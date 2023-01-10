ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97X

Florida Man Used 87-Year-Old Woman To Mop Up Dog Urine

A man from Pensacola, Florida has been accused of using an 87-year-old woman as a mop to clean up dog urine, per an arrest report from police. 56-year-old Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker was arrested last Thursday and charged with elderly abuse. According to the arrest report, the incident, which was...
PENSACOLA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Attempted bank robber caught after leaving phone at bank, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) – An attempted bank robber in Florida was arrested after she left her phone at the bank, allowing police to learn her identity, officials said. According to the Pensacola Police Department, 51-year-old Resheca Marshall entered the bank with a note demanding more than $3,000 before...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

BCSO: Stolen car leads Baldwin deputies on chase from Causeway to Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began Thursday morning on the Causeway ended in Daphne in the area of U.S. 98 and Van Buren Street, authorities tell FOX10 News. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office initiated the pursuit after the stolen vehicle was spotted, the...
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola dentist back in jail after allegedly violating pre-trial release agreement

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola dentist accused of inappropriately touching patients is back in jail after allegedly violating his pre-trial release agreement. Charles Stamitoles was booked into Escambia County Jail just before noon on Wednesday. According to court documents filed on Jan. 3, Stamitoles failed to comply with his pretrial release agreement, which […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Police arrest woman for alleged attempted robbery at Synovus Bank on Bayou Blvd.

UPDATE: Pensacola police officers have arrested Rescheca Lynell Marshall, 51, in connection with the Tuesday attempted robbery of Synovus Bank. Officers said she is being charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and attempted grand theft. Marshall was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are investigating an […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Angry teen shoots up car with father inside

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An argument over respect for parents leads to an violent argument, then gunfire. The targets: a teenage boy’s mom and dad. That’s according to Mobile Police. According to investigators, 18-year-old Davion Roberts “mouthed off” to his mother almost a week ago. When Robert’s father objected,...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested on ‘several outstanding warrants,’ possibly involved in shots fired call: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man after he was possibly involved in a shots fired call. Officials said Trey Hendon, 30, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. Officers said they were on Wellington Street conducting an investigation when a vehicle of interest turned onto Bullen […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man accused in Wednesday stabbing

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 20-year-old Mobile man faces a second-degree assault charge in connection with a stabbing that resulted from an argument, police said. Sandarius Bradley is charged with second-degree assault. Officers responded to Extend-A-Suites at 33 E. I-65 Service Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Bradley allegedly stabbed the...
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Okaloosa manhunt ends with arrest of Crestview man

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A manhunt for a wanted Okaloosa County man ended Monday when the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) located and arrested him, the OCSO has announced. According to the OCSO, Joshua Colley, 29, of Crestview, the subject of an intense search Sunday, was tracked Monday...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy