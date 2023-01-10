ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

alamancenews.com

Duke Health beginning work on 3-story medical office bldg. in Mebane

The Duke University Health System, long-established in the Triangle region, is expanding its footprint in the Triad, as clearing and grading has begun in order to make way for a three-story, 58,764-square foot medical office building – “Building 1,” as it is termed based on preliminary plans submitted to the city – at 480 Gregory Poole Lane in Mebane.
MEBANE, NC
cbs17

Duke will mandate classroom masking again if Durham remains in ‘high risk’ COVID-19 category, university says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Masks could return to Duke University classes, officials confirmed to CBS 17 Monday night. “If Durham remains at high risk for two consecutive weeks, we will return to mandatory masking in classrooms until the rating drops below high risk,” said Steve Hartsoe, the assistant director of media relations at Duke. “Faculty members still have the option to request that students continue to wear masks in their classrooms if they wish to do so.”
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Duke doctor talks prevention during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and doctors are encouraging women to get informed, get screened and get vaccinated. Dr. Brittany Davidson is a gynecologic oncologist with Duke Health. She says cervical cancer is preventable. “Cervical cancer is probably one of the cancers that we are...
DURHAM, NC
Scarlet Nation

The Morning Pitt: A disappointment in Durham

Pitt had a chance for a big win at Duke on Wednesday night. Instead, the Panthers blew an 11-point halftime lead and lost 77-69 in Cameron Indoor Stadium. On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about the loss to Duke and what it means for the Panthers. Plus, running back Vincent Davis won't be coming back to Pitt in 2023, and we're discussing that as well.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Durham police, SBI investigating shooting

A shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Durham is currently being investigated. The Durham Police Department is being assisted by the SBI with the investigation. A shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Durham is currently being investigated. The Durham Police Department is being assisted by the SBI with the investigation.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

NC working to crack down on human trafficking, new task force announced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of people across North Carolina are exploited through human trafficking every year, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. State law enforcement agencies and leaders are raising awareness and upping efforts to crack down on trafficking. Monday, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced a new...
RALEIGH, NC

