ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Head of Florida Democrats resigns after disastrous midterms

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UakzI_0k9oANje00

MIAMI — (AP) — The head of the Florida Democratic Party has resigned after a disastrous midterm election in the onetime battleground state. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection by a whopping 20 points and the GOP flipped two key counties, including the once-Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade.

In announcing his resignation, Manny Diaz, chair of the Florida Democrats, sent a long letter Monday to the state’s executive committee members complaining about a lack of resources, a lack of volunteers to knock on doors and a failure to present unified messaging.

“Historical investments never arrived, and a broken, unsustainable system was exposed,” Diaz wrote. “Although we started our effort earlier than in prior cycles, it was still too late. We were not able to afford necessary staffing or opening the desired number of offices. Those we did open were too late for community buy-in.”

The state Democratic Party did not immediately comment on Diaz’s complaints.

The crushing loss for Democrats has left them wondering how the state slipped away in a relatively short amount of time after President Barack Obama carried Florida twice. While the "red wave" did not come in the midterms nationally, the GOP delivered great results in Florida, building DeSantis' star power as a possible 2024 White House contender.

DeSantis, asked about Diaz’s resignation at a news conference in Bonita Springs on Tuesday, responded cheerfully, “There ain’t as many Democrats around as there used to be in the state of Florida, and we had something to do with that in November of 2022.”

The Democrats' troubles last year were particularly pronounced in Miami-Dade, the state’s most populous county and home to 1.5 million Latinos of voting age. In a county that Obama won a decade ago by 24 percentage points, DeSantis in November defeated his Democratic opponent, Charlie Crist, by more than 11.

Diaz, who served as chair of Florida Democrats for two years and is a former mayor of the city of Miami, said that volunteers “have become nearly extinct in Florida since Obama’s last campaign in 2012.”

“We have plenty of social media activists, not roll-up-your-sleeves volunteers. We communicate virtually, not personally,” he wrote.

The Florida Democratic Party has not received enough resources, Diaz said, adding that the national Democratic organization invested just 2% of the amount they contributed in 2018. He says national donors, even those based in Florida, don’t donate to the state party, and Republican statewide candidates outraised Democrats by more than $163 million.

The Democratic National Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Despite Democrats' poor results, Diaz contests the notion that Florida is now a red state.

“We have a history of extremely close elections. Floridians overwhelmingly adopted constitutional amendments that reflect our values,” he said, naming medical marijuana, felon voting restoration and a higher minimum wage as some examples of issues that resonate with voters.

Diaz said he was surprised the state party had a “hands-off approach” to messaging, leaving it up to each candidate. The state has a large Cuban American population that remains fiercely skeptical of leftist governments.

Former President Donald Trump courted Latino voters in the state by undoing Obama's Cuba engagement policy and sanctioning Latin-American socialist governments. He cast Democrats as leftists and anti-capitalists, contributing to the rightward shift.

Democrats in the state have struggled to defend themselves against the socialism label.

“No amount of hard work or resources can overcome a bad message, a message that fails to connect with people where they are," Diaz wrote. "The point of messaging is to win votes. You do that by not prompting ideological polarization."

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Touting his environmental ‘success,’ DeSantis is more con man than conservationist

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Maybe it’s because I’m from Florida, home to sooooo many slick talkers, but I love a good yarn about con artists. “The Sting,” “American Hustle,” “The Music Man” — the list of great grifter movies is a long one, including “The Grifters.” These stories show how some people can weave a magical spell with words […] The post Touting his environmental ‘success,’ DeSantis is more con man than conservationist appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Chris Sununu says Ron DeSantis ‘would do well’ in New Hampshire Primary

Sununu may run for President himself. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu isn’t ruling out his own run for the White House, but he acknowledges other Governors may have a path. Among those potential candidates in 2024 is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and on Wednesday Sununu acknowledged DeSantis could “do well” in New Hampshire, were he to run for the Republican Presidential nomination next year.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

