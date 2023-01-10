The loss of two innocent teenagers in a collision, with a young college student severely injured, was far too high a price to pay for a police chase on a reported car theft. The families of Brusly High cheerleaders Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16, are among the mourners. And there are very legitimate questions about whether and how police should initiate dangerous high-speed chases in the Baton Rouge area.

BRUSLY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO