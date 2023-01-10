Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Limor Suss shares Jan-new-ary essentials
Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Jan-new-ary essentials. Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash and Nourishing & Hydrating Body Lotion, both with Hyaluronic Acid, are must-haves as you update your winter routine. The new Secret Weightless Dry Spray provides 48-hours of sweat and odor protection and is available at retailers nationwide.
CBS Austin
CES 2023- Sneak Peek with Mario Armstrong, Digital Lifestyle Expert
The hottest consumer electronics and technology are being unveiled at CES 2023 in Las Vegas! Digital Lifestyle Expert-- and our friend-- Mario Armstrong is right in the middle of it all to give us a sneak peek at some of the exciting products headed our way. Follow us on Instagram...
CBS Austin
'Pickleball Is Life' is the first book of its kind, Chelsey chats with author Erin McHugh
It's the fastest growing sport in America with people of all athletic abilities playing, and some even say it's become an obsession-- we're talking about pickleball. Erin McHugh, Author of "Pickleball is Life: The Complete Guide to Feeding your Obsession" tells us more about this super popular sport. Follow us...
CBS Austin
Estate planning mistakes made by celebrities so you can avoid them yourself
When planning for your family's future it can feel a little daunting, so that's why you need a pro to help navigate the process because even the rich and famous have made mistakes when preparing their estate! Today, Attorney John Levy shares some mistakes celebrities have made, so you can avoid them yourself!
King Cake Recipes for Louisiana Home Chefs This Mardi Gras
Now that King Cake season has officially begun, we know that Louisiana residents are all out on the prowl, looking for the best king cakes around. But, you don't have to go and shell out a lot of money if you can find a recipe to make your own. The problem is the baking - it's time-consuming, very involved, and some folks don't want to bother with it.
msn.com
44 Slow Cooker Recipes with 4 Ingredients or Less
No matter what time of year it is, my slow cooker is always my best friend. I only started using it a couple of years ago and instantly fell in love. (I know, what was I thinking?) Since then, it's become a huge time saver and what's more, the food is delish! With about 5 million other things to squeeze into a day, why not making cooking a little easier? I've scoured the web and leaned on some of my blogging buddies to come up with this fabulous big list of 44 slow cooker recipes with 4 ingredients or less! Please do note, that I do not take credit for creating the recipes, unless they are on my blog. I am simply linking to recipes for your convenience and hopefully enjoyment 😉
CBS Austin
What's in season at the Texas Farmers' Market right now and new recipes to try!
Fresh produce straight from farm to... studio! Julia Keim, Director of Marketing with Texas Farmers Market, is here to show us how to make a seasonal dish and share what's new in 2023. A lot of people actually don’t know how to cook with Swiss chard, so Julia is sharing...
CBS Austin
Austin Shakespeare invites you to their staged reading, "Master Harold and The Boys."
Austin Shakespeare invites you to their upcoming staged reading of South African playwright Athol Fugard’s humorous and stirring “Master Harold ... and The Boys." Actor Marc Pouhé is here to tell us more about the show. Catch “Master Harold ... and The Boys January 13 – 15...
CBS Austin
New Year, New you, don't forget about creating new spaces
If you're striving for a new year and new you, you might want to tackle organization projects around the home. The good news is you don't have to do it alone. Your friendly organizing pros from Tidy Techs are ready to help. Manny Muro, Owner of Tidy Techs professional organizing is here to tell us more.
55 Slider Recipes for the Super Bowl That Prove Everything’s Better Bite-Size
These sammies might be small but they’re major party-pleasers. Here, 55 slider recipes for your next gathering that will disappear in seconds.
CBS Austin
'Ghosts' is back with a new episode tonight, check out Trevor's interview with Joe Wiseman
This past December, CBS hit comedy, "Ghosts" saw 7 million viewers for their 2 part holiday episode. Now "Ghosts" is back with an all new episode tonight. Last October at Austin Film Festival, Trevor got to chat with co-showrunner Joe Wiseman at the Austin Club, which has its own haunted history. Take a look at what makes this frighteningly-funny show so successful.
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Nova and Willow
This Wednesday Friendsday is a double dose of furry fun with 2 sisters who had an uphill medical journey, but thanks to Critical Kitten Care Fund and Firehouse Animal Health Centers they are both doing better. Now the goal is to find Willow and Nova a family they can cuddle with forever.
One Green Planet
From Atole De Elote to Caramelized Broccoli: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!
Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes includes mousse bars and broccoli so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
One Green Planet
Caramelized Broccoli [Vegan]
1 bunch broccoli, stems peeled and each head cut into quarters, lengthwise. Add 1 tablespoon oil to a wide pan and heat to medium-high. Add broccoli in one layer and cook for 5-7 minutes on each side until slightly browned. Halfway through, add the garlic to pan and brown. Mix...
TODAY.com
Thai green curry and Jamaican bread pudding bring the flavor to Veganuary
Chef, model and host of "The Black Vegan Cooking Show" on YouTube, Charlise Rookwood (aka VeganSoulicious) is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share some of her Veganuary inspiration — Thai green curry with eggplant and Jamaican bread pudding — two recipes that deliver big on flavor and soul-satisfication.
