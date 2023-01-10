ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo's snow leopard Renji celebrates 12th birthday

Renji the snow leopard celebrated her 12th birthday Tuesday at the Cincinnati Zoo. One of the most elusive creatures at the zoo, Renji has become a fan-favorite for many visitors. A resident of Cat Canyon, Renji's 5-inch thick coat affords great protection from the cold. Above video: An inside look...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Lil’s Bagels reopens inside Roebling Books

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State deli partners with their friends next door to help them get back into business and build community. FOX19 NOW′s Jason Maxwell takes us to the new home for Lil’s Bagels. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Free Family Fun at The Acres Cincinnati

The Acres is offering Cincinnati Family magazine readers one free game of mini-golf during the month of January if they mention “Cincinnati Family magazine” when they check in. Open year-round and boasting mini-golf, a driving range, heated tent, fire pit and great food and drink, The Acres is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Dayton police searching for missing Dayton woman after car found in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department is looking for a missing woman after her vehicle was found with her belongings still inside of it in Middletown. According to police, 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, leaving the apartment of her ex-boyfriend in Trotwood, Ohio.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police seeking help finding missing Cincinnati woman

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officers are asking for help finding a missing woman Monday morning. Ashley Herron, 34, was last seen and heard from on Dec. 26 on the 1600 block of Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. Ms. Herron was reported missing on Jan. 8. Officers believe she...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Popular restaurant transformed for movie filming in Cincinnati

If you live or work downtown, you'll want to keep an eye out for movie stars walking the streets of Cincinnati. A movie starring Robert de Niro has been reportedly filming around Cincinnati for the past few weeks. The movie, called "Wise Guys," has reportedly been filming in locations like...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man pleads guilty to defrauding dozens of Miami Valley residents by stealing identities

CINCINNATI — A former insurance agent plead guilty to defrauding Miami Valley and Cincinnati customers, and the federal government. Seneca Birchmore, 45, of Cincinnati, lost his license as an insurance agent in 2019 after applying unauthorized policies to customers’ plans in order to collect commissions, a spokesperson for the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio stated.
CINCINNATI, OH