EXPLAINER: List of states banning TikTok grows

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin and North Carolina have joined at least 22 other states in banning the popular social media app TikTok on state-owned devices, including Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana and South Dakota. Congress also recently banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices over bipartisan concerns about...
WISCONSIN STATE
iheart.com

Record Republican Advantage - Florida’s Voter Registration by Party

DEM: -111,320 (-1,177 last month) GOP: +201,790 (+28,468 last month) NPA/Other: +218,685 (+29,586 last month) The current breakout of registered voters looks like this... The Republican advantage relative to Democrats now stands at 356,212 voters – a shift in favor of Republicans totaling about 30,000 voters in the most recent month alone. For comparison's sake, Democrats held a 97,215-voter advantage in the 2020 Election Cycle for a remarkable shift of greater than 450 thousand voters in just two years. Also, at current pacing, it’s possible that by that by the 2024 election cycle NPA registrations could be threatening to overtake Democrats in the state. Notably, while republicans won all but five counties last November, there are thirteen of Florida’s 67 counties in which Democrats retain a registration advantage, including the TriCounty. In Palm Beach County specifically, the Democrat voter registration advantage has narrowed by 16,905 voters year over year – with Democrats holding an advantage of just over 104,000 voters.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Here’s What Florida Senator Rick Scott Told Me Today On WIOD

Newsmakers. Politicians. Celebrities. Evolution Of South Florida’s First News Off To Strong Start. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher MIAMI, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) — United States Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) joined me this morning on South Florida’s First News on NewsRadio 610 WIOD. A master of answering questions that weren’t actually being asked, Scott — […]
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

They Were Loving College. Then Ron DeSantis Got Involved.

When Gov. Ron DeSantis and his war on “woke” education took aim at the New College of Florida on Friday, Sam Sharf was surfing with friends an hour down the coast.Which is to say the 22-year-old sophomore was blissfully unaware that the small public liberal arts school she attended was the latest target in what could be the governor’s hate-fueled march to a Republican presidential nomination.That day, DeSantis announced the appointment of six new board members at the small Sarasota college, many of whom were ultra-conservative political players and academics. Sharf, a trans woman, said that she returned to shore—and...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that it has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word "squaw" from geographic names across the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Last Call for 1.9.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office says it received “bombshell” evidence that could prove “damning” for the Joe Biden administration in a lawsuit related to border security.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

15 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and cultures. One of the biggest perks about living in the state, however, is its affordability. Although big cities like Miami can be more expensive, there are plenty of options where seniors can enjoy the magical combination of low costs and high livability.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

The Role HOA’s Play in Florida’s Housing Affordability Challenges

The Role HOA’s Play in Florida’s Housing Affordability Challenges. Bottom Line: A quick search of Florida housing affordability nets greater than 116,000 news stories which have been written about the issue. It’s not a new issue and it’s not an issue that’s unique to Florida or South Florida specifically. It’s also not one with an easy fix. When it comes to housing affordability, or commonly the lack thereof in our state, the factor which matters most is supply vs demand. The bottom line is that Florida is and has been one of the top two destinations for relocations for over a decade – experiencing the fastest rise in population of any state since the 1980’s and last year when Florida was the fastest growing state on a rate basis. With that kind of sustained demand, it’s led to paying a premium to live here. No matter where here is. And speaking of here, there’s another immovable object for most which adds to Florida’s housing affordability challenges. Property insurance. It’s an oft discussed topic. It’s a topic which was addressed in two special state legislative sessions last year, most recently in December. And it is one in which if the litigation issue is truly fixed the average policy holder will see about $680 in annual relief. But there’s one which appears to be a huge factor and is seldom discussed. The role HOA’s play.
FLORIDA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

If you detest what DeSantis is doing to academic freedom in Florida, look no further than Hamline

Liberals are aghast at Gov. Ron DeSantis’s attacks on academic freedom in Florida’s public education system. He is placing sworn enemies of “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” (DEI) — the current term for the idealistic project of making America’s institutions not only progressive but actively antiracist — in positions of power over his state’s public colleges […] The post If you detest what DeSantis is doing to academic freedom in Florida, look no further than Hamline appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
221K+
Followers
152K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy