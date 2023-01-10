ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

James
2d ago

N.O.P.D Is The Sorriest Department Of All Parishes Bring In The National Guards

9
 

WWL

Car thief who 'preys' at I-10 gas station wanted by Slidell police

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say one person is in custody and another is wanted following a string of car thefts at gas stations along Interstate 10. The Slidell Police Department said 20-year-old Frederick Price of Slidell was linked to ten different vehicle thefts from local gas stations and gyms in the city. Detectives have also identified 21-year-old Daurance McClendon as Price's accomplice. He is wanted on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL-AMFM

Slidell Gas station car thief captured

Slidell police says one man and an accomplice were serial car thieves, snatching vehicles as owners gassed up at local stations. SPD says the rash of thefts had been going on since September 2022 at stations along the I-10 Corridor.
SLIDELL, LA
iheart.com

VIDEO: New Orleans Man Fights Car Thief Using A Pot Of Gumbo

It may sound like a fake headline someone made up as a "Louisiana Man" joke, but this one really happened. According to the Daily Mail, a New Orleans man walked out on Christmas day to find someone stealing his car in broad daylight. He was carrying a pot of gumbo and wound up throwing it at the windshield. The thief tried to run him down, but the man jumped onto the hood and reached in through the sunroof to fight the man behind the wheel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD seeking suspect accused of multiple burglaries in the Eighth District

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with multiple burglaries in the Eighth District. The burglaries occurred on Dec. 30, in the 1000 block of St. Phillip Street, Dec.31, in the 1900 block of North Rampart Street, and Jan. 4, in the 1100 block of Dauphine Street.
fox8live.com

Massage parlor robbed at gunpoint; Hammond police release video of suspect

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Hammond massage parlor at gunpoint. The Hammond Police Dept. says that officers responded to calls of an armed robbery at Happy Feet Massage on West Church Street on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Employees there told police that a black male wearing a mask entered the business and threatened workers with a handgun until he was able to grab $300 cash from the clerk before exiting.
HAMMOND, LA
wgno.com

NOPD investigate one-handed porch pirate case

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest an accused porch pirate who has no left hand. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened a little before 3:00 in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Teens Arrested on Multiple Charges After a Chase in a Stolen Box Truck

Two Louisiana Teens Arrested on Multiple Charges After a Chase in a Stolen Box Truck. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – Two teenagers were arrested in Louisiana after they allegedly fled in a stolen box truck from the police; they were charged with various crimes including illegal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
WWL

WWL

