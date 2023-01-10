ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

KXAN

Taylor murder suspect arrested following December shooting

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN)– A woman was arrested in connection with a deadly December shooting in Taylor, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals. Esmerelda Alderete, 19, was identified as the suspect and was arrested Dec. 21, according to the officials. Just after 7 p.m., Dec. 12, 2022,...
TAYLOR, TX
CBS Austin

Pedestrian fatally injured in early morning hit-and-run in SE Austin

Police say a pedestrian was fatally injured early Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened in the 2000 block of East Oltorf Street, near the intersection with Burton Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 2 a.m. Investigators...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Man stabbed overnight in downtown Austin near 6th Street

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened overnight in downtown's entertainment district. Police say officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the 400 block of East 6th Street just after 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rundberg Lane

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a driver that allegedly hit a pedestrian in the early hours of Dec. 31. APD said on Saturday, Dec. 31, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of East Rundberg Lane. The pedestrian, 58-year-old Lloyd P. Goodnoe, was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD searching for vehicle from SE Austin fatal hit-and-run

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle from a fatal hit-and-run last year in Southeast Austin. It happened Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the East Oltorf Street and I-35 intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:20 p.m. Investigators believe 76-year-old...
AUSTIN, TX

