James Gunn and Peter Safran are busy working on their new DC Universe as co-CEOs of DC Studios, and the anticipation for them to reveal their plans is at an all-time high. Gunn has already revealed that he's working on a Superman movie that won't star Henry Cavill, and that he's begun work on a mystery DC Studios TV series. While we know nothing about the mystery series, the co-CEO did reveal that his Superman movie would focus on a younger version of the character when he first arrives in Metropolis. Since Cavill will no longer play Superman, fans have been floating ideas of who could play the Man of Tomorrow. One artist seems to think that David Corenswet (We Own This City, Pearl) would be perfect as the iconic superhero and even gave him Christopher Reeve's look.

22 HOURS AGO