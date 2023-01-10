Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Lake Nokomis IDd
MINNEAPOLIS — A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning near Lake Nokomis has been identified as a librarian at a local university. David P. Norris, 39, was hit by a car shortly after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Nokomis Parkway, according to officials at St. Catherine University.
Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice
MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night. The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. that evening, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."
drydenwire.com
50-Year-Old Man Pronounced Deceased In Parking Lot Of Bar & Grill
POLK COUNTY -- A 50-year-old male was pronounced deceased after authorities in Polk County were called to a rural Bar & Grill for a call of an unresponsive person. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:25p, Polk County Emergency communications center received a call for an unresponsive male in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, First Responders, and an Ambulance all responded to the scene.
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: FAMILY IDENTIFIES SNOWMOBILER CRITICALLY INJURED IN CRASH
Family members have identified the snowmobiler seriously injured in last weekend’s crash in Steele County as John McEnaney, 61, of Owatonna. McEnaney was airlifted last Saturday night by Mayo One to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester where he is still recovering. No further details are available on his condition.
Dozens of delays at MSP Airport due to icy conditions, recovery from FAA outage
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a ground stop on domestic flight departures following an overnight computer outage that led to widespread delays.As of 7:50 a.m., the FAA said "normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually" across the country. While working to restore its Notice to Air Missions system, the FAA earlier in the morning ordered airlines to pause domestic departures until 8 a.m. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport's website shows there were nearly 60 delays as of 8 a.m. At the same time, there were over 4,300 delays in United States airports, according to flight tracking website, FlightAware. MSP Airport officials say continued de-icing of aircraft by airlines will likely impact departure times through at least the morning. Runways, taxiways and ramp areas are continuing to be treated by crews. White House Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says President Joe Biden has been briefed on the FAA outage. "There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point," Jean-Pierre said. If you are traveling, the best advice is to check with your airline before heading to the airport.
Five vehicles off the road on Hwy. 52 in Inver Grove Heights
Among the dozens of collisions and spinouts in the Twin Cities in incredibly icy conditions Wednesday morning is an incident that has left five vehicles off the road in Inver Grove Heights. MnDOT traffic cameras showed the situation on Hwy. 52 south between Hwy. 55 and 80th Street East shortly...
krwc1360.com
Funeral Mass Today (Thursday) for Scott Hollencamp, Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Crash Victim
A funeral Mass is scheduled for today (Thursday) in Maple Lake for a young man from that community who was the victim of a recent auto-pedestrian crash. 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp died in the early evening hours of January 3rd during the final hours of a heavy snowstorm that had made driving extremely difficult. His car had run off a snow-covered Highway 24 south of Clearwater and into the ditch. Scott had successfully gotten out of his vehicle, but was then struck by a southbound pickup truck. Authorities say he died at the scene.
NEXT Drive Alert: 230+ crashes and spinouts overnight amid icy road conditions
MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert after freezing rain overnight led to widespread slick conditions. Multiple schools are reporting delays. Metro Transit suspended its bus service Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions, but shortly before 8:30 a.m., started releasing buses from garages to restore service. The light rail and Northstar service is operating as usual.The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is also suspending service due to compromised roads. RELATED: School closings & delaysThe Minnesota State Patrol says, between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were 120 crashes and 116 spinouts, along with 19 jackknifed semis. Ten of the crashes included injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says aircraft continue to be de-iced, which will likely impact departure times. The airfield is operational and runways are open. Icy conditions extend to Wisconsin as well; authorities say that the northwestern part of the state is covered in slippery stretches. Officials are asking drivers to increase their follow distance to give cars extra time to stop.
Steak and Ale revival to bring storied restaurant back to the Twin Cities
Steak and Ale restaurant, 2801 Southtown Drive, Bloomington. Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society. The heyday of Steak and Ale may not be in the past after all. Texas-based Legendary Restaurant Brands announced a deal Monday that'll revive the iconic steakhouse with 15 new locations throughout the United States. Burnsville is...
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minnesota prison
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. - Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving a prison sentence of life without parole, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday.Blom, 73, died Tuesday in the state's maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, department spokesman Aaron Swanum said, calling it "an expected natural causes death due to illness."Corrections officials sent Blom to a Pennsylvania prison for his own safety soon after his conviction for first-degree murder in 2000. He later served time at both Oak Park Heights and a...
Thomson Reuters to sell most of Eagan campus, move to new location in Twin Cities
EAGAN, Minn — Thomson Reuters (TR) is looking to sell the majority of its 263-acre campus in Eagan, in a response to changing workplace habits and culture. The Toronto-based company is looking to sell 179-acres or over 68% of its 263-acre campus. Notable features included in the sale are the office building with over 1.1 million square feet and three data centers with over 333,000 square feet.
Police in Twin Cities Respond to Pair of Armed Bank Robberies
Apple Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in two southern Twin Cities suburbs responded to two bank robberies at gunpoint Thursday morning. A news release from the Apple Valley Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Huntington Bank branch on the report of a robbery around 10 a.m. Thursday. Officers learned the suspect entered the branch, produced a handgun and demanded the clerk give him money from the safe.
fox9.com
Cedar-Riverside shooting: Councilmember calls out ‘disgusting’ lack of action on encampments
(FOX 9) - Following a reported deadly shooting at a homeless encampment Thursday morning in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis, a city council member is pitting blame against the governor, MNDOT and other agencies for their lack of action toward cleaning up homeless encampments. At approximately 6:25 a.m., Minneapolis Police...
Mother killed outside Lakeville Amazon facility identified by family
A pregnant woman who was fatally shot outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville has been identified by family. Kyla O'Neal, 31, died at Hennepin County Medical Center on Sunday evening after she was shot in a vehicle parked outside the facility at 9800 217th St. W. shortly before 7 p.m.
