The Daily Collegian
Behrend bowling team places 3rd at Walsh Invitational
ERIE, Pa. — The Penn State Behrend women’s bowling team placed third at the two-day Walsh Invitational in Canton, Ohio. The Lions travel to Pitt-Bradford on Jan. 21. Behrend’s basketball and wrestling teams also were in action last week. Here are the scores and highlights:. Men’s basketball...
The Daily Collegian
Penn State to present third season of ‘Cooking Classic’
ALTOONA, Pa.— Season three of Penn State’s "Cooking Classic" kicks off Feb. 1. The popular series of hourlong webinars brings together University alumni for an evening of fun and culinary instruction featuring no-oven-needed recipes using various cooking devices. Cooking Classic programs begin at 7 p.m. and include the...
The Daily Collegian
2023 Blue-White kick time announced
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State’s 2023 Blue-White Game will kick off at 2 p.m. on April 15, it was announced on Jan. 10. The 2023 Blue-White Game is presented by Highmark. The intra-squad scrimmage is one of the annual highlights of the Penn State sports calendar. More...
The Daily Collegian
Libraries' 'Among the Shadows’ Short Stories Fall contest winners announced
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The winning submissions from Penn State University Libraries' Short Stories “Among the Shadows” fall 2022 contest have been announced. Representing 25 submissions across six Penn State campuses, the latest writing contest encouraged students, faculty and staff across the commonwealth to submit their best “dark fairytale” original short stories or poetry.
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Altoona to host spring community dance classes
ALTOONA, Pa. — During the spring 2023 semester, Penn State Altoona will host two six-week sessions of dance classes that are open to the community. A Broadway jazz series will run from Feb. 7 to March 14, and a Scottish Highland series from Feb. 8 to March 15. Jazz...
The Daily Collegian
Students invited to apply for student trustee, selection committee
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Full-time undergraduate and graduate students who are interested in becoming a member of Penn State’s Board of Trustees are asked to submit an application by Feb. 17. The Board of Trustees is responsible for the governance and welfare of Penn State, and its membership...
The Daily Collegian
University Staff Advisory Council announces staff awards nominations
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Nominations are being accepted through March 1 for the University Staff Advisory Council's (USAC) three Staff Recognition Awards. Each annual award recognizes a staff member across the commonwealth who exemplifies the Penn State Values of integrity, respect, responsibility, discovery, excellence and community. All full-time staff members...
The Daily Collegian
Altoona professor interviewed for article on environmental health website
ALTOONA, Pa. — Lisa Emili, associate professor of physical geography and environmental studies at Penn State Altoona, was recently interviewed for an article appearing in Environmental Health News. The article takes a look at the amount of microplastics in fresh water across the country, including the Ohio River in...
