James
2d ago
N.O.P.D Is The Sorriest Department Of All Parishes Bring In The National Guards
Reply(1)
9
WDSU
New Orleans man creates sign for truck to deter car-breakins
NEW ORLEANS — Martin Schott has had his truck stolen and broken into three times in a matter of days. Schott says it costs $300 every time he has to get his window fixed so he knew he had to figure out a way to stop this from happening again.
Car thief who 'preys' at I-10 gas station wanted by Slidell police
SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say one person is in custody and another is wanted following a string of car thefts at gas stations along Interstate 10. The Slidell Police Department said 20-year-old Frederick Price of Slidell was linked to ten different vehicle thefts from local gas stations and gyms in the city. Detectives have also identified 21-year-old Daurance McClendon as Price's accomplice. He is wanted on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.
WWL-TV
Thieves who crashed truck into Tastee to steal ATM linked to another theft
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify two men who have been linked to a brazen ATM theft at a New Orleans donut shop as well as an attempt to steal another machine from a bank. The New Orleans Police Department said the two...
NOLA.com
Suspects crash stolen car in West Bank chase, carjack second vehicle: JPSO
Two suspects in a stolen car led authorities on a wild chase across the West Bank before crashing in Terrytown, leading one of the men to carjack a second vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The suspect in the carjacked vehicle fled from the crash scene...
WDSU
Slidell police report an attempting carjacking at Popeyes, police currently searching for the suspect
Slidell Police Department is currently searching for a suspect accused of attempting a carjacking. According to police, the suspect attempted to carjack someone in the parking of Popeyes on Gause Boulevard East. The police's newest canine, Archie, is hunting for the suspect as the suspect is believed to be on...
Slidell Gas station car thief captured
Slidell police says one man and an accomplice were serial car thieves, snatching vehicles as owners gassed up at local stations. SPD says the rash of thefts had been going on since September 2022 at stations along the I-10 Corridor.
JPSO police chase ends in crash on Terry Parkway, one suspect arrested
TERRYTOWN, La. — A police chase on the west bank of Jefferson Parish crossed parish lines and ended with a crash on Terry Parkway Thursday afternoon. According to JPSO spokesperson Capt. Jason Rivarde, the chase started when deputies were notified of a stolen car at the corner of Manhattan and LaPalco.
iheart.com
VIDEO: New Orleans Man Fights Car Thief Using A Pot Of Gumbo
It may sound like a fake headline someone made up as a "Louisiana Man" joke, but this one really happened. According to the Daily Mail, a New Orleans man walked out on Christmas day to find someone stealing his car in broad daylight. He was carrying a pot of gumbo and wound up throwing it at the windshield. The thief tried to run him down, but the man jumped onto the hood and reached in through the sunroof to fight the man behind the wheel.
WDSU
NOPD seeking suspect accused of multiple burglaries in the Eighth District
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with multiple burglaries in the Eighth District. The burglaries occurred on Dec. 30, in the 1000 block of St. Phillip Street, Dec.31, in the 1900 block of North Rampart Street, and Jan. 4, in the 1100 block of Dauphine Street.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing a vehicle and causing a police chase
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is currently investigating after two suspects stole a vehicle and caused a pursuit in Terrytown on Thursday. According to deputies, two suspects stole a vehicle and caused a chase in Plaquemines Parish, and the chase continued into Jefferson Parish. It has been reported that one of...
fox8live.com
Massage parlor robbed at gunpoint; Hammond police release video of suspect
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Hammond massage parlor at gunpoint. The Hammond Police Dept. says that officers responded to calls of an armed robbery at Happy Feet Massage on West Church Street on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Employees there told police that a black male wearing a mask entered the business and threatened workers with a handgun until he was able to grab $300 cash from the clerk before exiting.
Tastee will be closed for weeks after smash-and-grab ATM theft caught on camera
NEW ORLEANS — Security cameras captured the moment a group of thieves crashed into the Tastee Restaurant and donut shop on Esplanade Avenue Tuesday morning. It shows them ram a truck into the restaurant and leave with an ATM. The crash happened early around 4:30 a.m., according to NOPD,...
wgno.com
NOPD investigate one-handed porch pirate case
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest an accused porch pirate who has no left hand. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened a little before 3:00 in the...
fox8live.com
SWAT activated, resulting in arrest of Hammond man wanted for felony armed robbery and car theft
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police say that their SWAT team was activated Tuesday (Jan. 10) to arrest a Hammond man that was wanted on felony warrants for armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and car theft. Police say that Arthur “Wooda” Robinson, 28, was arrested at his Hammond...
WDSU
New Orleans activist urges residents to invest in lockboxes for guns amid car break-ins
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans is seeing an increase in car break-ins, and tourists and locals alike are finding themselves victims. Justin Brown, a community activist with Empower You NOLA, said the criminals committing these break-ins don't want purses or electronics. They want guns and mainly target pick-up trucks.
Man in CBD wanted after stabbing on Carondelet Street
It is not know if the victim went to the hospital for treatment.
Two Louisiana Teens Arrested on Multiple Charges After a Chase in a Stolen Box Truck
Two Louisiana Teens Arrested on Multiple Charges After a Chase in a Stolen Box Truck. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – Two teenagers were arrested in Louisiana after they allegedly fled in a stolen box truck from the police; they were charged with various crimes including illegal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish work crew witnessed woman's grisly slaying
The authorities who spent hours looking for Sara Torello began their search after members of a Jefferson Parish work crew saw the 32-year-old woman viciously stabbed in the head, neck and chest as she sat behind the wheel of a nearby car. The crew was setting up to do work...
New Orleans finally goes a day without a shooting
It took eleven days, but New Orleans finally went an entire day without any reported shootings in the city in 2023. NOPD reports show that from just after 4:00pm on Tuesday, January 10th, until at least 7:00am…
Laplace man arrested in suspected drug overdose of a 1-year-old baby, sheriff says
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — A LaPlace man was arrested last week for the suspected drug overdose of a 1-year-old baby in his care. According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, last Thursday deputies were called to a LaPlace hospital in reference to a possible overdose of a child.
