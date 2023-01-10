ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

20-Year-Old Florida Man Arrested With Enough Fentanyl To Kill Over 4,000 People

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pc3qQ_0k9oEuZ700 20-year-old Refugio Garcia Jr. (CCSO)

A Florida man has been arrested with enough fentanyl to kill more than 4,000 people during a traffic stop on Monday.

According to Collier County Sheriff, deputies arrested the 20-year-old Refugio Garcia Jr. of Naples, and charged him with fentanyl trafficking, possession of cocaine, possession of amphetamine, fleeing and eluding, and driving without a license.

“With this arrest, our hardworking and committed deputies are continuing to send a message that deadly drugs like fentanyl and those who traffic it won’t be tolerated in our community,’’ Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “And Collier County is safer because of it.”

In the news: Man Struck By Train Near Busch Boulevard In Tampa

Deputies were patrolling the area of Airport-Pulling Road and Tiburon Drive around 12:30 a.m. when they observed a white passenger car speeding north on Airport. Deputies clocked the vehicle’s speed at 65 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Garcia sped up and continued north on Airport.

Garcia led deputies on a brief pursuit before crashing into a median as he tried to make a right turn onto Immokalee Road. Deputies took him into custody.

A search of his vehicle turned up 8.7 grams of fentanyl, enough to kill 4,350 people. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says 1 kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

Deputies also found cocaine, amphetamines, and more than $2,500 cash inside the vehicle.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement

Comments / 7

Nikki
1d ago

They won’t get life in prison. As well even if you tell on other people you will still get years in prison. I’m very happy to see a drug bust. This will make a the world a little bit of a better place

Reply
2
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery, I-75 chase

An armed Cape Coral man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he attempted to rob a bank and led law enforcement on a chase down I-75. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, 72-year-old Patrick Schroeder was arrested after officers responded to a call from the Bank of America at 2536 Skyline Blvd. at around 11:15 a.m. in reference to an alleged robbery.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Check fraud scheme leads to Naples drug bust

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– A woman who was wanted for stealing checks was found with drugs after a traffic stop in Naples found her sitting in the passenger seat. Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) reports said a man reported three business checks stolen by Katherine Carter in November. Carter...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of stealing over $5K in vacuums in south Fort Myers

Deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing over $5,500 in Dyson vacuums from a Bed, Bath & Beyond in south Fort Myers in December. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Bed, Bath & Beyond at 13499 S. Cleveland Ave. on Dec. 27 and left with the vacuums. He left the parking lot in a dark blue SUV of unknown make or model.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Missing Charlotte County woman found with wanted felon in Fort Myers

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who was reported missing Thursday was found at a hotel in Fort Myers. Deputies say 41-year-old Melissa Collins, who was last seen on January 9, was found at a hotel in Fort Myers with Brandon Walton, who is wanted on a felony warrant for charges of burglary, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and two counts of battery.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

4 people suspected of crimes at multiple Lee County Walgreens locations

Deputies are looking for four people suspected of crimes at Walgreens locations throughout Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects are three men and a woman. If you recognize them, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
WINKNEWS.com

Wisner Desmaret to represent himself in trial for FMPD officer’s death

Wisner Desmaret, facing a first-degree murder charge for the 2018 shooting death of Fort Myers police officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, is in court as his own defense for the first time on Wednesday afternoon. Desmaret made it clear several times that he was prepared to defend himself without professional legal help....
FORT MYERS, FL
niceville.com

Claims adjuster pleads guilty to assisting men that allegedly robbed drug dealers

FLORIDA – A former Florida claims adjuster has pleaded guilty to assisting individuals who reportedly committed armed robberies and shootings while dressed as police officers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Jasmine Weber,...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
151K+
Followers
20K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy