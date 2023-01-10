Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
AINsight: How To Protect Owner Privacy in Bizav
Business aircraft owners around the globe constantly risk exposure of their personal information on the ground and in the air. The consequences could result in threats to their safety and security or cause the loss of opportunities for them or their enterprises. For large corporations, even the optics of operating business aircraft may invite unwanted public scrutiny.
Aviation International News
FAA Attributes Failure of Notam IT System to Human Error
A failure to follow proper procedure by IT “personnel” damaged the corrupted database file in the FAA computer system that led to the grounding of all commercial flights in the U.S. for an hour and a half on Jaunuary 11, according to a statement released by the agency overnight. FAA investigators reached the conclusion before NBC Nightly News reported late Thursday that at least one of eight contract employees with access to the Notam system made the edit that corrupted the file in question, citing unnamed sources within the agency.
'Delta Airlines' Flight Forced to Abort Takeoff and the Footage Is Pretty Scary
Passengers must have been pretty freaked out.
Aviation International News
Modern Aviation To Add Hangars at Puerto Rico Airport
Rapidly expanding FBO chain Modern Aviation has begun construction of a $17 million hangar facility at Puerto Rico’s Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci/Isla Grande Airport. Attending a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday were Pedro Pierluisi, the island’s governor; Joel Pizá-Batiz, executive director of the Puerto Rico Airports Authority; and other local officials.
Aviation International News
Bristow Refinances UK SAR Debt
Bristow Group has entered into a $176 million, 13-year deal with the National Westminster Bank that gives Bristow some financial breathing room. It will use the funds to retire debt associated with the refinancing of associated expenses and 10 aircraft being used on its search-and-rescue (SAR) contracts with the UK Department for Transport and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
Aviation International News
Textron Marks Delivery of 3,000th Caravan
Textron Aviation has delivered the 3,000th Cessna Caravan, the company announced today. The milestone aircraft—a Grand Caravan EX—was purchased by Azula Conecta, a subsidiary of Brazilian airline Azul, and will be based at Jundiai Airport in Sao Paulo. Employees and representatives from Azul Conecta attended a ceremony at...
