Hiker fatally injured in Mt. Baldy area

A hiker slid hundreds of feet down an icy hillside in the Mt. Baldy area and died over the weekend, according to local authorities.

On Sunday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s dispatchers received a call from the California Office of Emergency Services about an SOS message from a Garmin InReach device. The message reported that someone had fallen down the Baldy Bowl, located in the San Gabriel Mountain, just south of Wrightwood.

The information was relayed to the Fontana Sheriff's Station for immediate response. Sheriff's Aviation was requested to help find the fallen hiker using coordinates from the Garmin InReach device.

A patrol helicopter responded to the scene and found the hiker. It's estimated that the hiker slid 500 to 700 feet down the Baldy Bowl.

The hiker was found on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by hikers trying to help her. The helicopter hoisted a medic down to the hiker. The medic requested an air rescue due to the woman's injuries.

Air Rescue 306 responded and lowered an additional medic and gear. During that time, the hiker died.

When the weather cleared, Air Rescue completed the hoist and the hiker was flown to Sheriff's Aviation and later taken to San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner's Office.

The hiker’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Within the past two weeks, two hikers have slid on ice on Mt. Baldy and died, sheriff’s officials reported. Since many fall victims are reported on the same mountain in the winter season, sheriff's officials encourage hikers to be prepared and hike responsibly.

Hiking safety tips

Bring the right gear: Layers of clothing, warm outer layers, sunglasses and sunscreen, and lots of water and snacks.

Traction devices are always recommended when walking on ice and snow.

Know where you are going. Don’t rely on cell phones. Many areas have no service. Carry a map and compass (or GPS) and know how to use them.

Check the weather forecast. Weather can change quickly, especially if you are visiting higher elevations.

Know trail conditions in your park before your start.

Consider leaving pets at home. Pets are prohibited on many park trails.

Check with your park for specifics before you make your plans.

Discuss your plans with family, friends, and park staff at visitor centers. Make sure someone knows where you are and when to expect your return.

Snowshoes and traction devices are recommended on ice and snow.

In winter, some trails are not marked or maintained. Route-finding skills are important. Don’t rely on others' tracks which can lead you astray.

Be aware that it is common courtesy not to trample on existing cross-country ski tracks as it can trip up skiers.

Know your route. Snow-covered landscapes look very different than in summer. Snow can be deep once you are off trail.

Keep off the ice. Streams and lakes can have thin ice and be very dangerous.

Be avalanche aware. Check with your park for the latest safety information and avalanche forecast.

Always be willing to turn around. Weather and trail conditions can change quickly as snow falls and melts.

Watch for wildlife. Always keep your distance and practice safe wildlife viewing practices.

Bring food – especially salty foods.

Eat a good meal before your trip.

Carry a first aid kit with bandages, ace wrap, antiseptic, moleskin, etc.

Carry a map – not all tails are well-marked in winter, maps are helpful tools.

Bring water and stay hydrated.

Wear appropriate footwear such as waterproof boots, and gaiters to keep snow and mud out of your boots.

Bring over-the-shoe traction devices.

Carry a whistle and/or signal mirror – for emergency use, know how to use your equipment.

For more winter hiking tips, visit the National Park Service at www.nps.gov .

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Hiker fatally injured in Mt. Baldy area