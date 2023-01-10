Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney CEO Bob Iger Announces NEW Employee Rules
Since Bob Iger’s sudden return to the Walt Disney Company, many have been eagerly watching to see what BIG changes may be put into place. We’ve shared a full post of EVERY change that has taken place since Iger took over, and we know that organizational and operating changes are expected to be implemented as a result of Iger’s return. But now certain employees will feel the impact of another Iger-implemented change.
Bob Ross´s business partners did not have Happy Little Accidents; they exploited him and took the rights to his name.
Bob Ross has become an international internet sensation. Bob Ross hosted The Joy of Painting, which aired on PBS from 1983-1994. However, his life wasn't full of happy accidents, as he describes in his paintings. There is much more to the life and story of Bob Ross.
The pandemic intensified the childcare crisis—and it could be a permanent and expensive problem for working parents
Pandemic-related closures, stricter illness protocols, and a tripledemic have made childcare options unstable for many working parents. That means many have to take time off of work—a lot of it unpaid.
macaronikid.com
5 Reasons Your Family Should Consider Hosting with Au Pair in America
Do you ever feel like there aren’t enough hours in the day? As parents, our days are often filled with juggling family commitments, household responsibilities, and work obligations. That’s where Au Pair in America can save the day! Hosting an au pair can help take a load off your plate, so you can focus on what matters most to you.
msn.com
Girl Guides of Canada announces name change of 'Brownies' branch to be more 'inclusive' for young girls
The Girl Guides of Canada scouting organization has officially announced a new name for its "Brownies" branch, renaming the group in an effort to become more "inclusive" after some raised concerns about the name being offensive. The organization announced Wednesday it would officially change the "Brownies" name to "Embers" in...
macaronikid.com
Find out what the kids thought of Koochikoo Lollipops
We tasted and here is what the kids (and adults) thought about these new Koochikoo lollipops-the world’s first organic, no sugar, non-GMO, vegan and gluten free candies! We started off with the lemon drops, then the peppermint lime drops but once we got to the 4 different flavors of lollipops, they were loving them!
whszephyr.com
Why are Teens Maturing too Fast?
Why are teens maturing too fast? How is it affecting teens? I think it’s because the rise of social media and influencers are setting the standard for teens everywhere. TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and online social media are making children mature much faster than other generations. I have talked to some sources to say what do they think about Internet pressure to mature/ grow up too fast.
Comments / 0