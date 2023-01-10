No matter what time of year it is, my slow cooker is always my best friend. I only started using it a couple of years ago and instantly fell in love. (I know, what was I thinking?) Since then, it's become a huge time saver and what's more, the food is delish! With about 5 million other things to squeeze into a day, why not making cooking a little easier? I've scoured the web and leaned on some of my blogging buddies to come up with this fabulous big list of 44 slow cooker recipes with 4 ingredients or less! Please do note, that I do not take credit for creating the recipes, unless they are on my blog. I am simply linking to recipes for your convenience and hopefully enjoyment 😉

