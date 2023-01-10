Read full article on original website
KXAN
Taylor murder suspect arrested following December shooting
TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN)– A woman was arrested in connection with a deadly December shooting in Taylor, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals. Esmerelda Alderete, 19, was identified as the suspect and was arrested Dec. 21, according to the officials. Just after 7 p.m., Dec. 12, 2022,...
fox7austin.com
Family of young Austin mother killed in road rage attack asks for help identifying shooter
AUSTIN, Texas - The family of a young mother gunned down in a road rage incident with three children in her car is asking the public for help identifying her killer. 22-year-old Elizabeth Lopez was fatally shot in the head while driving on East Stassney Lane Friday night. Austin Police believe the shooter’s motive was road rage.
CBS Austin
Family of woman killed in apparent road rage shooting on Stassney Lane speaks out
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of a woman found dead in her car in South Austin Friday night is speaking out to CBS Austin. Police say Elizabeth Lopez, 22, was killed in an apparent road rage shooting along East Stassney Lane near South Congress Friday night. “She was an...
APD investigated call in downtown Austin near Travis County courthouse
The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in downtown Austin Thursday morning.
APD says woman in south Austin homicide may be victim of road rage
A woman who was found shot in south Austin last week may have been the victim of a road rage incident, the Austin Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.
CBS Austin
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
Cedar Park man sentenced to 45 years for girlfriend’s murder
Samuel Byrd, 35, pled guilty in November and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.
1 injured in overnight stabbing off 6th Street
The Austin Police Department said a person was injured after a stabbing in downtown Austin early Wednesday morning.
Murder charge lessened to manslaughter, Austin man to serve 17 years in state prison
In November, a jury convicted a man of manslaughter related to a fatal September 2020 stabbing in southeast Austin.
CBS Austin
Pedestrian fatally injured in early morning hit-and-run in SE Austin
Police say a pedestrian was fatally injured early Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened in the 2000 block of East Oltorf Street, near the intersection with Burton Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 2 a.m. Investigators...
CBS Austin
APD: Man stabbed overnight in downtown Austin near 6th Street
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened overnight in downtown's entertainment district. Police say officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the 400 block of East 6th Street just after 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds.
APD ID’s man killed in north Austin crash late last year
The crash marked Austin's 115th fatal crash of 2022, with 121 crash fatalities last year.
CBS Austin
APD seeks info on vehicle from North Austin hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
Police are asking for the public's help for any information on a vehicle from a hit-and-run in North Austin that fatally injured a pedestrian. The collision happened Saturday Dec. 31, in 100 block of East Rundberg Lane, just west of the intersection with Interstate 35. The Austin Police Department says...
Austin police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rundberg Lane
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a driver that allegedly hit a pedestrian in the early hours of Dec. 31. APD said on Saturday, Dec. 31, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of East Rundberg Lane. The pedestrian, 58-year-old Lloyd P. Goodnoe, was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.
CBS Austin
Hays County Crime Stoppers, Kyle PD searching for armed robbery suspects
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays County Crime Stoppers and the Kyle Police Department seek the community's help in identifying suspects of an armed robbery over the weekend. Authorities say it happened on Sunday, January 8 at the Ross store located at 5086 Kyle Center Drive in Kyle. Police say...
Fentanyl overdose suspected in death of 14-year-old Hays CISD student
If confirmed, it would be the district's fifth fentanyl death since July.
1 arrested after deadly 2-vehicle crash in southeast Austin
One person was arrested after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Austin left one person dead on New Year's Day, the Austin Police Department said in a news release.
CBS Austin
APD searching for vehicle from SE Austin fatal hit-and-run
Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle from a fatal hit-and-run last year in Southeast Austin. It happened Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the East Oltorf Street and I-35 intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:20 p.m. Investigators believe 76-year-old...
14-year-old dies in apparent overdose, City of San Marcos confirms
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the home was in the Blanco Gardens neighborhood. The story has been updated to reflect the home is in the Blanco Vista neighborhood. A 14-year-old is dead after what City of San Marcos officials are...
KWTX
Temple Police need help identifying suspects in Academy Sports robbery, assault of employee
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a trio of suspects in a robbery at Academy Sports on New Year’s Day. “They were seen attempting to leave with a shopping cart full of unpaid merchandise,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “When confronted...
