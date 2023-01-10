ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Two Wisconsin Towns are Retirement ‘Hotspots’ for 2023

A recent study determined the top 20 retirement 'hotspots' in the US for 2023. Two of the top 20 are in Wisconsin and they're the only two in the Midwest to make the list. I'm a long way away from retirement but I'm not sure I'd want to leave Minnesota when I retire. I can absolutely see my husband and myself becoming snowbirds, though, and going to Arizona or something during the bad winter months.
All Woke Up: Running Gibberish gets caught

MADISON — In Woke Land, liberals can identify as just about anything other than conservatives. Yet, there are a few more exceptions. Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire found out it’s not cool to pose as a Native American. LeClaire also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. There...
Lawmakers propose lowering felony threshold to deter thieves

GRAFTON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing to make it easier to charge thieves with a felony. Currently, Wisconsin law says a thief needs to steal at least $2,500 worth of merchandise before they could be charged with a felony. State Senator Andre Jacque is part of a proposal...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – Motorists in Wisconsin may have seen someone sitting in the back of a pickup truck and wondered… is that legal? Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has a FAQ page that answers that question. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), people over the age...
Wisconsin cigarette sales go up in smoke over 20 years

A new report shows that cigarette sales in Wisconsin plummeted over the past 20 years, fueled by higher taxes and smoking bans. The Wisconsin Policy Forum reported Wednesday that the number of packs of cigarettes purchased in the state dropped from 420 million in 2001 to just under 193 million in 2022. On a per capita basis, more than 32 packs of cigarettes were sold per resident in 2022 compared with nearly 78 in 2001. The report notes that during that time span, a statewide smoking ban took effect, taxes were increased on cigarettes three times and there was a growth in substitute products like vaping.
Family continues search for Wisconsin man who fled traffic stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father of three is missing after running away from a traffic stop in Wisconsin.His family said he was scared and they're afraid because it's been nearly two months since he took off.Loved ones are confused why a police department 45 minutes away from the scene is in charge.Morning Insider Lauren Victory dug into the case.On the side of the highway, Christopher Miller's family has been searching for clues.They've been out at the site in rural Wisconsin weekend after weekend since Nov. 19."Ain't no way you're gonna tell me he vanished into thin air," said Tammy...
5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th

When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
Wisconsin organization wants to reduce salt usage

RHINELANDER, Wi (WJFW) – Every year, Wisconsin uses thousands of pounds of salt to melt ice on roadways. This is because salt is readily available and overall, very effective at melting ice and snow. Once the ice and snow are gone the salt remains, and that salt can leech into the soil, runoff into storm drains, and eventually end up in our lakes and rivers.
Deer Destroys Illinois Apartment To Prove Why Pets Aren’t Allowed

An apartment in Illinois was seriously damaged after a deer broke in. For being such majestic animals, deer can get themselves into mischief. Of course, Illinois drivers have to be very careful driving in rural areas during the night because of deer running into the road. I have also noticed a lot of stories lately about deer getting into buildings and causing some serious damage. Plus, they are big and strong so they are difficult to move. The animals are easily startled so they can go off at the drop of a hat and trash a place quickly.
'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
Wisconsin physician's license suspended for falsifying immunization records

Scott Stillwell, MD, of Green Bay, Wis., had his license suspended for 30 days after falsely recording that he and his immediate family were vaccinated against COVID-19, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported Jan. 9. Dr. Stillwell was found to have used a medical assistant's credentials to access the Wisconsin Immunization...
Wisconsin cigarette sales go up in smoke due to higher taxes, smoking bans

