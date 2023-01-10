20-Year-Old Florida Man Arrested With Enough Fentanyl To Kill Over 4,000 People

20-year-old Refugio Garcia Jr. (CCSO)

A Florida man has been arrested with enough fentanyl to kill more than 4,000 people during a traffic stop on Monday.

According to Collier County Sheriff, deputies arrested the 20-year-old Refugio Garcia Jr. of Naples, and charged him with fentanyl trafficking, possession of cocaine, possession of amphetamine, fleeing and eluding, and driving without a license.

“With this arrest, our hardworking and committed deputies are continuing to send a message that deadly drugs like fentanyl and those who traffic it won’t be tolerated in our community,’’ Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “And Collier County is safer because of it.”

Deputies were patrolling the area of Airport-Pulling Road and Tiburon Drive around 12:30 a.m. when they observed a white passenger car speeding north on Airport. Deputies clocked the vehicle’s speed at 65 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Garcia sped up and continued north on Airport.

Garcia led deputies on a brief pursuit before crashing into a median as he tried to make a right turn onto Immokalee Road. Deputies took him into custody.

A search of his vehicle turned up 8.7 grams of fentanyl, enough to kill 4,350 people. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says 1 kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

Deputies also found cocaine, amphetamines, and more than $2,500 cash inside the vehicle.

