Decatur, IL

nowdecatur.com

Millikin University Announces 2023 Spring Lecture Series

January 12, 2023 – Millikin University will host a lecture series throughout the spring 2023 semester. Presentations will take place on Millikin’s campus. Presentations are free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations are required. The events for Millikin’s Spring Lecture Series are as follows.
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

37th Annual Freedom March set for January 16

January 10, 2023 – Honoring the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the 37th Annual Freedom March is set for 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 16. The march will commence from Mueller Park and will proceed north to the Decatur Civic Center. After the march, a program will commence at 11:00 a.m. at the Civic Center Theater, located on the second floor.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Innovafeed will bring jobs to Decatur

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – French based Innovafeed has broken ground in Decatur for a plant which will be home to its U.S. flagship operations. Innovafeed will be producing insect protein at the facility. The company told WAND News in 2022 it is investing $250 million. The facility, which will...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

New sports bar and grill coming to Decatur this spring

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur residents will soon get to experience, "All the games. All the time," at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Opening up at 237 North Main Street, the restaurant will feature dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee Golf, and over 20 flat-screen TV's. The new franchise...
DECATUR, IL
smilepolitely.com

The VFW #630 restaurant is closed

Effective today, the restaurant inside Urbana’s VFW #630 is closed. The kitchen was run by Chefs Zachary Bronson and Katrina Downes, who previously worked in the kitchen at Radio Maria. The chef duo competed in last October’s 7th Artisan Cup & Fork event with a pork tenderloin roulade with local vegetables and polenta.
URBANA, IL
Axios

Several longtime lawmakers leaving Springfield

The 103rd General Assembly is sworn in today, but the bigger story might be who's leaving. Why it matters: Retirements and elections are driving the departure of several longtime important lawmakers, including:. Jim Durkin: The Republican had already stepped down as House minority leader after the November election. But right...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nowdecatur.com

Tickets to go on sale for St. Patrick’s Day Party at Lincoln Square Theater

January 12, 2023 – Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13, and Monday, January 16, for a couple of events at the Lincoln Square Theater in downtown Decatur. The St. Patrick’s Day Party with Broken Brogue Irish Band will take over the theater on Friday, March 17, at 7:00 p.m. Broken Brogue is a four-piece band that plays traditional Irish and Scottish Music throughout central Illinois. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.
DECATUR, IL
wsiu.org

Terri Bryant named to the Illinois Senate leadership team

As the 103rd General Assembly begins its work in Springfield, State Senator Terri Bryant of Murphysboro has been named the Assistant Republican Leader for the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus. She says one of her jobs will be to try to half what she calls "super liberal" legislation. "As my mentor...
ILLINOIS STATE
heraldpubs.com

Pritzker Signs Bill Giving State Government Pay Raises

SPRINGFIELD – Officials at the highest levels of state government will receive substantial pay raises this month after the House and Senate passed a budget bill that also advances a $400 million business incentive fund proposal pushed by Gov. JB Pritzker. Under the bill, lawmaker salaries will increase to...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjbc.com

A pair of Springfield EMT’s reportedly “knew better and just didn’t care”

SPRINGFIELD – The December death of a Springfield man has drawn the attention of the NAACP. Teresa Haley, the organization’s president in Springfield and in Illinois, says the case of Earl Moore, Jr., 35, shows the disparities in health care for Blacks and whites. Moore, who was Black, was hallucinating when a loved one called 9-1-1. EMT’s Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley allegedly were rough with Moore, putting him prone on a stretcher and strapping him in tightly across his back.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

McLean County Unit 5 holding special board meeting to consider ballot question

McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Facing a nearly $12 million structural deficit in 2023, McLean County Unit 5 is going to try again to put a question raising the existing property tax on the ballot. In a statement, the district says that Unit 5 maintains the lowest education fund...
WAND TV

Springfield-native wins Jeopardy!, goes on to play another day

(WAND) — Central Illinois residents will get to see one of their own on Jeopardy! this week. Springfield native, Yogesh Raut won big on Wednesday with a final score of $41,601. He will go on to compete again on Thursday. Regarding the experience of appearing on national television, Raut...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

