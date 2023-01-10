Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Man Used 87-Year-Old Woman To Mop Up Dog Urine
A man from Pensacola, Florida has been accused of using an 87-year-old woman as a mop to clean up dog urine, per an arrest report from police. 56-year-old Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker was arrested last Thursday and charged with elderly abuse. According to the arrest report, the incident, which was...
Mysuncoast.com
Attempted bank robber caught after leaving phone at bank, police say
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) – An attempted bank robber in Florida was arrested after she left her phone at the bank, allowing police to learn her identity, officials said. According to the Pensacola Police Department, 51-year-old Resheca Marshall entered the bank with a note demanding more than $3,000 before...
Florida Man Seen On Camera In Woman’s Stolen White ‘Sperry Boots’ Accidentally Shoots Himself In The Leg
A Florida man, out of jail on bond on burglary charges, accidentally shot himself in the leg with a firearm stolen from one vehicle while in the act of breaking into a car at another home on January 4th. Investigators say that 28-year-old Justin McCall
WEAR
Woman arrested for October crash in Escambia County that killed 44-year-old bicyclist
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 59-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash in Escambia County in October that left a bicyclist dead. Rachelle Johnson, 59, of Lillian, Alabama, is charged with:. DUI manslaughter. hit-and-run DUI causing injury. She is being held in Escambia County Jail on $75,000 bond.
wdhn.com
Man wearing body armor attempts to pull gun on deputy, says Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Sheriff’s deputy searching for a kidnapping suspect ended up in a scuffle with a man who MCSO said was wearing heavy body armor and tried to pull a gun on the deputy, according to department officials. MCSO said they found a cache of guns and ammo in the man’s car and home.
WALA-TV FOX10
BCSO: Stolen car leads Baldwin deputies on chase from Causeway to Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began Thursday morning on the Causeway ended in Daphne in the area of U.S. 98 and Van Buren Street, authorities tell FOX10 News. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office initiated the pursuit after the stolen vehicle was spotted, the...
Pensacola dentist back in jail after allegedly violating pre-trial release agreement
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola dentist accused of inappropriately touching patients is back in jail after allegedly violating his pre-trial release agreement. Charles Stamitoles was booked into Escambia County Jail just before noon on Wednesday. According to court documents filed on Jan. 3, Stamitoles failed to comply with his pretrial release agreement, which […]
Pensacola Police arrest woman for alleged attempted robbery at Synovus Bank on Bayou Blvd.
UPDATE: Pensacola police officers have arrested Rescheca Lynell Marshall, 51, in connection with the Tuesday attempted robbery of Synovus Bank. Officers said she is being charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and attempted grand theft. Marshall was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are investigating an […]
Caregiver arrested for using 87-year-old as 'mop' to clean up dog urine
A Florida caregiver has been arrested on elderly abuse charges after allegedly dragging an 87-year-old woman on the floor to mop up dog urine.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Angry teen shoots up car with father inside
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An argument over respect for parents leads to an violent argument, then gunfire. The targets: a teenage boy’s mom and dad. That’s according to Mobile Police. According to investigators, 18-year-old Davion Roberts “mouthed off” to his mother almost a week ago. When Robert’s father objected,...
1 arrested in Pen Air ATM bank fraud scheme: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with bank fraud after allegedly running a bank fraud scheme at the Pen Air ATM on West Garden Street, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Tahier Lamar Harper, 21, was charged with two counts of bank fraud, three counts of uttering a forged instrument, grand […]
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
Man arrested on ‘several outstanding warrants,’ possibly involved in shots fired call: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man after he was possibly involved in a shots fired call. Officials said Trey Hendon, 30, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. Officers said they were on Wellington Street conducting an investigation when a vehicle of interest turned onto Bullen […]
Pensacola man sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder of Clarence Allard
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to life in prison for the March 2021 shooting death of Clarence Allard. On Jan. 5, 2023, Circuit Court Judge John Simon sentenced Anthony George Brown, II, to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections. An Escambia County jury found Brown guilty of second-degree murder on […]
Mobile Police looking for suspect after shots were fired in Toulminville community
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department responded to a shots fired call in a neighborhood off Stanton Road and Bullen Street Tuesday night. This is near the University Hospital. Officers spent an hour and a half investigating the area and securing the premises to actively find a suspect who reportedly fired a gun […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office seizes guns while searching for different suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office brought in quite an unexpected haul last week the sheriff’s office says a deputy was near Dauphin Island Parkway and Military Road when he saw the same type of car as a kidnapping suspect. When the deputy tried to run the license plate the driver took off.
Suspect in first Prichard homicide of 2023 in police custody: Police
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department have confirmed to WKRG that the man accused of murdering another man in Prichard is in police custody. Keenta Todd, 45, is accused by Prichard police of shooting and killing George Lavon Bush, 45, on Jan. 7, 2023. Police said this was their first homicide […]
WALA-TV FOX10
New Orleans man sentenced to life for Prichard murder captured on 911 call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A New Orleans man convicted of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head while she was on a 911 call will go to prison for life – but will have a chance for parole. A Mobile County Circuit Court jury in November found Terrance Martin, 33,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man accused in Wednesday stabbing
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 20-year-old Mobile man faces a second-degree assault charge in connection with a stabbing that resulted from an argument, police said. Sandarius Bradley is charged with second-degree assault. Officers responded to Extend-A-Suites at 33 E. I-65 Service Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Bradley allegedly stabbed the...
niceville.com
Okaloosa manhunt ends with arrest of Crestview man
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A manhunt for a wanted Okaloosa County man ended Monday when the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) located and arrested him, the OCSO has announced. According to the OCSO, Joshua Colley, 29, of Crestview, the subject of an intense search Sunday, was tracked Monday...
Comments / 1