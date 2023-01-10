Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
Dallas school district receives $5 million from Foundation that has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: January 13-15
January 13, 7:30 p.m. | Will Rogers Auditorium, Fort Worth. Nineties country crooners John Michael Montgomery and Deana Carter will play as part of the 23-day Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Montgomery is known for buckle polishers like “I Love the Way You Love Me;” Carter for the ode to young love and Boone’s Farm (possibly), “Strawberry Wine.” Get tickets here.
papercitymag.com
Tim Love’s New Fort Worth Music Festival Rolls Out Major Fun — Who’s Performing, How to Get Tickets and More
A recent concert showcased Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall, one of the venues for the new Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference. More details are emerging about the inaugural Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference that chef Tim Love is bringing to the Stockyards this spring. While the conference is for pros and aspiring pros in the music industry, there will also be plenty of music for everyone from March 1 through March 4. In fact, Fort Worth’s newest music festival will feature more than 30 bands and artists — spread out across seven stages.
keranews.org
Stained glass crafting is making a comeback, and you can take classes here in North Texas
We all grew up hearing: be careful, don't break the glass. But you can get over that, said David Kittrell. "There are several voices that are in your head telling you, don't mess with the glass, you'll break it." Kittrell is part owner of Kittrell Riffkind, a stained glass company...
fwtx.com
Stock Show and Rodeo Events Guide
It’s that time of year again when we all have a need to get in touch with our inner cowboy. Of course, this doesn’t apply to any real cowboys or cowgirls reading this article. But for the local few who like to adorn themselves in western wear for the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, the time to get your boots on is just a few days away.
New 'kids-themed' Universal Studios park to open in North Texas
The new kids-themed park set to open in Frisco will be about "one-fourth the size of Universal's main theme parks," officials said.
Pretty Woman: The Musical Tickets on Sale Now
Dallas-Fort Worth, TX (January 4, 2023) – Broadway Dallas, Broadway Across America, and Performing Arts Fort Worth announced today that PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is making its North Texas premiere and tickets are on sale now. The Broadway musical will play Dallas’ Music Hall at Fair Park from January 24 – February 5, 2023 as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas. The tour will then head to Fort Worth to play Bass Performance Hall from February 7-12, 2023 as part of the Broadway at the Bass Series presented by PNC Bank.
Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut
A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
papercitymag.com
3 Buzzy Bar Openings to Look Forward to in Dallas
Tiny Spots for Martinis, Negronis, and Oysters This Spring. 2022 welcomed a few fantastic local haunts — particularly Clifton Club, Double D’s, and the city’s very first vermouth bar in Branca Room. The Dallas bar scene momentum continues with a slew of buzzy new openings this spring. Here’s a bit about them.
Here are 5 businesses to watch in Historic Downtown McKinney
The Horse's Axe is an ax-throwing venue set to open downtown in 2023. (Courtesy The Horse's Axe) Here are five businesses that are coming soon or are now open on the Historic Downtown McKinney square. Collective Coffee, which will be located at 301 W. Louisiana St., Unit 102, is a...
papercitymag.com
The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Returns For Its Big Kickoff Weekend With Some Major Changes
Ariat is now a major partner of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is preparing for its big kickoff at Dickies Arena this weekend. The annual ritual which brings true cowboys and cowgirls to Cowtown, along with top names in the rodeo world, livestock breeders and dedicated FFA students fluffing, grooming and ultimately auctioning off their prize cattle, goats and pigs.
Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — The North Texas region is still feeling the TCU loss from Monday night but is moving forward to next Monday’s Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff game, and to get in the spirit, someone right outside Dallas-Fort Worth won some serious lottery money. The Texas Lottery reports...
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
papercitymag.com
Classic Chicago Subs, Semi-Private Clubs, and the Billionaire-Funded Arrival of Catch in Texas
The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.
csengineermag.com
McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
CandysDirt.com
Villa Munger Brings a Rare Condo Opportunity to Buyers in a Historic Neighborhood
This Spanish Mission Revival condo is in the Munger Place historic neighborhood and is a rarity on many levels. It was originally built as an investment property in 1910 by entrepreneur T.A. Manning. Manning founded the largest insurance company in Texas, the Southwestern Fire and Casualty Co. In 1905, Munger...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Dallas Area
When you think of Texas, it is easy to picture desert and scrublands with no water in sight. However, Texas actually has more water than you think. The enormous state is home to over 7,000 lakes and reservoirs! And over a dozen of those lakes are located close to Dallas.
dallasexpress.com
Best Small Towns to Visit Near Dallas
While the Dallas-Fort Worth region is one of the largest city communities in the country, there are also plenty of nearby small towns offering a quiet escape. Travel Awaits compiled the top seven small towns near Dallas, all within just a three-hour drive of the city. These towns include Canton,...
Dallas-based Southwest offering select flights for as low as $49 one-way
What do you have planned for the new year? Maybe you should use the new year to travel more?
Comments / 0