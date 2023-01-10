ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural

LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Pillen appoints Ricketts as Nebraska’s new Senator

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s official: Former Gov. Pete Ricketts is heading to Washington, D.C., to become Nebraska’s next senator. Days after Ben Sasse officially vacated his Senate seat, Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday morning announced he was appointing Ricketts as his replacement. “I’m very grateful for this...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska senators introduce ‘Parental Bill of Rights’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday, 10 Nebraska state senators introduced LB374, which aims to create a ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ when it comes to their child’s education. It’s in an effort to keep schools completely transparent about happenings inside the classroom. That bill allows parents more...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

University of Nebraska-Lincoln releases annual salaries for assistant coaches

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The University of Nebraska-Lincoln released the annual salaries for several assistant coaches in the Nebraska Football Program on Friday. According to the Director of University Records, the annual compensation is as follows:. NamePositionAnnual Compensation. Marcus SatterfieldOffensive Coordinator/QB Coach$1,400,000. Ed FoleySpecial Teams Coordinator$550,000. EJ BarthelRunning Backs Coach$285,000. Evan...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

New Nebraska History specialty license plates available

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new specialty license plate that features “The Good Life” message and supports History Nebraska is now available for Nebraska drivers. The design of the plates mirrors the “Good Life” signs that welcome drivers to the State. “The Good Life signs we see on the highways have been a part of our history since the early 1970s,” says Chris Goforth, Marketing Manager for History Nebraska. “Now, people can showcase the good life everywhere they go while supporting educational programs at our museums and virtual programs across the state.”
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska State Patrol Trooper warns against fentanyl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Across the country, law enforcement agencies are seizing more and more fentanyl. Just this week, two Nebraska State Patrol stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with Nebraska State Patrol said he remembers when, in 2017, a 40-pound fentanyl bust by NSP officers was the third largest in the country.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning

Highlights & reaction from Nebraska's 76-50 loss to Illinois. "Human trafficking does not discriminate": NE highlights resources for victims, prevention efforts. In January, government officials, law enforcement, and non-profits are working to bring awareness. Decline in federal funding for agriculture research.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska Lottery benefits state programs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roughly 25 cents of every dollar Nebraskans spend on lottery tickets end up funding programs that benefit the whole state. It turns out the past year has been one of the best ever for the Nebraska Lottery. And ticket sales have generated millions of dollars--supporting the environment, education, the Nebraska State Fair and compulsive gamblers’ assistance.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Two killed in Nemaha County Plane Crash

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people killed in a plane crash in eastern Nebraska Wednesday have been identified. They are Dustan Biegler, 41 of Valparaiso and Colton Hill, 24 of Kearney. The accident happened Wednesday night after the plane did not return from a flight that started at the Lincoln...
KEARNEY, NE
1011now.com

IRS sets January 23 as official start to 2023 tax filing season

Registration open for East African safari with the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Learn more about the Africa Safari at the Lincoln Children's Zoo on, Wednesday, January 18 at 6:00 p.m. in the Zoo's multipurpose room.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Correctional employee arrested in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said 57-year-old Kelly Surrounded reportedly gave a state-issued phone to an inmate. He was arrested on Wednesday by NSP. Officials said Surrounded was a...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

New Assistants Honored to be at Nebraska

Matt Rhule, Trev Alberts, and Tom Osborne are among those in attendance at the Outland Trophy Banquet.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers dominate Gophers, 21-9

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The No. 16 Nebraska wrestling team defeated No. 12 Minnesota 21-9 to earn its first conference victory of the season in front of 3,821 fans at the Devaney Center. The Huskers (5-2, 1-0 Big Ten) won eight of 10 bouts, while earning a bonus point victory, to hand the Gophers (7-2, 0-2 Big Ten) their second conference loss of the season.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Foodie Friday: Oatmeal pancakes

Registration open for East African safari with the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Learn more about the Africa Safari at the Lincoln Children's Zoo on, Wednesday, January 18 at 6:00 p.m. in the Zoo's multipurpose room.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Monthly talk with Lincoln's Mayor

Nebraska forward Juwan Gary will not play in the Huskers upcoming game against 3rd-ranked Purdue.
