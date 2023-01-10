ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Man, 25, arrested for shooting at driver in Doral, police say

DORAL, Fla. – A 25-year-old man appeared in court on Thursday to face charges for allegedly shooting at a driver after a crash on Wednesday in Doral. A witness who recorded the conflict said he heard one gunshot and police officers found the victim’s gray Nissan Altima had one bullet hole going through the passenger side of the windshield, according to the arrest report.
DORAL, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of beating pregnant woman in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police officers arrested a domestic violence suspect after a standoff on Thursday afternoon in Miramar. A special weapons and tactics team stood guard around a home at the intersection of Granada Boulevard and Nassau Drive, just south of Miramar Parkway. The man was hiding in the home’s fenced yard.
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

5 accused of staging car crash in Miami to defraud insurance companies

MIAMI – A group was facing charges on Thursday in Miami-Dade County after a state agency’s investigation found they had staged a car crash to defraud insurance companies out of about $58,000. Amauri Rodriguez, Orislaidy Montano, Vadira Sanchez, Ruberlandy Cruzata, and Lixelly Mayari were involved in the scheme,...
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

UPDATE. Police apprehend suspect who abandoned stolen car in the Village

One car theft victim will soon be happy to have his vehicle back, thanks to the efforts of the Key Biscayne Police Department. Police officers from Chief Frank Sousa's unit, along with the aid of Miami-Dade Police aviation and K-9 units, helped apprehend a suspect in the 100 block of Harbor Drive early Thursday after he had bailed from the stolen car more than three hours earlier.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Parkland Talk

Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Parkland Resident Arrested and Charged with DUI Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide

A man has been arrested in a fatal head-on traffic crash on the Sawgrass Expressway that left Parkland resident Kenneth Scott Kraemer, 36, dead. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Eli Louis, 33, was arrested outside his Lauderhill residence on Wednesday morning by Traffic Homicide Investigators Louis is accused of driving the wrong way while intoxicated on the Sawgrass Expressway, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle.
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Armed suspect shot by Broward deputies identified as Pompano Beach man

An armed man who was shot by Broward Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night was identified Thursday as Joseph Francis, 37, of Pompano Beach. Deputies had responded to a report of a crime in progress in the 600 block of Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office did not say the nature of the crime. When they encountered Francis, a struggle ensued, and Francis ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS News

Reported shooting leads to lockdown of 2 Fort Lauderdale schools

MIAMI - Two Fort Lauderdale schools were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a reported shooting. Here is what Fort Lauderdale police says led to the lockdown of Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School:. "At approximately 12:10 pm, FLPD responded to the 2500 block of NW 11th Street...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Body discovered on bus bench in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A person appears to have died from natural causes after being found dead on a bus bench in Oakland Park Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The body was discovered in the area of 1800 W. Oakland Park Blvd. A Local 10 News photojournalist was at the...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

AUTOPSY: Disturbing New Details In Boca Raton Murder-Suicide

WE OBTAINED WAYNE PFEISTER’S AUTOPSY REPORT. REVEALS GRUESOME SCENE. BENZODIAZEPINES. CANNABINOIDS. GUN SHOT. CLAIM: PFEISTER TRIED TO HIDE MOM’S MURDER WITH BLEACH. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Wayne Pfeister, with Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids, and Opioids in his system, killed his mother — Deena […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Police respond to rollover crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police responded to a rollover crash in Pembroke Pines Thursday morning. According to Pembroke Pines police, it happened around 10:40 a.m. in the area of Palm Avenue and Taft Street. Authorities said southbound and northbound traffic along Palm Avenue, in front of the Pines Dental...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

Pair arrested in deadly Pembroke Park shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday night in which a robbery victim was killed and two of the suspects were also shot at a Pembroke Park apartment complex, authorities said Tuesday.Samuel Johnson, 32, of Lauderhill, and Israel Griffin, 29, of Opa-Locka, are facing charges that include murder, robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It was not clear Tuesday evening if bond has been set for either of the suspects. Two of the suspects were taken to a local hospital after being shot during the incident, according to a written statement by the Broward sheriff's office.The suspects' conditions were not believed to be life threatening, according to the statement.According to an email from the sheriff's office, police were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the 5500 block of SW 41st Street for a report of gunfire.When police arrived, they found the three men suffering from gunshot wounds.Investigators have not said if the victim knows the suspects or if the incident was random.
PEMBROKE PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy