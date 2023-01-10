Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
BSO: Tamarac man faces multiple charges for killing 1, injuring 3 in DUI crash
TAMARAC, Fla. – A Tamarac man is facing charges in Broward County for killing one person and injuring three others while he was driving drunk back in August, according to authorities. Wayne Patrick Colbert, 25, was taken into custody on Wednesday. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, Colbert was...
Broward teacher banned from working with students after her 1-year-old son dies of drug poisoning
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The mother of a 1-year-old boy who faces charges after her son died from drug poisoning is also facing major repercussions at her job. Shaneka Dean, 30, has worked as a Language Arts teacher at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes since February, according to Broward County Public Schools.
Man, 25, arrested for shooting at driver in Doral, police say
DORAL, Fla. – A 25-year-old man appeared in court on Thursday to face charges for allegedly shooting at a driver after a crash on Wednesday in Doral. A witness who recorded the conflict said he heard one gunshot and police officers found the victim’s gray Nissan Altima had one bullet hole going through the passenger side of the windshield, according to the arrest report.
Man accused of beating pregnant woman in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police officers arrested a domestic violence suspect after a standoff on Thursday afternoon in Miramar. A special weapons and tactics team stood guard around a home at the intersection of Granada Boulevard and Nassau Drive, just south of Miramar Parkway. The man was hiding in the home’s fenced yard.
5 accused of staging car crash in Miami to defraud insurance companies
MIAMI – A group was facing charges on Thursday in Miami-Dade County after a state agency’s investigation found they had staged a car crash to defraud insurance companies out of about $58,000. Amauri Rodriguez, Orislaidy Montano, Vadira Sanchez, Ruberlandy Cruzata, and Lixelly Mayari were involved in the scheme,...
Suspect in critical condition after deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach. The shooting occurred late Tuesday night in the area of 600 Briny Ave. A Local 10 News crew was at the scene early Wednesday morning as a heavy law enforcement presence remained in the area, spanning about two blocks.
UPDATE. Police apprehend suspect who abandoned stolen car in the Village
One car theft victim will soon be happy to have his vehicle back, thanks to the efforts of the Key Biscayne Police Department. Police officers from Chief Frank Sousa's unit, along with the aid of Miami-Dade Police aviation and K-9 units, helped apprehend a suspect in the 100 block of Harbor Drive early Thursday after he had bailed from the stolen car more than three hours earlier.
Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Parkland Resident Arrested and Charged with DUI Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide
A man has been arrested in a fatal head-on traffic crash on the Sawgrass Expressway that left Parkland resident Kenneth Scott Kraemer, 36, dead. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Eli Louis, 33, was arrested outside his Lauderhill residence on Wednesday morning by Traffic Homicide Investigators Louis is accused of driving the wrong way while intoxicated on the Sawgrass Expressway, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle.
Armed suspect shot by Broward deputies identified as Pompano Beach man
An armed man who was shot by Broward Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night was identified Thursday as Joseph Francis, 37, of Pompano Beach. Deputies had responded to a report of a crime in progress in the 600 block of Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office did not say the nature of the crime. When they encountered Francis, a struggle ensued, and Francis ...
High tech DNA test solves 30 year old murder of 89-year-old woman
Pompano Beach – Thanks to new DNA technology, the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Cold Case Unit was able to solve the 1994 murder of 89-year-old Lillian DeCloe – and her family can finally rest. “Lillian just had such a sweet family,” said BSO Det. Dave Towsley, who...
Reported shooting leads to lockdown of 2 Fort Lauderdale schools
MIAMI - Two Fort Lauderdale schools were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a reported shooting. Here is what Fort Lauderdale police says led to the lockdown of Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School:. "At approximately 12:10 pm, FLPD responded to the 2500 block of NW 11th Street...
Body discovered on bus bench in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A person appears to have died from natural causes after being found dead on a bus bench in Oakland Park Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The body was discovered in the area of 1800 W. Oakland Park Blvd. A Local 10 News photojournalist was at the...
Missing Palm Beach County girl with autism found dead in pond behind home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. [AP] — A six-year-old girl who had autism and was non-verbal was found dead in a retention pond after going missing from a South Florida home, authorities said. Palm Beach County deputies responded to reports of the missing child Tuesday evening. The search included helicopters,...
AUTOPSY: Disturbing New Details In Boca Raton Murder-Suicide
WE OBTAINED WAYNE PFEISTER’S AUTOPSY REPORT. REVEALS GRUESOME SCENE. BENZODIAZEPINES. CANNABINOIDS. GUN SHOT. CLAIM: PFEISTER TRIED TO HIDE MOM’S MURDER WITH BLEACH. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Wayne Pfeister, with Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids, and Opioids in his system, killed his mother — Deena […]
Surveillance video shows suspect hold father at gunpoint feet away from wife and infant
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police in Hollywood are trying to identify an armed robber who held the father of a family at gunpoint on his front porch, just steps away from his wife and three-month-old daughter. Surveillance video shared by the family shows the robber running toward the father at...
Police detain student who brought airsoft gun to Fort Lauderdale High School
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student at a South Florida high school was found in possession of an airsoft gun, resulting in the lockdown of the campus. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at Fort Lauderdale High School, located at 1600 NE 4th Ave., Wednesday morning. A school resource officer was...
Police respond to rollover crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police responded to a rollover crash in Pembroke Pines Thursday morning. According to Pembroke Pines police, it happened around 10:40 a.m. in the area of Palm Avenue and Taft Street. Authorities said southbound and northbound traffic along Palm Avenue, in front of the Pines Dental...
Animal advocates want culprit caught after dog shot, slashed with machete in Miami
MIAMI – A dog named Cookie was recently shot, slashed with a machete, and left for dead in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. Cindy Mucciaccio, of iHeart Animal Rescue, described the animal cruelty case as “horrendous” and she and others wants the culprit behind bars. “They had...
Pair arrested in deadly Pembroke Park shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday night in which a robbery victim was killed and two of the suspects were also shot at a Pembroke Park apartment complex, authorities said Tuesday.Samuel Johnson, 32, of Lauderhill, and Israel Griffin, 29, of Opa-Locka, are facing charges that include murder, robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It was not clear Tuesday evening if bond has been set for either of the suspects. Two of the suspects were taken to a local hospital after being shot during the incident, according to a written statement by the Broward sheriff's office.The suspects' conditions were not believed to be life threatening, according to the statement.According to an email from the sheriff's office, police were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the 5500 block of SW 41st Street for a report of gunfire.When police arrived, they found the three men suffering from gunshot wounds.Investigators have not said if the victim knows the suspects or if the incident was random.
2 people hospitalized following rollover crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-vehicle crash, which caused one vehicle to roll over, sent two people to the hospital. Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash on Palm Avenue just south of Taft Street, Thursday morning. Two people were inside the overturned...
