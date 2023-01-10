ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

worldboxingnews.net

The most iconic boxing moments of 2022

As always, the boxing world provided us with some masterful and magical examples of pugilism throughout the calendar year. Whether it was huge shocks, jaw-dropping knockouts or blistering back-and-forth action, boxing delivered yet again. Whether it was the completion of one of the greatest trilogies of the last two decades,...
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn wants Tank Davis, Chris Eubank Jr or Pacquiao next

By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says Conor Benn wants to immediately jump into a big mega-fight against Chris Eubank Jr, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, Manny Pacquiao, or Kell Brook when he returns to the ring after the investigation is done by the WBC, and the BBB of C. It’s...
worldboxingnews.net

Mayweather CEO calls ‘superior’ Eddie Hearn ‘racist’ for Tank views

Eddie Hearn has again faced the wrath of Mayweather Promotions boss Leonard Ellerbe after another storm brewed over boxing. Hearn put his foot in his mouth this week and got a direct response to his comments from Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis for his trouble. The Matchroom boss is...
Boxing Scene

Hearn Says Joshua Return ‘Targeted’ for April 1 in London, Will Train in US

Anthony Joshua appears to be on the brink of making the biggest training change of his career ahead of his return to the ring. The former heavyweight champion from London is expected to start his training camp for his next fight in the United States, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.
Boxing Scene

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith To Be Streamed By DAZN in U.S., Other Countries

DAZN have announced that it will broadcast the all-British dust up, Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith, Saturday, January 21st, from BOXXER in association with Wasserman Boxing, Live from AO Arena in Manchester. The event will be available to all DAZN subscribers in the US, Canada, DACH and Japan. Chris...
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk edges closer as IBF removes mandatory challenger

In a boost to the chances of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fighting one another to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion, the IBF has rescinded its order for the Ukrainian to face Filip Hrgovic.The IBF recently ordered Usyk to defend the organisation’s title against Hrgovic, the mandatory challenger to the belt. As a result, Usyk, who also holds the WBA, WBO and IBO titles, would have had to delay a bout with WBC champion Fury or face the Briton without the IBF belt on the line – meaning the winner would not achieve undisputed status.Now, however, the IBF has...
sportszion.com

Michael Bisping skeptical about Jake Paul moving into MMA

There have been skeptics of YouTube star Jake Paul’s decision to enter the world of mixed martial arts ever since he announced his joining the Professional Fighters League. Michael Bisping has spoken out critically about Paul’s transition from boxer to MMA fighter. Jake Paul made his debut in...
Boxing Scene

Otto Wallin Ready and Willing To Face Anthony Joshua in April, Says Salita

Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is ready and willing to face two-time world champion Anthony Joshua on the proposed date of April 1. Wallin, among others, are under consideration to face Joshua in his comeback fight. Some outlets believe Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean is the frontrunner to face Joshua in his...
worldboxingnews.net

Welterweight belts set to split as Spence vs Crawford dies a death

Errol Spence Jr. is on the verge of leaving his welterweight titles behind to move up in weight after a battle with Terence Crawford completely fell apart. Spence vs Crawford died a death after the World Boxing Council confirmed Keith Thurman would square off against their 147-pound belt holder. However,...
Boxing Scene

Demsey McKean Confident He Will Topple Anthony Joshua if Deal is Finalized

According to reports, Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean is a frontrunner to collide with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua. McKean has confirmed that he's under consideration to face Joshua, who is slated to return to the ring in April. Joshua will attempt to recover after suffering back to back decision...
The Independent

Oleksandr Usyk teases Tyson Fury over ‘middleweight’ jibes as undisputed clash draws nearer

Oleksandr Usyk has teased Tyson Fury over the Briton’s repeated taunts that the Ukrainian is a ‘middleweight’, as the pair’s undisputed heavyweight title fight draws nearer.Fury’s promoter Frank Warren said this week that a bout between the “Gypsy King”, who holds the WBC belt, and unified champion Usyk is on track for March.And Usyk, taking to Twitter to provide an update on his weight ahead of the planned contest, posted a photo of himself in swimming trunks beside a pool, showing off a slimmed-down physique on Tuesday (10 January).“The Middleweight is here!” Usyk wrote. “Where are you Belly? @Tyson_Fury.”Usyk,...

