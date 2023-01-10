ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live: Phil Murphy delivers 2023 State of the State speech

By Dustin Racioppi, NorthJersey.com
 2 days ago
Gov. Phil Murphy plans to deliver his State of the State address at 2 p.m. Tuesday, the constitutionally required tradition of detailing "the condition of the state" to the Legislature but, more broadly, an opportunity for the governor to outline his vision for the year ahead.

Stile:Is Phil Murphy still relevant? Tuesday's State of the State may offer proof

It'll be the first one he's delivered in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic.

