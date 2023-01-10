ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Should you consider investing your money in a Roth IRA? Here are the benefits

There have been great swings in the stock market over the past year and the Dow is down about 5% since the beginning of the year. Inflation and rising interest rates are pushing down 401(k) and other investment accounts. So, how do you help yourself in this environment?. Business Editor...
Thought Leaders Share Their Perspectives On Preparing For Retirement

Thinking about retirement can be a scary proposition for many people. After all, it means that you’ll no longer be working and have to live off of whatever savings or pension payments you manage to accumulate over the course of your career. In other words, planning for retirement is...
Keep Financial wants to be the Kabbage for employee compensation

With Kabbage, Kathryn Petralia upended small business lending. She wants Keep Financial to do the same for compensation and employee engagement. Petralia, who, with Rob Frohwein, founded Kabbage in 2008, said Keep Financial is based on many lessons they learned while running Kabbage, which was sold to American Express in 2020. They spent the most time on employee recruitment, retention, and compensation.
9 Retirement Strategies for Aging Executives

Retirement is a time of well-earned relaxation after decades of hard work. High-ranking employees nearing the end of their careers might be antsy to start the next chapter of their lives, but first, they need to do some careful planning. Here are nine retirement strategies that aging executives should consider...

