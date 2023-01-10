ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: January 13-15

January 13, 7:30 p.m. | Will Rogers Auditorium, Fort Worth. Nineties country crooners John Michael Montgomery and Deana Carter will play as part of the 23-day Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Montgomery is known for buckle polishers like “I Love the Way You Love Me;” Carter for the ode to young love and Boone’s Farm (possibly), “Strawberry Wine.” Get tickets here.
papercitymag.com

Tim Love’s New Fort Worth Music Festival Rolls Out Major Fun — Who’s Performing, How to Get Tickets and More

A recent concert showcased Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall, one of the venues for the new Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference. More details are emerging about the inaugural Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference that chef Tim Love is bringing to the Stockyards this spring. While the conference is for pros and aspiring pros in the music industry, there will also be plenty of music for everyone from March 1 through March 4. In fact, Fort Worth’s newest music festival will feature more than 30 bands and artists — spread out across seven stages.
fwtx.com

Stock Show and Rodeo Events Guide

It’s that time of year again when we all have a need to get in touch with our inner cowboy. Of course, this doesn’t apply to any real cowboys or cowgirls reading this article. But for the local few who like to adorn themselves in western wear for the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, the time to get your boots on is just a few days away.
Dallas Weekly

Pretty Woman: The Musical Tickets on Sale Now

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX (January 4, 2023) – Broadway Dallas, Broadway Across America, and Performing Arts Fort Worth announced today that PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is making its North Texas premiere and tickets are on sale now. The Broadway musical will play Dallas’ Music Hall at Fair Park from January 24 – February 5, 2023 as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas. The tour will then head to Fort Worth to play Bass Performance Hall from February 7-12, 2023 as part of the Broadway at the Bass Series presented by PNC Bank.
CultureMap Fort Worth

Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut

A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
papercitymag.com

3 Buzzy Bar Openings to Look Forward to in Dallas

Tiny Spots for Martinis, Negronis, and Oysters This Spring. 2022 welcomed a few fantastic local haunts — particularly Clifton Club, Double D’s, and the city’s very first vermouth bar in Branca Room. The Dallas bar scene momentum continues with a slew of buzzy new openings this spring. Here’s a bit about them.
papercitymag.com

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Returns For Its Big Kickoff Weekend With Some Major Changes

Ariat is now a major partner of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is preparing for its big kickoff at Dickies Arena this weekend. The annual ritual which brings true cowboys and cowgirls to Cowtown, along with top names in the rodeo world, livestock breeders and dedicated FFA students fluffing, grooming and ultimately auctioning off their prize cattle, goats and pigs.
csengineermag.com

McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Dallas Area

When you think of Texas, it is easy to picture desert and scrublands with no water in sight. However, Texas actually has more water than you think. The enormous state is home to over 7,000 lakes and reservoirs! And over a dozen of those lakes are located close to Dallas.
dallasexpress.com

Best Small Towns to Visit Near Dallas

While the Dallas-Fort Worth region is one of the largest city communities in the country, there are also plenty of nearby small towns offering a quiet escape. Travel Awaits compiled the top seven small towns near Dallas, all within just a three-hour drive of the city. These towns include Canton,...
