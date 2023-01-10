Read full article on original website
nowdecatur.com
Millikin University Announces 2023 Spring Lecture Series
January 12, 2023 – Millikin University will host a lecture series throughout the spring 2023 semester. Presentations will take place on Millikin’s campus. Presentations are free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations are required. The events for Millikin’s Spring Lecture Series are as follows.
nowdecatur.com
37th Annual Freedom March set for January 16
January 10, 2023 – Honoring the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the 37th Annual Freedom March is set for 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 16. The march will commence from Mueller Park and will proceed north to the Decatur Civic Center. After the march, a program will commence at 11:00 a.m. at the Civic Center Theater, located on the second floor.
nowdecatur.com
Community Foundation Announces $150,000 donor-advised grant to support Decatur Public Schools Prep Academy
January 11, 2023 – The Community Foundation of Macon County announced a $150,000 donor-advised grant from Dr. Elizabeth Jeffery and David Snoeyenbos to Decatur Public Schools District #61 to support their Prep Academy. The grant funding will be distributed over two years, $75,000 now and $75,000 in January 2024.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Scott Broyles of the Richland Community College Fitness Center on Byers & Co
January 12, 2023 – Scott Broyles of the Richland Community College Fitness Center joined Byers & Co to talk about their 30th anniversary, tips for following through on health and fitness-related new year’s resolutions, and their 30-day fitness challenge. Listen to the podcast now!
wglt.org
State Farm plans to outsource some IT services to Indian company HCLTech
State Farm said Thursday it plans to outsource some of its IT operations to an Indian IT services company, hoping to meet evolving needs at a volatile time for the insurance industry. It’s unclear how many Bloomington-based State Farm employees will be impacted; State Farm declined to release that number....
‘Be the change you want to see,’ South Side Principal is doing just that
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Christian Mahone has been the principal at South Side Elementary for the past four years. It’s a goal he’s been wanting to achieve for years. Going from teacher in the classroom to assistant principal he knew he could do more for students and families in a community. He said becoming a […]
WAND TV
Innovafeed will bring jobs to Decatur
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – French based Innovafeed has broken ground in Decatur for a plant which will be home to its U.S. flagship operations. Innovafeed will be producing insect protein at the facility. The company told WAND News in 2022 it is investing $250 million. The facility, which will...
nowdecatur.com
Cirque du Soleil-style acrobatic and dance troupe comes to Kirkland Fine Arts Center February 4
January 11, 2023 – Kirkland Fine Arts Center presents Cirque Zuma Zuma, the internationally renowned stage show that was a finalist on AMERICA’S GOT TALENT, for one night only on Saturday, February 4, at 7:30 p.m. Based in Las Vegas, this troupe of acrobats, street dancers, and contortionists...
WAND TV
New sports bar and grill coming to Decatur this spring
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur residents will soon get to experience, "All the games. All the time," at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Opening up at 237 North Main Street, the restaurant will feature dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee Golf, and over 20 flat-screen TV's. The new franchise...
smilepolitely.com
The VFW #630 restaurant is closed
Effective today, the restaurant inside Urbana’s VFW #630 is closed. The kitchen was run by Chefs Zachary Bronson and Katrina Downes, who previously worked in the kitchen at Radio Maria. The chef duo competed in last October’s 7th Artisan Cup & Fork event with a pork tenderloin roulade with local vegetables and polenta.
Several longtime lawmakers leaving Springfield
The 103rd General Assembly is sworn in today, but the bigger story might be who's leaving. Why it matters: Retirements and elections are driving the departure of several longtime important lawmakers, including:. Jim Durkin: The Republican had already stepped down as House minority leader after the November election. But right...
nowdecatur.com
Tickets to go on sale for St. Patrick’s Day Party at Lincoln Square Theater
January 12, 2023 – Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13, and Monday, January 16, for a couple of events at the Lincoln Square Theater in downtown Decatur. The St. Patrick’s Day Party with Broken Brogue Irish Band will take over the theater on Friday, March 17, at 7:00 p.m. Broken Brogue is a four-piece band that plays traditional Irish and Scottish Music throughout central Illinois. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
wsiu.org
Terri Bryant named to the Illinois Senate leadership team
As the 103rd General Assembly begins its work in Springfield, State Senator Terri Bryant of Murphysboro has been named the Assistant Republican Leader for the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus. She says one of her jobs will be to try to half what she calls "super liberal" legislation. "As my mentor...
heraldpubs.com
Pritzker Signs Bill Giving State Government Pay Raises
SPRINGFIELD – Officials at the highest levels of state government will receive substantial pay raises this month after the House and Senate passed a budget bill that also advances a $400 million business incentive fund proposal pushed by Gov. JB Pritzker. Under the bill, lawmaker salaries will increase to...
wjbc.com
A pair of Springfield EMT’s reportedly “knew better and just didn’t care”
SPRINGFIELD – The December death of a Springfield man has drawn the attention of the NAACP. Teresa Haley, the organization’s president in Springfield and in Illinois, says the case of Earl Moore, Jr., 35, shows the disparities in health care for Blacks and whites. Moore, who was Black, was hallucinating when a loved one called 9-1-1. EMT’s Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley allegedly were rough with Moore, putting him prone on a stretcher and strapping him in tightly across his back.
rockrivercurrent.com
From red-light cameras to pension relief: Here are 10 ways Rockford wants help from Springfield in ’23
ROCKFORD — City Council members want Rockford to have the authority to decide for itself whether to install red-light cameras. They also want more funding from the state for police training, lead line replacement and for Goodwill’s Excel Center, a tuition-free adult charter school. Those requests are part...
25newsnow.com
McLean County Unit 5 holding special board meeting to consider ballot question
McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Facing a nearly $12 million structural deficit in 2023, McLean County Unit 5 is going to try again to put a question raising the existing property tax on the ballot. In a statement, the district says that Unit 5 maintains the lowest education fund...
WAND TV
Springfield-native wins Jeopardy!, goes on to play another day
(WAND) — Central Illinois residents will get to see one of their own on Jeopardy! this week. Springfield native, Yogesh Raut won big on Wednesday with a final score of $41,601. He will go on to compete again on Thursday. Regarding the experience of appearing on national television, Raut...
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has decreed that all individuals and entities covered by the state’s Flag Display Act are to fly flags at half-staff in honor of a downstate fire chief who passed away last week. According to the proclamation, flags were to be lowered to honor Maroa Fire...
