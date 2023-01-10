ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirby Smart building lasting legacy at Georgia

In seven seasons, Kirby Smart has already become one of the most successful coaches in Georgia history. The Bulldogs are 81-15 since Smart took over and have won two national championships: 33-18 over Alabama in 2022 and 65-7 over TCU in 2023. When Smart was hired in 2015, he came...
Stetson Bennett to visit Raising Cane’s in Athens

University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett will be at Raising Cane’s on Baxter Street tomorrow, Jan. 12, at 11:30 a.m. to continue celebrating Georgia football’s win at the National Championship for the second year in a row. Bennett will be joined by Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd...
Bulldogs say goodbye to winningest senior class

Georgia’s second national championship victory in two years came with a bittersweet feeling. A number of players on the team were donning red and black for the last time in their college careers. Nolan Smith, Kenny McIntosh, Stetson Bennett, and other parts of the Bulldogs’ winningest senior class were among the numerous players who have been crucial to the team’s success.
Athens art ripped up in National Championship celebration

Pieces of Eric Leshinksky’s three-dimensional public art, entitled “Frequency,” were ripped up on Jan. 9, as people in downtown Athens celebrated the University of Georgia winning a back-to-back national championship. The 14-piece artwork, which was revealed on Dec. 8, features blue pipes that snake along Thomas Street...
Georgia wins defensive brawl against Mississippi State 58-50

On Jan. 11, the Georgia Bulldogs came away on top of the Bulldogs of the West with a win over Mississippi State 58-50. Georgia’s SEC record rose to 2-1 with the victory. The best performance of the day came from senior guard Terry Roberts. Roberts led Georgia in points for the third straight game, with a final stat line of 16 points, three rebounds and three assists. Fifth-year center Braelen Bridges secured his second double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. In his 100th game, Bridges hit the milestone of 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds.
PHOTOS: Downtown Athens celebrates Georgia national championship win

University of Georgia fans celebrate the Bulldogs' national championship win against Texas Christian University on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, and into the early morning of Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, by flooding the streets of downtown Athens. The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 65-7, claiming the national championship title for the second year in a row.
PHOTOS: Georgia Theatre hosts national championship watch party

Hundreds of Georgia Bulldog fans gathered at the Georgia Theatre to watch the University of Georgia play against Texas Christian University in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 65-7, claiming the national championship title for the second year in a row. (Photo/Katie Tucker ktucker@randb.com)
ACCPD blotter: Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence and more

Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence into yard. A man claiming to be a Georgia Power employee arrived at a Winterville residence on Jan. 3 claiming he had a work order for the property, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. According to the caller who reported the incident, the man had nothing on his clothing or identifying him as a Georgia Power employee.
UGAPD blotter: Katana sword found in Brown Hall and more

A University of Georgia employee contacted the University of Georgia Police Department at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 3 about a Katana-style sword found in room 305 of Brown Hall, according to a report from UGAPD. The employee found the sword on top of a bed in the right side...
Where to see the National Championship trophy in Athens

The College Football Playoff National Championship trophy tour is starting this week, giving fans an opportunity to view the trophy in person. The tour includes two stops in Athens on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and Thursday, Jan. 12. The trophy will be on display at the Kroger located at 191 Alps...
PHOTOS: The B-52's close out farewell tour in Athens

New wave group The B-52's closed out their farewell tour entitled "The Final Tour Ever on Planet Earth" back where they started— in Athens, Georgia— on Tuesday night. The band performed to a sold out crowd at the Classic Center, after rescheduling the performance from November.
Full circle: The B-52s end their final tour at home in Athens

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, fans of the B-52s packed into the Classic Center Theatre in sequins, boas, glitter and wigs, dressed in every color of the rainbow. Both young and old, some had traveled minutes and others hours to see the “world’s greatest party band” end their Farewell Tour in the town where it all began.
Old Hull Road to reopen in Athens, traffic delays expected

Old Hull Road on the East Side will reopen in Athens on the morning of Jan. 11. Eastbound and westbound traffic on State Route 10 will be shifted to the new westbound bridge, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation press release. The traffic shift will take place from 7...
