With Kabbage, Kathryn Petralia upended small business lending. She wants Keep Financial to do the same for compensation and employee engagement. Petralia, who, with Rob Frohwein, founded Kabbage in 2008, said Keep Financial is based on many lessons they learned while running Kabbage, which was sold to American Express in 2020. They spent the most time on employee recruitment, retention, and compensation.

1 DAY AGO