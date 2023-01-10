ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Tyler Herro And Bam Adebayo's Injury Status For Thunder-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20vNEy_0k9oFfXF00

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are both on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat.

On Tuesday night, the Miami Heat are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Florida.

However, they will be without 2022 6th Man of The Year Tyler Herro and 2020 NBA All-Stat Bam Adebayo, who have both been ruled out for the contest.

Heat: " #OKCvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (wrist) and Tyler Herro (Achilles) have both been ruled out of tonight's game vs the Thunder."

Adebayo has played in 37 games and has averages of 21.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest (on 53.8% shooting from the field).

Meanwhile, Herro is averaging 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 32 games (on 44.5% shooting from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range).

Therefore, the Heat will be playing without two players who carry a massive load of the team's offense (and Adebayo is one of the best defenders in the league).

The Heat enter the night as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-20 record in 41 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 11-9 in the 20 games they have hosted at home in Miami, Florida.

As for the Thunder, they come into the matchup with an 18-22 record in 40 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they are 5-13 in 18 games played outside of Oklahoma City, and they are 6-4 in their last ten games (and in the middle of a two-game winning streak).

More on the Miami Heat can be read here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Mitchell scores 46 in Utah return, but Jazz rally past Cavs

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night. Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant dunks over Spurs center Jakob Poeltl again; Grizzlies win eighth straight game

The Memphis Grizzlies are already one of the NBA's best teams scoring in the paint. When they combine that with elite 3-point shooting, good luck. Seven different Grizzlies players made 3-pointers as the San Antonio Spurs offense tried to keep up in the high-scoring affair. The Spurs kept the pressure on, and then Ja Morant announced his return to the lineup with a thunderous dunk over Jakob Poeltl.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Anthony Gill, Monte Morris, and Kyle Kuzma's Game Winner Boost The Wizards Past The Bulls

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards had the second game of their four-game home stand. Tonight’s game would be the third game of the season series between Chicago & Washington. The season series was tied at 1-1. Washington Wizards squeaked by the Chicago Bulls 102–100 in the first matchup. It was a back-and-forth game until midway through the 2nd quarter, when the Wizards would take the lead and hold it until the final 31.4 seconds of the game. When Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan would tie the game at 100 with a running slam dunk. Bradley Beal would knock the game-winner floater with 7.4 seconds left in the game to take game one of the season series.
WASHINGTON, DC
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy