On Jan. 11, the Georgia Bulldogs came away on top of the Bulldogs of the West with a win over Mississippi State 58-50. Georgia’s SEC record rose to 2-1 with the victory. The best performance of the day came from senior guard Terry Roberts. Roberts led Georgia in points for the third straight game, with a final stat line of 16 points, three rebounds and three assists. Fifth-year center Braelen Bridges secured his second double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. In his 100th game, Bridges hit the milestone of 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds.

ATHENS, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO