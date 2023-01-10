Read full article on original website
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk ReplacementJames TulianoCary, NC
Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk ReplacementJames TulianoCary, NC
alamancenews.com
Duke Health beginning work on 3-story medical office bldg. in Mebane
The Duke University Health System, long-established in the Triangle region, is expanding its footprint in the Triad, as clearing and grading has begun in order to make way for a three-story, 58,764-square foot medical office building – “Building 1,” as it is termed based on preliminary plans submitted to the city – at 480 Gregory Poole Lane in Mebane.
cbs17
Duke will mandate classroom masking again if Durham remains in ‘high risk’ COVID-19 category, university says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Masks could return to Duke University classes, officials confirmed to CBS 17 Monday night. “If Durham remains at high risk for two consecutive weeks, we will return to mandatory masking in classrooms until the rating drops below high risk,” said Steve Hartsoe, the assistant director of media relations at Duke. “Faculty members still have the option to request that students continue to wear masks in their classrooms if they wish to do so.”
cbs17
‘It was a calling’: Senior chaplain building chaplaincy program for Raleigh Fire Department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fires, crashes, and other emergencies — firefighters see it all. The Raleigh Fire Department is building a program to provide comfort for both firefighters and fire and accident victims. The goal is to instill hope. For 25 years, the Rev. Jeffrey Neal responded to...
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
cbs17
Duke doctor talks prevention during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and doctors are encouraging women to get informed, get screened and get vaccinated. Dr. Brittany Davidson is a gynecologic oncologist with Duke Health. She says cervical cancer is preventable. “Cervical cancer is probably one of the cancers that we are...
Rediscovering the history of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods: 'I think it's important for us to know'
Segregation and racist deed covenants kept Black families, newly freed from slavery, from buying or renting in Raleigh proper.
cbs17
Raleigh city planning staff holds first of many meetings on ‘Missing Middle’ housing
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh leaders said housing has not caught up to how fast the city is growing. That’s why the city is pushing for more dense development to make sure everyone has a place to live. The concept is called “Missing Middle housing”, city leaders approved...
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
cbs17
Raleigh has ‘disturbing’ trend of more kids getting a hold of guns, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s police chief says the city is seeing more children committing crimes with guns. “We’re seeing that it’s trending up which is very disturbing,” said Chief Estella Patterson. Patterson said it’s a trend her department wants to slow down. Raleigh...
North Carolina school district used COVID-19 money to boost staff salaries: report
Chalkboard, a K-12 public education news outlet, reported that Wake County Public School System used more than 40% of $442 million in COVID-19 relief funding to supply "bonus pay" to its employees.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Superintendent Controversy, Chatham Teacher in Court, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including CHCCS Superintendent Nyah Hamlett answering accusations about her dissertation from 5 years ago, a Pittsboro Elementary School teacher with an upcoming court date, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Itch alert: Raleigh makes list for bed bug cities
The company ranked their treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments.
cbs17
State offers $25,000 reward for info about fatal stabbing of Apex man in Atlantic Beach
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State officials are offering a $25,000 reward for information related to the fatal stabbing of an Apex man in Atlantic Beach. Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the death of Randall Joseph Miller nearly five months ago.
UNC economists predict national recession in 2023, but say Raleigh and Durham should fare well
Uncertainty in the national economy should not have as big an impact in the Triangle, according to economic forecast from UNC researchers.
cbs17
Durham barbeque restaurant struggling to keep doors open amid repair and food costs
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fabianne Simmons is passionate about the food and the customers she serves. “I’m here you know. To keep my mom out of nursing home is the reason why we are here. I have to fight for this,” she stated. Simmons opened Backyard BBQ...
Scarlet Nation
The Morning Pitt: A disappointment in Durham
Pitt had a chance for a big win at Duke on Wednesday night. Instead, the Panthers blew an 11-point halftime lead and lost 77-69 in Cameron Indoor Stadium. On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about the loss to Duke and what it means for the Panthers. Plus, running back Vincent Davis won't be coming back to Pitt in 2023, and we're discussing that as well.
WRAL
Durham police, SBI investigating shooting
A shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Durham is currently being investigated. The Durham Police Department is being assisted by the SBI with the investigation. A shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Durham is currently being investigated. The Durham Police Department is being assisted by the SBI with the investigation.
cbs17
‘New level of fear’: Car crashes, shots fired in daytime at American Tobacco Campus in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police tape surrounds a portion of the American Tobacco Campus in downtown Durham as a search for two suspects is underway following a shots fired call Tuesday morning. Two suspects shot at two victims walking in front of a business shortly after 10:30 a.m., according...
cbs17
Man found dead in Chapel Hill; 2nd shooting death in town this week
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Chapel Hill. Chapel Hill police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Heritage Circle. They discovered a man dead...
cbs17
NC working to crack down on human trafficking, new task force announced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of people across North Carolina are exploited through human trafficking every year, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. State law enforcement agencies and leaders are raising awareness and upping efforts to crack down on trafficking. Monday, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced a new...
