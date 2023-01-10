In a boost to the chances of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fighting one another to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion, the IBF has rescinded its order for the Ukrainian to face Filip Hrgovic.The IBF recently ordered Usyk to defend the organisation’s title against Hrgovic, the mandatory challenger to the belt. As a result, Usyk, who also holds the WBA, WBO and IBO titles, would have had to delay a bout with WBC champion Fury or face the Briton without the IBF belt on the line – meaning the winner would not achieve undisputed status.Now, however, the IBF has...

2 DAYS AGO