Wrestling: Bismarck finding creative ways to remain on top
The Bismarck Demons have been a model of consistency when it comes to competition on the mat, but injuries and emerging talent around the state are challenging the defending five-time state champs. The Bismarck Rotary Tournament can be a measuring stick for where you’re at as a team, but a fourth-place finish is far from […]
Famous Lefthand’s journey to the top of junior college basketball
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — It’s not easy to be an All-American, but the United Tribes’ basketball team makes it look that way. They’ve had three All-American selections in the last four years, and they could add a two-timer to the list this season, but it hasn’t been an easy journey to the top. “I just […]
Borrowed Bucks permanently closes Bismarck location
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse in Bismarck is officially closing its doors for good. According to the popular bar and nightclub, the decision has been made following an announcement that they would only be open on weekends. Bucks will be remembered for its fun nighttime atmosphere as well as its annual Bucks for […]
Bismarck school board votes to censure Emily Eckroth
People who spoke on the matter say Eckroth acted unprofessionally and disrespectfully to Burleigh County Sheriff's deputies who had pulled over and were questioning her husband.
KFYR-TV
Construction update on Mandan’s new Dale Pahlke Arena
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Your News Leader got a first look at the new Dale Pahlke Arena on the Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rodeo Grounds in Mandan. The new arena will feature several improvements including updated LED lighting, an area for a food truck court complete with electricity and water, a video board, covered grandstands, and better drainage for the arena.
New projects ahead for Bismarck Public Schools
The Bismarck School Board also approved a new renovation for the Hughes Educational Center, expanding the space for Career and Technical Education.
Bismarck Downtowners Street Fair expands
The street fair normally draws more than 60,000 visitors downtown, featuring food, arts, and crafts.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Public Schools issuing survey for next superintendent
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools sent out a survey to the school district regarding responses for what people are looking for in the next superintendent. Dr. Jason D. Hornbacher, the current BPS superintendent, is retiring. “It enables our community to have some feedback into the process of hiring...
UPDATE: Runaway Bismarck teen found safe
UPDATE Jan. 11: Sydnee Geiger was found safe and sound Tuesday, according to Bismarck police. ________________________________________________________________ Original Story: BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen, Sydnee Geiger. According to Bismarck Police, Sydnee is 16 years old, 5’8″, with blonde hair and blue eyes. […]
KFYR-TV
Uptick in the fentanyl crisis in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fentanyl use is on the rise in North Dakota. For residents in Bismarck and Mandan, there are resources to help with the opioid crisis. In the past year, Ideal Option has opened up a second clinic to improve access and allow more people to get same-day appointments.
Bismarck-Mandan Food Co-op: What Happened?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Tragic news struck the local producers of the Bismarck-Mandan community over the weekend. On Sunday, January 8, the BisMan Food Co-op announced via a Facebook post that they were temporarily closing — only to prepare for a day of liquidation and a permanent closing in the future. This closure may come […]
Liquor Liability: What it means for Bismarck Event Center
RFP is a document that an organization, often a government agency, posts to elicit a response or formal bid from potential vendors for a desired solution.
KFYR-TV
Liquor vendor for Bismarck Event Center encounters problems with their liability insurance
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dry January is celebrated by many people who try not to drink alcohol for the first month of the year. The Bismarck Event Center almost participated in the practice when the liquor vendor, Bricks N’ Ivy, found a problem with their liquor liability insurance. In...
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
valleynewslive.com
Bismarck police Lieutenant suspended after refusing DUI test
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bismarck police lieutenant who pleaded guilty to refusing to take a DUI test, is suspended without pay for 30 days. State troopers stopped Lt. Cody Trom just before 1 A.M. on January 1st for a suspected traffic violation. Court records say that Trom...
KFYR-TV
The cost of removing snow after the storms
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s no secret that many areas of Bismarck are buried under snow. It’s also no surprise that plowing and hauling the remains of several winter storms costs a lot of money. The Public Works Street Department has devoted hundreds of hours to clearing snow...
Full details of Bismarck Wells Fargo bank robbery
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Police arrested 29-year-old Victor Velazquez on January 6th for Armed Robbery and Terrorizing after he made off with around $1,800 from the North Bismarck Wells Fargo bank. According to an affidavit, Velazquez entered Wells Fargo around 2:27 p.m. on Jan. 6 wearing a facemask, jacket and sweatshirt with the hood […]
Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department: Looking back on 150 years
BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — This year marks a momentous anniversary for the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department. The group is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and to both look back on the past and look forward to the future, they’re gearing up for a year of celebration and recollection. In addition to a number of parades and […]
California man convicted of 2019 Bismarck bank robbery
BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — A California man was found guilty today by a U.S. District Judge for a bank robbery he committed in Bismarck back in 2019. According to the United States Department of Justice, shortly after 9:00 a.m. on January 15, 2019, Robert Andrew Wolter (a 38-year-old man from San Jose, CA), who was […]
KNOX News Radio
San Jose man found guilty of robbing Bismarck bank
A 38-year-old California man accused of robbing a Bismarck bank has been found guilty in federal court after a two-day trial. Authorities say Robert Wolter of San Jose was in disguise when he robbed the bank In January 2019. Three weeks later, Wolter was at the Newark, New Jersey airport,...
