Related
Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos
Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.
Elvis Presley’s Last Movie Was a Forgettable Flop Starring a TV Darling
Elvis Presley's last movie was a tremendous failure despite starring the King of Rock and Roll and one of America's TV sweethearts.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Doesn't Attend A Ton Of Premieres. Why He Showed Up For Avatar: The Way Of Water
Arnold Schwarzenegger explains why he decided to attend the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water.
15 Photos of a Free-Spirited Young Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda has never been a wallflower. In addition to carving out stellar careers in film and fitness, she’s spent much of her life actively fighting for the rights of others, using her platform and privilege to be a voice for people without one. Her activism has resulted in her being arrested several times—including as recently as 2019, while participating in climate change protests in Washington, D.C.
Popculture
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Handed Harrison Ford This Iconic Role Long Before He Joined the Sheridanverse in ‘1923’
‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner was the first big name to join the Sheridanverse, paving the way for others like Harrison Ford in ‘1923’ to follow.
Batgirl's Leslie Grace Reveals Upgraded Costume From Axed HBO Max Movie
Leslie Grace rang in the new year by sharing a few new peeks at what was to be her big DCU debut, as Batgirl. Grace on Sunday posted a video to Instagram (embedded down below) which recapped her year-gone-by, and it included several BTS photos/clips of her time filming Batgirl, which in August wound up getting unceremoniously removed from Warner Bros. Discovery’s schedule — forever. “thank u for teachin’ me, 2022. you were singular in many ways that will stay with me,” Grace wrote, presumably alluding to the roller coaster ride that was to be her superhero debut. “my gratitude and love...
‘A Man Called Otto’ Review: Tom Hanks, Mariana Trevino & A Cat Make This American Remake Irresistible
When you have an international best seller that was on the NYT list for 42 weeks and then made into a multi-Oscar-nominated Swedish film that became the third-most successful in the history of that country Ingmar Bergman called home, you might wonder what the need was for an English-language American remake. The answer is a chance to give Tom Hanks a role he can run with and, more important, to bring a very human, often funny, character-driven story back to light in a time that needs it more than ever. Related Story 2023 Domestic Box Office To Hit $9 Billion Fueled...
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best Kevin Costner movies, ranked
Very few actors were in great demand in the ’80s quite like Kevin Costner. Starring in several acclaimed projects since his debut, and still kicking it with the best of them four decades later, the Hollywood legend is an undeniable icon in the film industry. He has established himself, not just as a strong and captivating actor, but as a remarkable director as well.
Popculture
'Elvis' Movie Returning to Theaters for Free Screenings
Warner Bros. is giving Elvis a big awards season push by bringing it back to theaters just in time for Elvis Presley's birthday on Jan. 8. The film will play in 10 cities for free that day, all with new introductions from star Austin Butler and director Baz Luhrmann. There will also be a special 2 p.m. screening at Graceland in Memphis.
ComicBook
Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Full Script Released Online
With awards season right around the corner, one of the most buzzed-about movie contenders of the year is definitely Elvis. Baz Luhrmann's maximalist take on the life of Elvis Presley had a surprising narrative lens through which to view some of the rock icon's biggest milestones — and now, fans can experience them in a whole new way. As part of Deadline's Read the Screenplay series, the script for Elvis has now been made available to read online for free.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Reveals New Poster Featuring The Next Generation Cast
Paramount+ has released a new poster for Star Trek: Picard Season 3. The poster debuted on Monday during the show's panel at the TCA winter 2023 press tour. Both featured the returning cast from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The poster includes Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverley Crusher, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as the now-pacifist (sort of) Worf, Marin Sirtis as Deanna Troi, and Brent Spiner not as Data, but his evil brother Lore. The poster also features returning Star Trek: Picard stars Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker.
thedigitalfix.com
Brendan Fraser was cast in The Whale after director saw this trailer
The Whale director Darren Aronofsky hadn’t seen Brendan Fraser’s movies before he cast him in the leading role in The Whale, and instead it was this trailer that convinced him. After a long period of absence, Brendan Fraser has once again returned to where he belongs: the spotlight.
Dakota Fanning Says the Pressure to Go From Child Star to Adult Actor ‘Would Make You Crazy’
Dakota Fanning made the shaky transition from child star to adult actor. The performer revealed it wasn't easy.
TVGuide.com
Fatal Attraction on Paramount+: Release Date, Cast, and Everything to Know
The upcoming TV series reimagines 1987's movie starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. The iconic 1987 fim Fatal Attraction starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close dominated the global box office with more than $320 million grossed worldwide, and gained serious award buzz that led up to six Academy Awards nominations. Now, a new iteration of the story about the dangerous romance between Dan Gallagher and Alex Forrest is coming to Paramount+. More than three decades after the original movie released, Alexandra Cunningham helms a series about the deadly consequences of this affair.
A sequel to the movie "Twister" is coming July 2024
A release date for the sequel of Twister has been announced and will come to theatres on July 19, 2024. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment will team up to develop the sequel titled Twisters with co-financing of the film from Warner Bros. Entertainment. Mark L Smith, the writer of The Revenant has written the script for this new sequel. Universal and Amblin Entertainment were originally talking to director Joseph Kosinski to direct this movie, the director of Top Gun: Maverick, but he passed on the offer to continue work on a Formula One movie starring Brad Pitt according to Kevin Fraser of JoBlo. It has recently been announced that Lee Isaac Chung, who directed Minari will likely be the director of this film.
Quentin Tarantino Was Inspired by ‘Gunsmoke’ in 1 Perfect ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Scene
Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino included a scene in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' that was inspired by the CBS television Western 'Gunsmoke.'
Original Daredevil showrunner slams studios for scrapping TV shows after they've been filmed
Multiple projects have recently been canceled despite already being filmed
ComicBook
Star Trek: Defiant Series First Look Released
IDW Publishing has released the first look at Star Trek: Defiant, the upcoming darker, edgier Star Trek series with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant at New York Comic Con with Christopher Cantwell writing the series and Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Artist Inks Superhero Goten and Trunks in New Video
Dragon Ball Super has kicked off a brand new arc in the manga starring Goten and Trunks as they become young superheroes leading into the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, and the artist behind the series has shared a new look at the duo with a fun new sketch shared through a slick new video! The Super Hero arc of the manga started last year with the first new chapter of the series released following a several month hiatus, and it was definitely something fans did not expect given than it seems to be on a much different scale than what had come before.
