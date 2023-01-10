Read full article on original website
8 New Comics to Read in January
It happened: it’s 2023. In my mind, it could still be 2019. Time passing feels both like I’m moving through peanut butter and getting thrown into the next year with a rocket launcher. My confusing experience of time was best elucidated when I reread Understanding Comics by Scott McCloud. Although his book is outdated in some ways, it made a grand argument for taking comics seriously as an art form. They’re not just silly superheroes, and superheroes can have great, expansive stories in their comics as well. McCloud has a long section about how comics play with time, using panels to divide up time into chunks and go faster or slower depending on the art style. With that in mind, I am committing to reading more comics in 2023 and getting excited about the comics new releases for January.
Superhero sacrilege committed after an undisputed comic book classic is branded ‘unwatchable’
Even if the tragic accident that resulted in the death of star Brandon Lee hadn’t enshrined the film in cinematic infamy, The Crow is more than good enough to endure as a longstanding cult classic based entirely on the quality of what unfolds onscreen. Next year marks the 30th...
Marvel Reveals Details on 2023 Free Comic Book Day Titles
Marvel Comics has revealed new details on its plethora of titles available for this year's Free Comic Book Day. The publisher typically releases more than one comic for FCBD, and this year's offerings include some of the biggest characters and franchises. 2023 will see two FCBD Gold titles and two FCBD Silver titles. The Gold comics are Avengers/X-Men #1 and Spider-Man/Venom #1, with the Silver comics featuring Marvel's Voices #1 and Spidey and His Amazing Friends #1 based on the Disney Junior animated series. Marvel also revealed the first look at pages from some of these titles.
DC Comics Rushes Batman #131 Second Print Covers Featuring Art By Jorge Jimenez & Jason Fabok Of New Character Red Mask & Batman For February 2023!
DC Comics Rushes Batman #131 Second Print Covers Featuring Art By Jorge Jimenez and Jason Fabok Of New Character Red Mask and Batman For February 2023!. Batman #131 landed in stores this week (full spoilers here) featuring Batman being sent to an alternate Earth with no Batman which resulted in a quick second printing decision.
When Marvel’s Stan Lee Wrote for DC Comics
The name Stan Lee is, for many, synonymous with Marvel Comics. As well it should be, seeing as Stan Lee was the face of Marvel Comics for decades. His vision and talents revolutionized the comic book industry and propelled Marvel to the top. But what if you were told that Stan Lee, the iconic patron saint of Marvel across media, once crossed enemy lines and wrote a series for rival DC Comics? It’s true. Over the course of one year, DC and Lee released the Just Imagine… 13-issue miniseries, a series that saw Lee reinvent the legendary heroes of the DC universe.
Winston Duke Got Into Marvel at a Comic Book Store with His Name on It
It’s an actor’s job to entertain, but they also need entertainment. For Winston Duke, video games have been his outlet for as long as he can remember. Dating back to his childhood in Trinidad and Tobago, the 36-year-old recalls playing with the few kids in his neighborhood who had access to the latest video game consoles.
From ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ to Wolf in ‘The Bad Guys,’ Animated Feature Contenders Talk Character Design
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) The proportions of his eponymous stop-motion character are gangly and childlike, in the words of Guillermo del Toro. “They lend themselves to these sort of haphazard rhythms of walking and running that are very endearing. In his apparent simplicity, is a very complex work of design keeping those few elements alive and on top with the raw wood that is simulating hair and branches, and the nails on his back are very expressive and unique and feel almost elemental.” Director Mark Gustafson points out that in the story, he’s carved by a drunken Geppetto making Pinocchio “very...
The Guardians of the Galaxy explore strange spaceways in Marvel Comics' upcoming series
Marvel Comics will release a new ongoing "Guardians of the Galaxy" comic book series starting in April.
Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #17 Spoilers & Review: Dark Web Continues With Lots Of New Characters!
ZEB WELLS (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. Variant Cover by ED McGUINNESS • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS. Classic Homage Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. Disney100 VARIANT COVER BY Lorenzo Pastrovicchio. Disney100 BLACK & WHITE VARIANT COVER BY Lorenzo...
Lee Bermejo revisits Batman: Damned controversy four years later
In a conversation with Popverse contributing writer Sam Stone, acclaimed comics artist Lee Bermejo returned to the conversation about one of the more controversial moments in Batman history, a moment that Bermejo himself was a part of. Of course, we're talking about the nudity in the Batman: Damned, a three...
DCU Fan Art Gives David Corenswet Classic Christopher Reeve Superman Look
James Gunn and Peter Safran are busy working on their new DC Universe as co-CEOs of DC Studios, and the anticipation for them to reveal their plans is at an all-time high. Gunn has already revealed that he's working on a Superman movie that won't star Henry Cavill, and that he's begun work on a mystery DC Studios TV series. While we know nothing about the mystery series, the co-CEO did reveal that his Superman movie would focus on a younger version of the character when he first arrives in Metropolis. Since Cavill will no longer play Superman, fans have been floating ideas of who could play the Man of Tomorrow. One artist seems to think that David Corenswet (We Own This City, Pearl) would be perfect as the iconic superhero and even gave him Christopher Reeve's look.
