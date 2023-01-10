Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Red and Black
Footsteps Award winners announced, honors legacy of UGA’s first African American students
The University of Georgia awarded the annual 2023 Footsteps Award to Richard Dunn and Xernona Thomas. The award recognizes graduates “following in the pioneering footsteps of Charlayne Hunter-Gault, Hamilton Holmes and Mary Frances Early, UGA’s first African American students,” according to a UGA press release. The honor...
Red and Black
Kirby Smart building lasting legacy at Georgia
In seven seasons, Kirby Smart has already become one of the most successful coaches in Georgia history. The Bulldogs are 81-15 since Smart took over and have won two national championships: 33-18 over Alabama in 2022 and 65-7 over TCU in 2023. When Smart was hired in 2015, he came...
Red and Black
Stetson Bennett to visit Raising Cane’s in Athens
University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett will be at Raising Cane’s on Baxter Street tomorrow, Jan. 12, at 11:30 a.m. to continue celebrating Georgia football’s win at the National Championship for the second year in a row. Bennett will be joined by Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd...
Red and Black
Bulldogs say goodbye to winningest senior class
Georgia’s second national championship victory in two years came with a bittersweet feeling. A number of players on the team were donning red and black for the last time in their college careers. Nolan Smith, Kenny McIntosh, Stetson Bennett, and other parts of the Bulldogs’ winningest senior class were among the numerous players who have been crucial to the team’s success.
Red and Black
Athens art ripped up in National Championship celebration
Pieces of Eric Leshinksky’s three-dimensional public art, entitled “Frequency,” were ripped up on Jan. 9, as people in downtown Athens celebrated the University of Georgia winning a back-to-back national championship. The 14-piece artwork, which was revealed on Dec. 8, features blue pipes that snake along Thomas Street...
Red and Black
Georgia wins defensive brawl against Mississippi State 58-50
On Jan. 11, the Georgia Bulldogs came away on top of the Bulldogs of the West with a win over Mississippi State 58-50. Georgia’s SEC record rose to 2-1 with the victory. The best performance of the day came from senior guard Terry Roberts. Roberts led Georgia in points for the third straight game, with a final stat line of 16 points, three rebounds and three assists. Fifth-year center Braelen Bridges secured his second double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. In his 100th game, Bridges hit the milestone of 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds.
Red and Black
VIDEO: Athens Reacts To Back-to-back National Championships Wins
Athenians react to UGA's national championship win. Kelly is the video desk editor at The Red & Black, where she leads the video desk and covers both Athens and UGA events. In her free time, she can be found reviewing films on Letterboxd.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Downtown Athens celebrates Georgia national championship win
University of Georgia fans celebrate the Bulldogs' national championship win against Texas Christian University on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, and into the early morning of Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, by flooding the streets of downtown Athens. The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 65-7, claiming the national championship title for the second year in a row.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Georgia Theatre hosts national championship watch party
Hundreds of Georgia Bulldog fans gathered at the Georgia Theatre to watch the University of Georgia play against Texas Christian University in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 65-7, claiming the national championship title for the second year in a row. (Photo/Katie Tucker ktucker@randb.com)
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence and more
Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence into yard. A man claiming to be a Georgia Power employee arrived at a Winterville residence on Jan. 3 claiming he had a work order for the property, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. According to the caller who reported the incident, the man had nothing on his clothing or identifying him as a Georgia Power employee.
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: Katana sword found in Brown Hall and more
A University of Georgia employee contacted the University of Georgia Police Department at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 3 about a Katana-style sword found in room 305 of Brown Hall, according to a report from UGAPD. The employee found the sword on top of a bed in the right side...
Red and Black
Where to see the National Championship trophy in Athens
The College Football Playoff National Championship trophy tour is starting this week, giving fans an opportunity to view the trophy in person. The tour includes two stops in Athens on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and Thursday, Jan. 12. The trophy will be on display at the Kroger located at 191 Alps...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: The B-52's close out farewell tour in Athens
New wave group The B-52's closed out their farewell tour entitled "The Final Tour Ever on Planet Earth" back where they started— in Athens, Georgia— on Tuesday night. The band performed to a sold out crowd at the Classic Center, after rescheduling the performance from November.
Red and Black
Full circle: The B-52s end their final tour at home in Athens
On Tuesday, Jan. 10, fans of the B-52s packed into the Classic Center Theatre in sequins, boas, glitter and wigs, dressed in every color of the rainbow. Both young and old, some had traveled minutes and others hours to see the “world’s greatest party band” end their Farewell Tour in the town where it all began.
Red and Black
Georgia Bulldogs celebration event to take place in Sanford Jan. 14. Here's how to get tickets
The University of Georgia Ticket Office announced Tuesday that the official Georgia Bulldogs national championship celebration will take place at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. Gates will open at noon, and tickets are complimentary. Students who requested tickets during the regular season may request one ticket...
Red and Black
Old Hull Road to reopen in Athens, traffic delays expected
Old Hull Road on the East Side will reopen in Athens on the morning of Jan. 11. Eastbound and westbound traffic on State Route 10 will be shifted to the new westbound bridge, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation press release. The traffic shift will take place from 7...
Red and Black
Athens restaurant roundup: Bar Bruno and Baddies open in Five Points, new coffee shop, and more
Students are back on campus after winter break, and new Athens restaurants are welcoming them back to the Classic City. Bar Bruno has recently entered the Five Points food scene. The restaurant is described as a wine and aperitivo-focused bar led by wine expert Greg Smolik and the team behind ZZ & Simones, according to their Instagram.
Red and Black
Athens weekend preview: Dolly Parton disco, blues rock, bridal show and more
The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes the Georgia Bridal Show, a Dolly Parton-inspired disco and plenty of live music. Friday, January 13. ROCK PUNK METAL SHOW. WHAT: Hear bands Velvet Willow, Way Past Cool and Here Be...
Comments / 0