail through the village's long-lost ale houses. Why did Duxford once have so many pubs and ale houses?. In...
NME
Watch Rachel Zegler’s impassioned cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’
West Side Story actor Rachel Zegler has shared an impassioned cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’ – check it out below. The song, co-written with The National‘s Aaron Dessner, appeared on the ‘3am Edition’ of Swift’s 2022 album ‘Midnights’.
BBC
Blind footballer Dave Clarke named British Paralympic Association chief executive
Former Great Britain blind football captain Dave Clarke says he is "thrilled" to be appointed as the new chief executive of the British Paralympic Association (BPA). Clarke represented England 144 times, scoring a record 128 goals and competed at three Paralympics. He will succeed Mike Sharrock who steps down in...
BBC
National awards for revamped Leicester bus station and Derby museum
A pair of prominent East Midlands buildings have won national awards after undergoing major revamps. Leicester's St Margaret's bus station and the Museum of Making in Derby have been recognised in the Future Cities Forum Winter Awards 2022. The bus station triumphed in the award's infrastructure and transport category and...
Vantage Data Centers Enters London Market With £500 Million Investment
DENVER & LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced its entrance into London with the development of a 48MW £500 million campus. In addition, the company has opened a second 40MW data center on its existing Cardiff campus. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005323/en/ Vantage Data Centers’ LHR1 campus will include 48MW of IT capacity across two facilities. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0