Yonkers, NY

YouTube Video Shows Attack on Student at Yonkers-Middle High School

Here’s the video that a student at Yonkers High School took on their cell phone on Jan. 6, which depicts an attack on one student by two other students. Very little additonal information has been released since the Jan. 6 release by the YPD which we reprint below.- Members...
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Police: At least 4 under arrest after Sayreville HS student assaulted

At least four men have been arrested following an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
PIX11

Teen stabbed at basketball court in the Bronx: NYPD

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) – A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the back at a basketball court in the Bronx Friday, police said. The stabbing happened near 890 Cauldwell Avenue in the Morrisania section just before 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. The teen was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.  The suspect is another […]
BRONX, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Elmont after-school program director arrested

Daniel Butler, director of the Fullness of Joy Ministries Church, was arrested last month for sexual-related crimes against a 10-year-old girl who attended the organization’s after-school program, officials said. Butler, 41, of Elmont was charged with 1st degree rape, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. In...
ELMONT, NY
News 12

Police: Homeless man beaten in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police say homeless man was attacked on Fairfield Avenue. They say he had severe trauma to his face and the back of his head. The man is currently hospitalized in critical condition. There are reports of an argument that happened Wednesday night before EMS arrived. Police say a suspect...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

