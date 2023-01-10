Read full article on original website
Joe Harper
2d ago
The number of kids she had is irrelevant. Quit trying to make people sympathetic to this convicted assailant.
4
The Oakland Press
Pontiac man sentenced for double murder
A 23-year-old Pontiac man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for killing two men in 2021. Judge Nanci Grant handed down the mandatory sentence to Dazon Louis Mathis at a morning hearing in Oakland County Circuit Court. Mathis was convicted last month of murdering Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan...
The Oakland Press
Trial underway for double murder in Pontiac
Trial is underway in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Torris Neal Green, accused of the Nov. 3, 2021 murders of two men in Pontiac. Green, 29, is charged for the deaths of Stefon Crow, 23, and Kyle Milton, 30. Crow was found fatally shot inside an apartment on North Johnson Street; Milton was found fatally shot outside the apartment, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
The Oakland Press
Murder charge dismissed for another Pontiac man in connection with 2021 slaying
In a plea deal with the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, charges have been dismissed for a second Pontiac man who had been accused in the 2021 robbery and murder of Maliek Gilmore, fatally shot during a purported drug deal. At a hearing late Tuesday afternoon before Oakland County Circuit...
WNEM
Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide in Davison
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 67-year-old man and his wife are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide in Davison. Davison police officers responded to a home in the 100 block of W. Third St. about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for reports of a shooting. The preliminary...
WILX-TV
Corrections officer ‘brutally assaulted’ by homicide suspect
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A corrections deputy working at the Ingham County Jail was “brutally attacked” by an inmate while completing safety and well-being checks on Tuesday, Jan. 10 according to authorities. The injured deputy has been serving in corrections for just under a year. Authorities said...
The Oakland Press
Homicide victim’s name released; search for killer continues
Officials have released the name of the man found shot to death Tuesday in a Pontiac apartment. He’s been identified as Torrie Ryder, 31, whose body was discovered at around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. Results of an autopsy on...
WNEM
Two dead after man shoots wife, himself
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 67-year-old man and his wife are dead after a verbal confrontation led to the man shooting his wife and potentially himself, police said. The Davison City Police was dispatched for a shooting that occurred at 110 W. Third St. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 3:44 p.m.
Inmate assaults corrections deputy in Ingham County Jail
MASON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say an inmate awaiting trial for homicide brutally assaulted a corrections deputy on Tuesday at the Ingham County Jail.According to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, the deputy sustained significant injuries from punches to the head and face. The deputy was able to call for backup and was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.It's unknown when she will return to work. She has been working in corrections for less than a year.Authorities say the inmate has been in custody for two years."This is a clear reminder of the dangers our deputies face daily. We are grateful for prompt response of our staff to intervene the active assault and mitigate the outcome which likely would have been much worse. I would also like to thank Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane for personally visiting our deputy at the hospital," Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said in a statement.An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The Oakland Press
Murder charge dropped for Pontiac man
Charges of murder and felony firearm have been dismissed for one of three people initially accused in the robbery and slaying of a Pontiac man. At a hearing before Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews on Jan. 9, Demetrious Brox, 21, pleaded no contest to armed robbery while prosecutors dropped a first-degree homicide charge and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the Nov. 14, 2021 incident. Killed was Maleik Gilmore, 22, who was reportedly shot in his car on Ridgemont Drive in Pontiac before crashing into several vehicles.
The Flint Journal
Police investigating shooting death of Pontiac man, $2K reward offered
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A $2,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting death of a Pontiac man. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, which occurred in an apartment on Surrey Lane in Pontiac.
The Flint Journal
30-year-old Flint homicide case delayed after one of two suspects dies
FLINT, MI – Two people charged in a homicide case that dates back more than 30 years were set to stand trial this week, but that trial now seems unlikely after one of the codefendants died in late 2022. Gabrielle Elaine Houston, of Flint, died Oct. 19, 2022, at...
fox2detroit.com
2 men still wanted after double murder outside Hazel Park rental hall
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects still haven't been caught after a double murder a year ago in Hazel Park. Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks are accused of shooting and killing Nathan Jacobs and Eddie Matthews in the parking lot of Timeless Gallery at 21502 John R on Jan. 14, 2022. A third suspect, Michael Hicks, has been captured, but police are still looking for the other two.
WNEM
Suspect with filed teeth was running ‘gang of rapists,’ sheriff says
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Disturbing new details were released surrounding “serial monster” Michael Barajas and what Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson called his “gang of rapists.”. Barajas, 36, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022 when G.H.O.S.T. operatives rescued a 20-year-old human trafficking victim after she was taken...
The Oakland Press
Judge rules on evidence in Mandy Benn case
If and when trial is held for the woman accused of driving into a group of bicyclists on a charity ride in mid-Michigan, killing two of them, the prosecution can tell jurors about her prior conviction for operating under the influence and drug possession, a judge has ruled. At a...
Fatal shooting in Marion began as a debate on who was the better rapper
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – The man arrested in Detroit on murder charges stemming from a shooting in Marion did so because of a dispute over who was a better rapper, said the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Marquise Adams was extradited from Detroit, Mich. to Marion after disappearing from the area for nearly five months. […]
Wayne County lawyer charged with stealing millions from Carhart heiress
(CBS DETROIT) - A Wayne County lawyer is charged after he was accused of stealing millions of dollars from his client, the late Gretchen Carhartt Valade.David Sutherland, 57, of Grosse Pointe Farms, is charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, two counts of embezzling of $100,000 or more and one count of embezzlement.Sutherland was arraigned Wednesday in Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court and received a $250,000 cash or surety bond. He is required to surrender his passport and ordered to have a GPS tether.The hearing comes two weeks after Valade died at age 97."Mr. Sutherland abused his authority as an attorney and trusted advisor to steal millions from a long-time client and must be held accountable," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "Our elderly populations are particularly susceptible to financial exploitations, and my Financial Crimes Division is prepared to hold these bad actors accountable for such egregious and illegal violations of their client's trust." Authorities say Sutherland was Valade's personal attorney and trustee. He allegedly used his position to embezzle millions of dollars from her trust, giving himself a series of loans without his client's permission.Sutherland is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Jan. 25.
The Oakland Press
Man found shot to death in Pontiac; suspect sought
An investigation is underway into the slaying of a 31-year-old Pontiac man, found dead in an apartment Tuesday afternoon. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s body was discovered at around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. He’d been shot multiple times.
Reward offered for information after man discovered fatally shot in Pontiac apartment
A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered by officials in Oakland Country to those who can give information on a shooting that killed one man on Tuesday.
fox2detroit.com
Sheriff: Suspects busted selling meth out of Michigan motel
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men are accused of selling methamphetamine out of a motel in St. Clair County. Jeremy Warren, 43, of Port Huron, David Patterson, 55, of Kimball Township, and Mark Jackson, 41, of Port Huron, were arrested Thursday when the St. Clair County Drug Task Force raided a Super 8 Motel at 1484 Gratiot in Marysville around 6 p.m.
Man accused in fatal Marion shooting in August arrested in Detroit
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who has been wanted as a suspect in a fatal Marion shooting for four months was arrested outside of Ohio. The Marion Police Department said that 18-year-old Marquis Adams was arrested Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan by the United States Marshal’s Office. Adams will be held in Detroit until he […]
