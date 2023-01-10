Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
The most iconic boxing moments of 2022
As always, the boxing world provided us with some masterful and magical examples of pugilism throughout the calendar year. Whether it was huge shocks, jaw-dropping knockouts or blistering back-and-forth action, boxing delivered yet again. Whether it was the completion of one of the greatest trilogies of the last two decades,...
BoxingNews24.com
Paulie Malignaggi questions Ryan Garcia’s “mentality” for Gervonta Davis fight
By Huck Allen: Paulie Malignaggi isn’t quite sure about Ryan Garcia’s mentality going into what could be a grueling fight where he’d need to get in the trenches to defeat Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in their proposed fight in April. Malignaggi says he’s only seen the...
BoxingNews24.com
Conor Benn wants Tank Davis, Chris Eubank Jr or Pacquiao next
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says Conor Benn wants to immediately jump into a big mega-fight against Chris Eubank Jr, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, Manny Pacquiao, or Kell Brook when he returns to the ring after the investigation is done by the WBC, and the BBB of C. It’s...
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather CEO calls ‘superior’ Eddie Hearn ‘racist’ for Tank views
Eddie Hearn has again faced the wrath of Mayweather Promotions boss Leonard Ellerbe after another storm brewed over boxing. Hearn put his foot in his mouth this week and got a direct response to his comments from Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis for his trouble. The Matchroom boss is...
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis could be 31 and at welterweight in his next fight
Gervonta Davis is facing up to three years in prison and could be 31 years of age and a welterweight when he fights again. That’s the real situation standing in front of the Pay Per View superstar as he attempts to rush through a fight with Ryan Garcia. The...
With his next fight at junior middleweight, is this the end of Errol Spence Jr. as a welterweight?
Errol Spence Jr. is moving up in weight. Will we ever see him fight Terence Crawford? Mike Coppinger answers this question and more.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Says Joshua Return ‘Targeted’ for April 1 in London, Will Train in US
Anthony Joshua appears to be on the brink of making the biggest training change of his career ahead of his return to the ring. The former heavyweight champion from London is expected to start his training camp for his next fight in the United States, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith To Be Streamed By DAZN in U.S., Other Countries
DAZN have announced that it will broadcast the all-British dust up, Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith, Saturday, January 21st, from BOXXER in association with Wasserman Boxing, Live from AO Arena in Manchester. The event will be available to all DAZN subscribers in the US, Canada, DACH and Japan. Chris...
MMAmania.com
Diego Sanchez medically cleared to compete, fights Austin Trout at BKFC ‘KnuckleMania 3’
Diego Sanchez has been medically cleared to compete. New Mexico Athletic Commission voted 3-1 to allow the UFC welterweight veteran to compete against former WBA boxing champion Austin Trout as part of the upcoming BKFC: “KnuckleMania 3” bareknuckle event on Feb. 17 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque. I...
Sporting News
Dana White status as UFC President: Tracking latest rumors, news following slap incident with wife
Outside of coverage from media outlets, there hasn’t been much pushback from major platforms against UFC President Dana White following a physical altercation with his wife in December. That is, until now. In a letter released to Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel, the California Legislative Women’s Caucus has called for...
Sporting News
Will Vince McMahon sell WWE? Latest news including Saudi Arabia rumors, potential buyers, & more
Vince McMahon brought himself back to power in WWE, and just a few days later, the company has been on buyer watch. The pro wrestling world was in shock late Tuesday night when rumors were swirling that WWE was set to be sold. However, an immediate sale is not guaranteed, for now, per Ariel Helwani.
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk edges closer as IBF removes mandatory challenger
In a boost to the chances of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fighting one another to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion, the IBF has rescinded its order for the Ukrainian to face Filip Hrgovic.The IBF recently ordered Usyk to defend the organisation’s title against Hrgovic, the mandatory challenger to the belt. As a result, Usyk, who also holds the WBA, WBO and IBO titles, would have had to delay a bout with WBC champion Fury or face the Briton without the IBF belt on the line – meaning the winner would not achieve undisputed status.Now, however, the IBF has...
sportszion.com
Michael Bisping skeptical about Jake Paul moving into MMA
There have been skeptics of YouTube star Jake Paul’s decision to enter the world of mixed martial arts ever since he announced his joining the Professional Fighters League. Michael Bisping has spoken out critically about Paul’s transition from boxer to MMA fighter. Jake Paul made his debut in...
Anthony Joshua NOT contracted to fight Demsey McKean but Aussie still an option for April 1
EXCLUSIVE: McKean has been linked with a fight against Joshua this week but admits no contracts have been signed. The Australian is still waiting for official confirmation.
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin Ready and Willing To Face Anthony Joshua in April, Says Salita
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is ready and willing to face two-time world champion Anthony Joshua on the proposed date of April 1. Wallin, among others, are under consideration to face Joshua in his comeback fight. Some outlets believe Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean is the frontrunner to face Joshua in his...
worldboxingnews.net
Welterweight belts set to split as Spence vs Crawford dies a death
Errol Spence Jr. is on the verge of leaving his welterweight titles behind to move up in weight after a battle with Terence Crawford completely fell apart. Spence vs Crawford died a death after the World Boxing Council confirmed Keith Thurman would square off against their 147-pound belt holder. However,...
Boxing Scene
Demsey McKean Confident He Will Topple Anthony Joshua if Deal is Finalized
According to reports, Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean is a frontrunner to collide with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua. McKean has confirmed that he's under consideration to face Joshua, who is slated to return to the ring in April. Joshua will attempt to recover after suffering back to back decision...
Sources: Errol Spence, Keith Thurman finalizing junior middleweight fight
Errol Spence and Keith Thurman are finalizing a deal for a PBC on PPV fight that is expected to take place in April, sources told ESPN.
Oleksandr Usyk teases Tyson Fury over ‘middleweight’ jibes as undisputed clash draws nearer
Oleksandr Usyk has teased Tyson Fury over the Briton’s repeated taunts that the Ukrainian is a ‘middleweight’, as the pair’s undisputed heavyweight title fight draws nearer.Fury’s promoter Frank Warren said this week that a bout between the “Gypsy King”, who holds the WBC belt, and unified champion Usyk is on track for March.And Usyk, taking to Twitter to provide an update on his weight ahead of the planned contest, posted a photo of himself in swimming trunks beside a pool, showing off a slimmed-down physique on Tuesday (10 January).“The Middleweight is here!” Usyk wrote. “Where are you Belly? @Tyson_Fury.”Usyk,...
