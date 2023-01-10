Joyland Amusement Park to remain closed after investors back out of purchase deal

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, David and Kristi Dean announced that Joyland Amusement Park will not reopen in Lubbock.

According to a statement provided to EverythingLubbock.com, the group of investors who agreed to purchase the business backed out of the deal.

The Dean family had announced back in October 2022 that a deal to keep the longtime Lubbock amusement park open was reached.

At the time, the Deans said the new owners were two local business owners, Jim and Kai Evans and Darryl and Stephanie Holland.

The Lubbock attraction was in business for 50 years.

Liquidation of the park will proceed, the statement said.

Here is the full statement that was statement provided to EverythingLubbock.com by the Dean family on Tuesday:

“It is with a broken heart that we must announce that Joyland Amusement Park will not be reopening after all. The local group of investors that originally agreed to purchase the business have backed out of the sale. Liquidation of the park will follow.

We would like to sincerely thank the people of Lubbock and the surrounding area for their support and all the great memories we have shared over the past 50 years.”

