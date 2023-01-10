DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Masks could return to Duke University classes, officials confirmed to CBS 17 Monday night. “If Durham remains at high risk for two consecutive weeks, we will return to mandatory masking in classrooms until the rating drops below high risk,” said Steve Hartsoe, the assistant director of media relations at Duke. “Faculty members still have the option to request that students continue to wear masks in their classrooms if they wish to do so.”

