FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wild Shootout Caught on Camera in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Related
yonkerstimes.com
YouTube Video Shows Attack on Student at Yonkers-Middle High School
Here’s the video that a student at Yonkers High School took on their cell phone on Jan. 6, which depicts an attack on one student by two other students. Very little additonal information has been released since the Jan. 6 release by the YPD which we reprint below.- Members...
Sayreville police release video of school assault incident
At least four men have been arrested following the assault.
'Unruly' Arlington HS Student Injures Several Staff Members, Police Say
An "unruly" male student allegedly injured several staff members when they attempted to restrain him at a Hudson Valley high school. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13 at Arlington High School, located at 1157 Route 55, in Lagrangeville. According to Capt. John Watterson...
Arlington HS goes into temporary hold-in-place after student goes into crisis
The superintendent says they issued the hold in place to keep students away from the area where this incident was happening.
NYPD: Teenage boy stabbed while leaving school
The 14-year-old victim was stabbed in the back as he was walking outside of M.S. 301, located on Cauldwell Avenue, where there are also other schools and playgrounds nearby.
News 12
Police: At least 4 under arrest after Sayreville HS student assaulted
At least four men have been arrested following an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
Police: 2 students arrested for participating in brutal fight at Fairfield Warde High School
Video appears to show a girl getting beaten up on the ground and dragged by her hair, while others are seen seemingly laughing. The video has been circulated in the community.
Residents fear for their safety following fatal stabbing in building
Residents at 1212 University Ave. say they are constantly looking over their shoulders following a fatal stabbing in their building last Friday.
Yonkers police headquarters goes into lockdown after officer suffers potential fentanyl exposure
Officials say the officer experienced a medical emergency in the afternoon after coming in contact with a prisoner's clothing.
Teen stabbed at basketball court in the Bronx: NYPD
MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) – A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the back at a basketball court in the Bronx Friday, police said. The stabbing happened near 890 Cauldwell Avenue in the Morrisania section just before 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. The teen was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said. The suspect is another […]
Nassau student, 17, critically injured in crash: police
A 17-year-old Nassau student riding a skateboard was critically injured after being struck by an SUV in Hicksville after school Thursday, police said.
News 12
9-year-old girl who had police called on her for killing lanternflies honored in Montclair
Bobbi, the 9-year-old girl who had the police called on her for killing lanternflies on her street in Caldwell, was honored in Montclair. On Friday, Bobbi was honored at the Montclair Police Department by officers and state officials for her “community care taking.”. “It's important that she sees the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Yonkers Police detention officer touches inmate clothing, blacks out, administered Narcan
YONKERS – A Yonkers City Police detention officer had to be administered three doses of Narcan to revive her after she came in contact with an article of prisoner clothing in central booking at police headquarters on South Broadway. Police said it is presumed she was exposed to an...
Police: Man in custody for allegedly assaulting Sayreville student
Police say the incident happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School a little after 2:15 p.m. Thursday.
14-year-old boy stabbed in back on basketball court in the Bronx
A teenager was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in the back on a basketball court in the Bronx Friday.
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont after-school program director arrested
Daniel Butler, director of the Fullness of Joy Ministries Church, was arrested last month for sexual-related crimes against a 10-year-old girl who attended the organization’s after-school program, officials said. Butler, 41, of Elmont was charged with 1st degree rape, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. In...
News 12
Volunteer fire medic for Wantagh Fire Department says she was raped by 2 of her superiors
A volunteer fire medic for the Wantagh Fire Department says she was raped by two of her then-superiors. The plaintiff, a woman in her mid-20s, says she was invited to a captain's birthday party at the Wantagh firehouse in January 2022. She says the former captain and a chief encouraged...
talkofthesound.com
No Opioids Found in Vaping Student Given Narcan at New Rochelle High School, Police Say
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 12, 2023) — A widely reported story, based on a melodramatic statement by outgoing New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Jonathan P. Raymond, was a false alarm, according to New Rochelle Police investigators who determined the student did not have opioids in his or her system. In...
State trooper administered Narcan following possible exposure to opioids on Wantagh Parkway
Dr. Eugene Vortsman, with Northwell Health, isn't sure that the trooper's symptoms were from fentanyl exposure.
News 12
Police: Homeless man beaten in Bridgeport
Bridgeport police say homeless man was attacked on Fairfield Avenue. They say he had severe trauma to his face and the back of his head. The man is currently hospitalized in critical condition. There are reports of an argument that happened Wednesday night before EMS arrived. Police say a suspect...
